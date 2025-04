Top 100 prospects for all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

PFF has tailored a top 100 big board for each of the league’s 32 franchises using the PFF Big Board and PFF Draft Guide.

Each team’s board is designed to reflect their specific needs, strategies and long-term objectives. Scroll through the teams below, preview their top five prospects, and dive into the full top 100 for your favorite squad.

Jump to a Team:

ARZ | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SEA | SF | TB | TEN | WAS

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 3 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Will Johnson WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 5 Jahdae Barron WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STAR 3 Will Johnson WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 4 Jalon Walker 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STAR 5 Jahdae Barron WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Kenneth Grant NOSE TACKLE PRIMARY STARTER 4 Jalon Walker 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 5 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Kenneth Grant NOSE TACKLE PRIMARY STARTER 5 Walter Nolen 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STAR 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY STARTER 3 Jalon Walker 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STAR 4 Shemar Stewart 4-3 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER 5 Mykel Williams 4-3 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Ashton Jeanty RB PRIMARY STARTER 5 Tyler Warren Y-TE ANCILLARY DEPTH

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Tyler Warren Y-TE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 5 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT ANCILLARY DEPTH

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Cameron Ward QB PRIMARY STAR 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER 4 Shedeur Sanders QB PRIMARY STAR 5 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Tetairoa McMillan X WR PRIMARY STARTER 5 Matthew Golden Z WR PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY DEPTH 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Ashton Jeanty RB PRIMARY STARTER 4 Tyler Warren Y-TE ANCILLARY DEPTH 5 Walter Nolen 3-TECH DT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY DEPTH 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Jihaad Campbell MIKE LB ANCILLARY DEPTH 5 Shemar Stewart 4-3 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Will Johnson WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 5 Shemar Stewart 4-3 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY DEPTH 3 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 5 Armand Membou ZONE OT PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Cameron Ward QB ANCILLARY DEPTH 4 Tyler Warren Y-TE SECONDARY STARTER 5 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 5 Tetairoa McMillan X WR PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Ashton Jeanty RB ANCILLARY DEPTH 5 Tetairoa McMillan X WR SECONDARY ROTATIONAL

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 3 Ashton Jeanty RB PRIMARY STAR 4 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 5 Tetairoa McMillan X WR PRIMARY STAR

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Tyler Warren Y-TE ANCILLARY DEPTH 4 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 5 Ashton Jeanty RB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Tyler Warren Y-TE ANCILLARY DEPTH 4 Cameron Ward QB SECONDARY DEPTH 5 Jihaad Campbell MIKE LB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT ANCILLARY DEPTH 5 Will Johnson WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY DEPTH 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Jahdae Barron WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 5 Will Johnson WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 3 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT PRIMARY STAR 4 Tetairoa McMillan X WR PRIMARY STAR 5 Ashton Jeanty RB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STAR 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 3 Cameron Ward QB ANCILLARY DEPTH 4 Tetairoa McMillan X WR PRIMARY STARTER 5 Will Johnson WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Cameron Ward QB PRIMARY STAR 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 3 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 4 Shedeur Sanders QB PRIMARY STAR 5 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Cameron Ward QB PRIMARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 3 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY ROTATIONAL 4 Armand Membou ZONE OT PRIMARY STARTER 5 Tyler Warren Y-TE ANCILLARY DEPTH

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY ROTATIONAL 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY ROTATIONAL 3 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT ANCILLARY DEPTH 4 Walter Nolen 3-TECH DT ANCILLARY DEPTH 5 Kenneth Grant NOSE TACKLE PRIMARY ROTATIONAL

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Cameron Ward QB PRIMARY STAR 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 3 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY DEPTH 4 Shedeur Sanders QB PRIMARY STAR 5 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE ANCILLARY DEPTH 3 Tyler Warren Y-TE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT ANCILLARY DEPTH 5 Armand Membou ZONE OT ANCILLARY DEPTH

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY STARTER 3 Armand Membou ZONE OT PRIMARY STARTER 4 Mason Graham 3-TECH DT PRIMARY STARTER 5 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT SECONDARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 3 Jihaad Campbell MIKE LB PRIMARY STARTER 4 Jalon Walker 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER 5 Donovan Ezeiruaku 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Cameron Ward QB PRIMARY STAR 2 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE PRIMARY STAR 3 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Shedeur Sanders QB PRIMARY STAR 5 Tetairoa McMillan X WR PRIMARY STARTER

Rk Player Position Team Need Need Label 1 Abdul Carter 3-4 EDGE SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 2 Travis Hunter WIDE ZONE CB PRIMARY STARTER 3 Tetairoa McMillan X WR SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 4 Ashton Jeanty RB SECONDARY ROTATIONAL 5 Will Campbell MAN/GAP OT SECONDARY ROTATIONAL

