2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 8

2XXHGC1 Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

• The Carolina Panthers are back at No. 1: The Panthers rank last in the NFL in EPA per play on offense and have question marks hovering over the quarterback position.

• The New York Jets fall into No. 4: The Jets are now 2-6 and have just a 10% chance of making the playoffs.

As the NFL season reaches its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Included below is the projected draft order after Week 8, incorporating each team's remaining strength of schedule (1st is hardest), along with their ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record Strength of Schedule Remaining % Chance to make playoffs EPA per play (offense) EPA allowed per play (defense)
1 Carolina Panthers 1-7 14 0.5 32nd 22nd
2 Tennessee Titans 1-6 20 3.6 30th 31st
3 New England Patriots 2-6 22 3.7 26th 23rd
4 New York Jets 2-6 29 10.3 21st 19th
5 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-6 15 6.9 17th 18th
6 New Orleans Saints 2-6 32 5.4 23rd 27th
7 Las Vegas Raiders 2-6 9 2.8 31st 24th
8 Cleveland Browns 2-6 1 5.4 28th 6th
9 Miami Dolphins 2-5 18 16.2 29th 14th
10 New York Giants 2-5 11 2.3 27th 17th
11 Cincinnati Bengals 3-5 12 26.3 12th 3rd
12 Los Angeles Rams 3-4 21 19.2 14th 25th
13 Dallas Cowboys 3-4 19 20.8 24th 13th
14 Indianapolis Colts 4-4 26 48.2 16th 11th
15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-4 28 41.1 5th 7th
16 Seattle Seahawks 4-4 16 24.6 20th 28th
17 San Francisco 49ers 4-4 8 62.5 6th 1st
18 Chicago Bears 4-3 5 30.6 22nd 2nd
19 Arizona Cardinals 4-4 30 22.7 10th 8th
20 Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 16 58.4 19th 9th
21 Atlanta Falcons 5-3 31 77.5 8th 16th
22 Denver Broncos 5-3 2 61.0 25th 5th
23 Baltimore Ravens 5-3 10 86.4 2nd 26th
24 Philadelphia Eagles 5-2 27 80.7 7th 15th
25 Pittsburgh Steelers 5-2 3 80.1 15th 29th
26 Minnesota Vikings 5-2 22 64.3 13th 32nd
27 Buffalo Bills 6-2 13 96.4 3rd 4th
28 Green Bay Packers 6-2 6 73.4 9th 21st
29 Washington Commanders 6-2 22 83.0 1st 12th
30 Houston Texans 6-2 7 94.5 18th 30th
31 Detroit Lions 6-1 4 91.3 4th 20th
32 Kansas City Chiefs 7-0 25 99.7 11th 10th

 

