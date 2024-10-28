2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 8

• The Carolina Panthers are back at No. 1: The Panthers rank last in the NFL in EPA per play on offense and have question marks hovering over the quarterback position.

• The New York Jets fall into No. 4: The Jets are now 2-6 and have just a 10% chance of making the playoffs.

As the NFL season reaches its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Included below is the projected draft order after Week 8, incorporating each team's remaining strength of schedule (1st is hardest), along with their ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands