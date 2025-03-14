Draft or Bust: Teams that must nail the 2025 NFL Draft after free agency

The Giants still need a quarterback: Over the past week, the Giants have bolstered the secondary and added offensive line depth, but the quarterback situation remains uncertain. Will they take a quarterback with the third overall pick, despite concerns that this class is weaker than last year’s?

With the first wave of free agency winding down, the focus now shifts to the 2025 NFL Draft, which is less than six weeks away. While some teams have filled key roster gaps, others still have significant needs to address, making this draft a pivotal moment for shaping their 2025 season.

For several franchises, the pressure is on to get it right, whether it’s finding a franchise quarterback, rebuilding a position group or adding the final piece for a championship run. With time ticking down, these teams must maximize their draft capital to set themselves up for success in 2025.

This year’s draft was always going to be pressure-filled for Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Over the past week, they have bolstered the secondary and added offensive line depth, but the quarterback situation remains uncertain. Will they take a quarterback with the third overall pick, despite concerns that this class is weaker than last year’s?

With speculation growing that Cam Ward could be off the board before New York picks, Shedeur Sanders appears to be the most likely option if the Giants go quarterback early. Sanders’ college production and grading profile are impressive, but questions remain about his ceiling due to limitations in his physical tools.

Beyond quarterback, the Giants still have key needs at running back, offensive line, and linebacker, which they could address later in the draft if they take Sanders in the first round. However, if they wait on a quarterback, they may struggle to find a starting-caliber option later in a class with limited depth.

Their decision at No. 3 overall will set the tone for the franchise moving forward — and could shape the rest of the draft.

The Patriots made most of their high-profile acquisitions on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, bringing in Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis III and Harold Landry III as Mike Vrabel builds his roster in his vision.

It appears the draft will be where New England focuses on surrounding Drake Maye with talent. Last season, the Patriots ranked bottom-three in receiving grade, pass-blocking grade and run-blocking grade, leaving left tackle, center, wide receiver and running back as key positions of need.

The intrigue in New England starts with the No. 4 overall pick, where Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Ashton Jeanty and Will Campbell could all be available. Selecting a receiver like Hunter or McMillan early could allow them to target second-tier offensive linemen later. Meanwhile, drafting Campbell at No. 4 would likely have them searching for offensive weapons in the middle rounds.

With limited cap space, the Dolphins were restricted to mostly minor signings in free agency, making it difficult to see them significantly improving without a strong draft class. Their most high-profile addition was offensive guard James Daniels, who is coming off a season-ending injury.

The offensive line is expected to be a major focus, especially with the potential retirement of Terron Armstead looming. Superb young zone blockers like Kelvin Banks Jr. and Armand Membou could be prime targets with the No. 13 overall pick. Both are also excellent pass protectors, which is critical for Miami, given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.

The Dolphins also need to reinforce a struggling secondary, which took another hit with the loss of Jevon Holland in free agency. With a top-heavy roster, Miami is at a pivotal point — and nailing this draft will be crucial to maintaining their competitive window.

The Seahawks' roster overhaul has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this week. Geno Smith was traded to Las Vegas and quickly replaced by Sam Darnold, while D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are also gone, though the Metcalf trade did net Seattle the No. 52 overall pick in this year’s draft.

With those departures — along with offensive line struggles and a new offensive coordinator — Seattle’s focus now shifts to building around Darnold in the draft. The Seahawks hold five of the first 92 picks and are expected to target wide receivers and interior offensive linemen early.

Potential first-round receivers like Luther Burden III, Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden could all be in play while zone-blocking offensive linemen such as Grey Zabel, Donovan Jackson or Luke Kandra fit well in Klint Kubiak’s system. Now, the pressure is on John Schneider and the front office to prove that moving on from Seattle’s previous offensive core was the right decision.

The Texans’ lack of pass protection for C.J. Stroud and the recent trade of star left tackle Laremy Tunsil put them in the spotlight as they continue to try and contend in the AFC. With Tunsil now in Washington, Houston does not currently have the requisite pass protection to be able to do so. They ranked 21st in team pass-blocking grade this past season. Seven of the past eight Super Bowl champions ranked inside the top seven in team pass-blocking grade.

The Texans also have needs at wide receiver and defensive tackle, where they suffer from a combination of a lack of talent and injuries. They must find a consistently productive complement to Nico Collins in the passing game. Their defense excels against the pass, but their lack of answers in the middle leaves them vulnerable in run defense.

Given the scrutiny of the Tunsil trade and their lack of resources to add impactful players in free agency, there will be immense pressure in the draft and into the season for the Texans to maintain their grip on the AFC South and keep their window of contention open for the duration of C.J. Stroud’s rookie contract.

The Bills did well in free agency, retaining key players while adding Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Joshua Palmer as valuable role players. However, the difference between another AFC playoff exit and a legitimate championship run will come down to whether they can land impactful defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With three picks in the first 62 selections, Buffalo has the opportunity to address key needs at defensive tackle, linebacker, and cornerback. They also picked up three compensatory selections at the end of the fifth round, which could give them the flexibility to trade up in the first round for a player they covet.

As long as Josh Allen is under center, the Bills will have a chance to compete for a championship. Now, the pressure is on the front office to fix a defense that ranked 28th in overall grade last season—and their best chance to do so is through the draft.