Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 Prospects

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, we’re unveiling our first-ever attempt at building top 100 big boards tailored to all 32 NFL teams.

These boards are grounded in the PFF Big Board and enhanced with insights from the PFF Draft Guide to highlight the prospects who best fit each roster’s current needs and future outlook. Want to see how your draft could unfold? Try your hand with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator and shape the future of your favorite franchise.

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: KLIFF KINGSBURY (OC)

KLIFF KINGSBURY (OC) QB Alignment: SHOTGUN (79.6%), PISTOL (12.6%)

SHOTGUN (79.6%), PISTOL (12.6%) Heavy Play Action?: YES (252, 1ST)

YES (252, 1ST) Passing Personnel: 11, 12

11, 12 Run Concept: MAN (38.20%), ZONE (37.37%)

MAN (38.20%), ZONE (37.37%) Running Game Plan: SINGLE-BACK

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: DAN QUINN (HC)

DAN QUINN (HC) Safety Alignment: SINGLE (56.6%), TWO-HIGH (43.4%)

SINGLE (56.6%), TWO-HIGH (43.4%) Coverage Scheme: ZONE (55.97%)

ZONE (55.97%) Cornerback Alignment: PRESS, OFF

PRESS, OFF Coverage Formation: NICKEL

NICKEL Defensive Front: 4-3

Team Needs

Primary Secondary Ancillary No need 4-3 EDGE 3-4 EDGE F-TE (REC) QB WIDE ZONE CB Z WR Y-TE (BLOCK) WIDE MAN CB SLOT WR ZONE C X WR RB MAN/GAP C ZONE OT ZONE OG NOSE TACKLE MAN/GAP OT MAN/GAP OG 3-4 DE 3-TECH DT COVERAGE SAFETY BOX SAFETY NICKEL DEFENDER MIKE LB WILL LB SAM LB

Top 100 Big Board