Post-Super Bowl 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks go in the first round, Denver Broncos trade up to No. 2 for Drake Maye

• Quarterbacks go with the first three picks: Caleb Williams goes No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos trade up for Drake Maye at No. 2 and Jayden Daniels lands with the New England Patriots at No. 3.

• Weapons for Kyler Murray and Arizona: The Cardinals pick up star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

With Super Bowl 58 now in the rearview mirror, allow me to officially welcome you all to the 2024 offseason. To usher in such a time, here is a two-round 2024 mock draft — with trades.

ROUND 1

In my best cologne commercial voice: Simple. Elegant. Iconic… Caleb Williams to Chicago.

Justin Fields may be trending in the right direction, but sticking with him and hoping that he can become a franchise-caliber quarterback is risky. That risk is there with Williams, too, but the USC product will come with a new five-year rookie contract window and a talent ceiling to be an All-Pro.

I believe the market for quarterbacks in this draft will be red hot, and we’ll see that solidify after free agency.

Teams such as the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Vikings will all be looking to move up for a quarterback. Here, I have an aggressive Sean Payton moving from No. 12 to No. 2 by giving up the same compensation package the 49ers offered to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 for Trey Lance in 2021.

All the subtle — or not-so-subtle — quotes from the Patriots’ decision-makers hint that a quarterback is strongly in play for them at No. 3.

Daniels was elite as a runner and passer in the Tigers' system this season. For a team so desperate for a quarterback, I don't think the Pats pass on whoever is left between the top three quarterbacks.

This pick shouldn’t be written in stone, as Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is keen on maneuvering within the top 10. But with all three quarterbacks already off the board, I expect them to take the best player in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. here.

From what I’ve heard, I believe this pick will come down to cornerback or wide receiver. Alabama's Terrion Arnold would be in play, but I think the receivers are seen in higher regard.

LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze — flip a coin. I lean toward Odunze here due to the size advantage.

As much as I don’t believe Joe Schoen is “giving up” on Evan Neal, it feels the question mark Neal now presents at tackle is too big to pass on Alt — if the Notre Dame product is available.

The Titans badly need wide receiver and offensive tackle help. It would be a bit of a preference pick, with some good offensive tackles still available, but I believe they will prioritize Latham’s size (360 pounds) and strength in the run game.

The Falcons will be one of a handful of teams that will try to get aggressive to move up for one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. But such a trade will be done before we get to draft weekend.

If they miss out on that chance, Fields remains a solid option. Some might think this price is too low, but I believe the hype and price of a top-50 (or even first-round pick) out there is more fan-driven than league-driven.

If they already have a quarterback option in hand, look for Raheem Morris to get his defense a premier athletic pass-rusher. Turner isn’t the polished prospect Will Anderson Jr. was coming out last year, but his speed and flexibility are the best in this class.

Chicago double dips on offense here, with Williams at No. 1 and Nabers here at No. 9. Nabers’ movement skills are rare — he is a master separator in his releases and his routes. He reminds me of how Antonio Brown could constantly create a throwing window from any route.

There's a bit of added wheelin’ and dealin’ here for the Commanders, as they move from No. 2 to No. 12 and then use some of their extra Day 2 ammo to jump the Vikings for a talented developmental quarterback in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings will be one of those teams that could aggressively move up for a quarterback. If they can’t find a deal, look for them to shift their focus to the defensive line. Interior or edge could be in play here, but with Verse still on the board, he is the pick here.

With no second-round pick due to the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets could look to move back a bit if they have multiple offensive tackle options still on the board.

Here, they have a scenario where they drop only two picks in the first round, swap a second third-rounder with one of Washington’s extra second-rounders and still grab a starting-caliber right tackle in Taliese Fuaga.

With no good quarterback option here, look for the Raiders to go defense. Cornerback is certainly an option, but I think they’ll focus on getting Maxx Crosby more help on the defensive line. Murphy is the total package — youth, length, strength and speed.

With Derek Carr in New Orleans for at least another year (potentially two), the Saints need to take an honest look at their offensive tackle spot. They traded for Trevor Penning in 2022, and he has not been a starting-caliber option. Ryan Ramczyk is one of the best right tackles in the league, but the lack of cartilage in his knee is catching up to him, and he might not be in the league much longer.

Fashanu needs to get stronger, but he has all the tools to be a great pass protector in the NFL.

Cornerback is the biggest area of need for the Colts, and they’ll have a chance to get a good one here. Arnold has elite size, ball skills, and movement skills to be a potential Pro Bowler.

The Seahawks have their young offensive tackles of the future, and in 2024 they could look to invest in the interior offensive line. Fautanu is a strong run-blocker with guard-tackle flexibility.

Powers-Johnson is coming off a dominant few days of Senior Bowl practices. He’s been the Ducks’ full-time starting center for just one season, but in Mobile, he showed he can be dominant at both center and guard. That flexibility means he’ll be starting somewhere in Jacksonville Week 1 if they draft him.

Bowers’ stock is all over the place. Some have him going No. 5 to the Chargers, while others have him dropping to the end of the top 20.

Still, the Georgia product is one of the best receiving tight ends we’ve seen come through, but I wonder whether the league will be more cautious on first-round tight ends, given how Kyle Pitts has not been given the kind of volume that justifies top-10 value.

The youth movement in Los Angeles got off to a hot start in 2023, with the likes of Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila, Byron Young and even second-year back Kyren Williams. Latu would be an instant starter in L.A., and his high pass-rush IQ could translate to early production with that kind of expected volume of snaps.

The Steelers got a good one in Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round last year, but their investment in cornerbacks must continue. Mitchell was dominant at the Senior Bowl. He is scheme-versatile in both skill and athleticism. He could easily be picked higher than this, but he will be high on Pittsburgh’s board if he makes it this far.

The list of first-round targets for the Dolphins should start and end with the offensive line. As just a one-year starter, Guyton’s fundamentals need work, but his athletic potential is through the roof.

The Eagles must address cornerback. Howie Roseman loves his SEC players, and McKinstry is the ideal fit as a player with the ability to play press-man coverage at any time.

The Texans could lose edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to free agency, and with that will come an emphasis on improving the defensive line. That doesn’t have to mean edge rusher only, though. Here, I think Newton is the better value player for who is left on the board. I think they’ll have both edge and interior improvement options open.

Tyron Smith is a pending free agent and Terence Steele didn't fare well at right tackle in 2023, so the Cowboys will have their options open for offensive line investments. Mims is green on experience but has a ton of athletic potential in his 6-foot-7, 330-pound frame.

DeJean can be a starter at the NFL level at both cornerback and safety. For the Packers, I think he would start at a safety/slot spot with outside cornerback flexibility.

Barton is a Jason Licht type of player with tackle, guard and even center flexibility. He has served as Duke’s starting left tackle over the past two seasons, but his NFL home is likely somewhere on the interior. Luckily, that is exactly what Tampa needs.

Barton is a tough son of a gun with vice grip-like hand strength and enough experience to realistically start in his rookie season.

Wiggins is one of the top cover corners in this draft and could very well go ahead of this spot. But his lack of playweight might sway some teams away. The Cardinals shouldn’t be one of them, as Wiggins could be an impact player for them as a potential CB1.

With Gabe Davis a pending free agent, the Bills will need to address their outside receiver position. They have Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid to be productive players in the slot, but they need a vertical threat. That is perfect for Thomas’ skill set.

I wouldn’t love Darius Robinson’s first-round fit for any team, but I can get on board with it for the Lions.

The Tigers edge rusher enjoyed a standout week at the Senior Bowl, and everything we’ve heard suggests that he is a top-50 lock. He played as an interior defensive lineman his entire college career before losing some weight and playing edge in 2023. He’s not an edge-bender, but his interior background makes him a powerful 5-tech defensive end with pass-rush potential to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

With the Vikings unable to secure a quarterback earlier in the draft, look for them to have their eye on Nix if he happens to fall to the end of the first round. A small trade-up allows them to get a fifth-year option on him, which is paramount, given how much money quarterbacks can command.

Offensive line flexibility could be a big area for the Niners to address this offseason. Morgan played left tackle for Arizona, but his best position feels like it’s somewhere along the interior. He could be a starter at right tackle if San Francisco really needs him there.

Coleman’s draft stock has been anywhere from top-10 pick to second-rounder this draft season. He’s an incredibly gifted athlete, but his game lacks consistent separation. Still, his talent level is too high for a team like the Chiefs — who desperately need an alpha X receiver — to pass up.

SECOND ROUND

33. CAROLINA PANTHERS: WR TROY FRANKLIN, OREGON

34.*TRADE* LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: QB MICHAEL PENIX JR.

35. ARIZONA CARDINALS: OT KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA, BYU

36. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: EDGE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE

37. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: CB ENNIS RAKESTRAW JR., MISSOURI

38. TENNESSEE TITANS: CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE

39. NEW YORK GIANTS: WR ADONAI MITCHELL, TEXAS

40. NEW YORK JETS: WR JA’LYNN POLK, WASHINGTON

41. GREEN BAY PACKERS: LB PAYTON WILSON, N.C. STATE

42. BALTIMORE RAVENS: OT KIRAN AMEGADJIE, YALE

43. ATLANTA FALCONS: S TYLER NUBIN, MINNESOTA

44.*TRADE* NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OL DOMINICK PUNI, KANSAS

45. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE CHRIS BRASWELL, ALABAMA

46. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: TE JA’TAVION SANDERS, TEXAS

47. NEW YORK GIANTS: EDGE AUSTIN BOOKER, KANSAS

48. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: WR LADD McCONKEY, GEORGIA

49. CINCINNATI BENGALS: OT PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON

50. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: LB EDGERRIN COOPER, TEXAS A&M

51. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB KAMARI LASSITER, GEORGIA

52. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: C ZACH FRAZIER, WEST VIRGINIA

53. MIAMI DOLPHINS: IOL CHRISTIAN HAYNES, UCONN

54. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON

55. CLEVELAND BROWNS: WR ROMAN WILSON, MICHIGAN

56. DALLAS COWBOYS: DI T’VONDRE SWEAT, TEXAS

57. GREEN BAY PACKERS: RB JONATHON BROOKS, TEXAS

58. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: EDGE ADISA ISAAC, PENN STATE

59. HOUSTON TEXANS: WR TEZ WALKER, UNC

60. BUFFALO BILLS: EDGE JONAH ELLISS, UTAH

61. DETROIT LIONS: DI BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE

62. BALTIMORE RAVENS: CB MIKE SAINRISTIL, MICHIGAN

63. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: DI KRIS JENKINS JR., MICHIGAN

64. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CB JARVIS BROWNLEE JR., LOUISVILLE