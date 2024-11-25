All
Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 12

2YN7X0B Green Bay, United States. 24th Nov, 2024. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (R) runs from Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (L) during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

The New York Giants made several changes: After benching Daniel Jones, the Giants opted to give several other young players some more opportunities.

Deebo Samuel Sr. is rotated out more than usual: The San Francisco 49ers let Ricky Pearsall take several snaps from Samuel in two-wide-receiver sets.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

 

The New York Giants rotate more at every position: After benching Daniel Jones, the Giants made a clear move to look for the future. Quarterback isn’t the only position where they made a change.

