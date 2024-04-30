2024 NFL Draft grades for all 16 AFC teams

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After a flurry of selections from Thursday to Saturday, 257 players were selected to join the NFL. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with an analysis of each team’s day and every notable selection made during the weekend.

For more information on the players your favorite team drafted, it’s not too late to get the 2024 NFL Draft Guide, which includes expanded scouting reports, unique advanced data, PFF grades and much more.

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

JUMP TO A TEAM:

BLT | BUF | CIN | CLE | DEN | HOU | IND | JAX

KC | LVR | LAC | MIA | NE | NYJ | PIT | TEN

Wiggins — The Ravens select the lengthy but light Wiggins to play alongside Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton in their secondary. Wiggins’ closing speed is elite, and he showed good press ability in college despite his frame. He led the ACC with an 89.4 PFF coverage grade over the last two seasons. If he can handle NFL receivers’ play strength, he has immense potential.

Rosengarten — The Ravens may have found their new starting right tackle in Washington‘s Roger Rosengarten. He needs to add some strength, but he is a high-effort player and an excellent pass protector. He posted a 79.9 true pass set grade in 2023, which was far better before a tough fourth quarter in the national championship game. If he acclimates to NFL play strength, he could be one of the steals of the second round.

Isaac — Isaac’s slide ends, as PFF’s 38th-ranked player lands in Baltimore. While he needs to add strength to hold up to the grind of an NFL season, he already has great handwork to win as a pass-rusher. Since 2022, he has recorded 69 pressures and 13 sacks while generating a 13.1% pass-rush win rate. Isaac also dominated in run defense, posting an 11.4% run-stop percentage, fourth among edge rushers.

Walker — The Ravens finally land a wide receiver, and it’s a player who many expected to be off the board by now. His 10 receptions on throws 20-plus yards downfield ranked third in the ACC, so he can be a big-play threat in Baltimore right away.

Tampa — T.J. Tampa is a highly skilled cornerback when utilized in single coverage, and Iowa State gave him the keys to the castle on most of their defensive snaps. He went against very solid competition in the Big 12 in 2022 and 2023 and impressively held his own. Tampa will fit well within the Ravens’ defensive backfield, where tackling is also prioritized.

Ali — Ali has had some massive seasons for Marshall, having racked up over 1,100 rushing yards in b021 and 2023. Over the last three seasons, he has 69 rushes of at least 10 yards. Baltimore continues to add depth to their backfield, with Ali filling in behind Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell.

Leary — The Ravens were expected to address quarterback at some point in this draft as they look to improve their backup options to Lamar Jackson. In his lone season at Kentucky, he earned a 72.1 PFF grade, with 17 big-time throws and 23 turnover-worthy plays.

Samac — Samac allowed one sack and 13 total pressures on 345 pass-blocking reps in 2023. In the run game, he was at his best on pull leads, earning positive grades on 33.3% of reps without a single negative grade play while executing the run concept.

Kane — Kane wasn’t on the PFF big board, earning just a 56.9 PFF coverage grade in his final season at Purdue. He played 1,748 snaps over three seasons at Purdue, and his 70.1 PFF run-defense grade in 2023 indicates that his best route to snaps early will come on special teams.

Coleman — Coleman was the fourth-best wide receiver remaining on the PFF big board, but he fills a clear need for a Bills team that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Coleman boasts prototypical “X” receiver size and athleticism. There are some concerns with his production profile — he earned a 42nd-percentile receiving grade in 2023 — but he’ll have one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Bishop — The Bills select Bishop in the second round, hoping that he can fill the void left by Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer‘s departure. Bishop is a high-effort player who peaked with a 75.5 overall PFF grade in 2022 and improved his tackling in 2023. This may be a bit of a reach, but Bishop is a high-floor player who can help Buffalo’s rebuilding secondary.

Carter — The Bills draft an ultra-productive defensive tackle, as Carter’s 114 pressures since 2022 are the second-most among Power Five defensive tackles. While Carter isn’t an elite athlete, he’s smart, versatile and capable of playing the run and the pass equally well. Possessing a deep bag of pass-rush moves, Carter will be a handful for offensive linemen in the NFL if he improves his get-off speed and quickness.

Davis — Davis possesses a versatile skill set that will fit perfectly with Josh Allen and Buffalo’s pass-happy offense. In 2023, Davis ranked ninth in the FBS with a 91.4 PFF rushing grade, while his seven receiving touchdowns led all players at the position. Davis can be a home-run hitter, having racked up 12 rushes of 20-plus yards in 2023, good for 13th among FBS backs last year.

Van Pran — A potential Day 2 target for teams needing a high-floor player on the interior, Van Pran allowed just one sack on more than 1,400 pass-blocking snaps at Georgia. He slots in as a “first man off the bench” type at all three interior positions for Buffalo.

Ulofoshio — Ulofoshio played over 300 defensive snaps for the first time in his career this past season at Washington. He was impressive, too, earning a 79.8 overall grade and a 90.4 coverage grade. Here, Buffalo bets on the upside of a prospect with good length and a strong athletic profile.

Solomon — Buffalo adds depth to the edge here. Solomon made PFF’s top 100 prospects due to his overall grading profile, as he earned an 88.2 PFF grade since 2022 to rank sixth at the position. His 32 sacks since 2021 rank first among all draft-eligible edge rushers.

Grable — Grable started his career at Jacksonville State before transferring to UCF and playing his final two seasons for the Knights at left tackle. Grable is an athletic, developmental option for the Bills late on Day 3. He ranks in the 60th percentile of qualifying college tackles in pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons.

Hardy — The Bills grab a cornerback for the first time in this draft, with Hardy coming off a season in which he played a career-high 419 snaps. He earned a 63.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns from 240 coverage snaps.

Clayton — Clayton is a product of the International Pathway Program. He comes from England and brings elite size and athleticism. His background is in rugby and boxing.

Mims — Cincinnati beefs up its pass protection in front of Joe Burrow by adding the massive Mims. He’s a fantastic athlete for his size but struggled with injuries at Georgia. Regardless, he allowed just six quarterback pressures across 402 career pass-blocking snaps and should start very soon, as Trent Brown is only a short-term solution at right tackle.

Jenkins — Jenkins is arguably the pound-for-pound strongest player in the draft. His 87.2 run-defense grade since 2022 ranked fifth among Power Five interior defenders, while his 82.7 PFF grade in 2023 ranked third among Big Ten interior defenders. Jenkins lacks length and an ideal pass-rush package, but his power alone will have him on the field on Sundays.

Burton — Despite sliding a bit due to some off-field concerns, Burton has a three-level skill set with great explosiveness and impressive ball skills. He didn’t drop any of his 57 targets this past season and could be a solid complement to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins from Day 1 due to his downfield playmaking ability.

Jackson — Jackson projects as a nose or three-technique in a 4-3 defensive scheme because he excels as a one-gap penetrator. He’s limited by a lack of length, but that didn’t stop him from racking up 34 run stops since 2022 (third-most in the SEC) with 14 of them for no gain or loss (fifth in the SEC). He’ll need to learn to hold up to double team blocks and develop a pass-rush repertoire, but he can be successful in a rotation.

All — The Bengals find a potential long-term starter in the fourth round, with All ranking as the third-best tight end on the PFF big board. His 2.62 yards per route in 2023 ranked second among draft-eligible tight ends.

Newton — Ranking 12th among Big-12 cornerbacks, Newton earned an 87.7 PFF grade combined over the past two seasons. Across 413 coverage snaps last year, he allowed just one touchdown.

McLachlan — The Bengals doubled up on tight ends by adding the safe-handed McLachlan. He didn’t drop a single pass from 45 catchable targets in 2023. His 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns were both career highs.

Johnson — Johnson has a solid size-speed combination for an edge defender this late in the draft and offered solid production in his final season in college. From 850 pass-rushing snaps over the past three seasons, he racked up 107 quarterback pressures, including 13 sacks.

Anthony — Anthony allowed just one touchdown across 394 coverage snaps in 2023. Opposing quarterbacks managed a passer rating of just 54.7 when targeting him in coverage.

Lee — Lee was exceptional in 2023 with the Hurricanes, ranking 10th among FBS centers in PFF grade (79.1). He didn’t allow a single sack on 414 pass-blocking snaps, and his 89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked third among FBS centers. Lee is well worth a swing here for the Bengals, a team that continues to find value late in the draft.

Hall — Hall stays heads up the road to Cleveland as a high-upside interior pass-rusher. He ranks 107th on the PFF big board but finished 2023 with the second-best pass-rush win rate among FBS defensive tackles. He’s a bit undersized and needs some work in the run game, but he could immediately attract blockers away from Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith on passing downs.

Zinter — Zinter suffered a nasty leg injury in Michigan’s final regular-season game, keeping him out of pre-draft workouts. Zinter is a long but stiff guard who offers some solid depth to the Browns’ interior after not allowing a sack on more than 280 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and recording a positive grade on 15.7% of Michigan’s run plays.

Thrash — Thrash forced 17 missed tackles in 2023, which ranked fourth in the ACC. His 1,658 yards after the catch since 2022 is the best mark for all receivers.



Watson — Watson’s athletic profile won’t blow you away, but he’s a strong linebacker who rarely misses tackles, an often undervalued trait at the position. Watson also steadily improved over his tenure at Mississippi State, finishing with a career-best 73.1 PFF grade in 2023.

Harden — Harden was productive in the South Dakota secondary, as he came down with an interception and forced seven incompletions on 45 throws into his coverage in 2023. He also recorded eight stops in coverage, adding another nine on run plays.

Briggs — Briggs played somewhat out of position in 2023, lining up over the opposing offensive tackles more than in previous years in his career. He performed far better in 2022 when he was used more in the A- or B-gaps, earning a 77.4 PFF grade.

Nix — The run on quarterbacks continues. Denver had one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL on paper. It’s not a surprise to see them address the position, though the way they did it — taking the QB6 at 12th overall — is a bit surprising. Nix excelled at getting the ball out quickly and accurately in the Oregon offense over the past two seasons. His 70.0% accurate pass rate since 2022 ranks second among Power Five quarterbacks with at least 250 pass attempts.

Elliss — Edge rusher was a need for the Broncos heading into Day 2, and they get some good value here with Elliss early in the third round. In 10 games last year, he racked up 39 pressures, 13 of which were sacks, and won 17.7% of his pass-rushing snaps. Getting their quarterback and edge defender with limited picks in the first two days of the draft is good business by Denver.

Franklin — This is an obvious fit for Franklin, as he will be reunited with his Oregon teammate and 12th overall pick, QB Bo Nix. Franklin averaged 3.32 yards per route run in 2023, the third-best mark among all receivers in the draft class.

Abrams-Draine — Playing opposite Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at Missouri, Abrams-Draine posted a career-high 89.9 coverage grade in 2023 and now provides the Broncos with another great depth piece in the secondary. He forced 34 incompletions in off-coverage from 2021 to 2023, which ranked first among all college cornerbacks.

Estime — Estime’s 94.0 overall grade was the highest among all Power Five backs in 2023. His grade was due in large part to his ability to break tackles, as he forced a whopping 64 misses for the season.

Vele — Vele is the type of wide receiver that many offensive coordinators gravitate toward in today’s NFL. He is solid in mesh concepts, understands reading safeties and linebackers in coverage and knows how to get open quickly. Although he doesn’t necessarily have a signature tool, Vele is a solid football player. He recorded a 69.1 PFF receiving grade in 2023.

Gargiulo — Having played over 350 snaps at left tackle, left guard and center in his career, Gargiulo has proven positional versatility that could lend itself well to holding onto a roster spot in Denver. A transfer from Yale, he has allowed just two sacks on over 1,400 pass-blocking snaps since 2019.

Lassiter — The cornerback run continues. Lassiter is a savvy cornerback who started on the outside in each of the last two seasons for Georgia, grading out in the 68th percentile in PFF coverage grade since 2022. It’s another dart throw at cornerback for Houston, who also brought in Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson to compete for a spot across from Derek Stingley Jr.

Fisher — Notre Dame‘s Blake Fisher is a sturdy right tackle who provides the Texans some depth up front. He’s not flashy, but he has proven to be consistent. Fisher has posted 72.9 and 71.1 overall PFF grades over the past two seasons. Whether he starts immediately or within the next couple of years, Fisher provides further stability to Houston‘s offensive line, even if he isn’t the flashiest pick.

Bullock — A versatile and athletic safety prospect out of USC, Bullock has the range to be a difference-maker on the back end. He racked up seven interceptions and 11 forced incompletions over the past two seasons, but his play strength and tackling issues make him a bit of a project, albeit one with a solid ceiling.

Stover — Houston adds a quality receiving threat at tight end in Stover. Since 2022, his 982 receiving yards and 45 first downs led all Big Ten tight ends. He also produced a fantastic 138.2 passer rating when targeted this past season.

Hill — Hill played 350 or more defensive snaps in each of the past four seasons and was solid in coverage, earning a 70.0-plus grade in that facet in each of the past two years. He missed just 6.9% of the tackles he attempted last year, which could help him stick on special teams.

Jordan — Jordan is on the smaller side for the position (193 pounds) and produced underwhelming testing numbers (4.56-second 40-yard dash), but he produced some big plays for Louisville over the past few seasons, with 50 runs of 10-plus yards. It’s another option in the backfield for the Texans, who replaced Devin Singletary with Joe Mixon earlier this offseason.

Byrd — Byrd was always expected to take a big step in his later years at USC, so this is a high-ceiling selection for the Texans. Byrd can learn from Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. after recording 41 pressures in 2023 on 302 pass-rush snaps. He often looks to dip under offensive tackles and could aim to bulk up to be a more productive NFL player.

Harris — Harris was fantastic against the run this past season, earning an 87.4 PFF run-defense grade in the best season of his college career. He has the talent to compete for snaps on a rotational basis as a rookie, especially on early downs, finishing this past season with a 10.2% run-stop rate.

Henderson — Henderson wasn’t on the PFF big board and struggled down the stretch for the Michigan Wolverines. He did show some flashes early in the season, though, earning a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 in six of the first eight games of the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Thomas — The Jaguars add another weapon to a wide receiver room that includes Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Thomas’ calling card is his explosive speed and ability to win vertically. He led the nation in 2023 with a 99.9 PFF deep receiving grade and 12 deep receiving touchdowns. He’ll instantly threaten safeties vertically, and if he improves his route running, he has WR1 potential.

Smith — The Jaguars reached for PFF’s 140th-ranked player at a position of need. Smith notched a career-high 23 quarterback pressures (seventh among SEC interior defenders) and a 9% pass rush win rate in 2023 (second). Smith is physically gifted, but he needs to improve his footwork and play recognition to be an impactful NFL player.

Jones — While Jones lacks the long speed to hold up on the outside, he does have the quickness to excel out of the slot. Jones is a reliable tackler and more than willing to thump in the run game. He sported a career-best 90.1 PFF grade in 2023, fifth among players at the position, and has allowed zero touchdowns since 2022 on 458 coverage snaps.

Foster — Foster was a multi-year starter at left tackle in the SEC. His 87.9 PFF grade since 2022 is the fourth-best among FBS tackles, though he could move inside to guard in the NFL.

Jefferson — For the second time in this draft, The Jaguars look to LSU to find an interior defender. Jefferson set a career-high with a 72.4 PFF run-defense grade and has desirable size and strength on the interior. He just hasn’t put it all together yet.

Prince — Prince is PFF’s ninth-highest-graded cornerback since 2021, with an 89.6 overall grade. In 2022, he was particularly sound in the run game, posting an 84.7 category grade that was good for sixth in the conference.

Robinson — Robinson wasn’t on PFF’s big board after receiving few offensive opportunities at Texas. The Jaguars grab him here, likely in preparation for the NFL’s new kick-return structure. Robinson averaged 23.5 yards per return and even notched a kick-return touchdown over the past two seasons.

Little — Little is the third kicker off the board in the sixth round. He earned a 90.9 PFF field-goal grade in 2023, missing just one kick inside 40 yards all season. Over the course of his three-year career, he went 7-for-11 from 50-plus yards.

Cole — Ranked 185th on PFF’s big board, Cole learn from two productive NFL edge defenders in Josh Allen and Travon Walker. He recorded 27 pressures on 267 pass-rush snaps in 2023. His “bag” isn’t as deep as some of the top guys in this class, but there were times when he flashed solid ability.

Worthy — Kansas City trades up to select the fastest player in combine history. Worthy, owner of the 4.21-second 40-yard dash, gives Patrick Mahomes the most explosive outside threat he’s had since the departure of Tyreek Hill. However, However, Worthy earned PFF receiving grades in the low 70s in each of the last two years, and there are concerns about his 172-pound frame. It’s a gamble by a Chiefs organization looking to make their offense more aggressive.

Suamataia — The Chiefs trade up one spot to select Suamataia, who could be their new starting left tackle. Suamataia has experience on both sides of the line. He posted an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade on the right side in 2022 and an 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on the left side in 2023. Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a top priority, and Suamataia can help that cause.

Wiley —The Kansas City Chiefs continue to supply Patrick Mahomes with weapons in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wiley is a very, very reliable option in the passing game. His eight receiving touchdowns ranked tied for first among FBS tight ends last year, while his 308 yards after the catch ranked eighth. The Chiefs’ tight end room is legit.

Hicks — The Chiefs continue to stack up extremely productive defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Hicks, a standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, possesses rare movement ability in the back end. Hicks earned an 83.0 coverage grade in 2023; he is a smart player who will fit in extremely well with a DB room that is already loaded with young, hungry talent.

Nourzad — Nourzad is a high-floor center prospect who fits into most NFL offenses and should provide some nice depth to the Chiefs’ talented interior offensive line. Nourzad has put up some shaky grades in pass protection for Penn Stateover the last several seasons, but he earned a 77.0 run-blocking grade in 2023.

Hadden — Hadden struggles in run support and press coverage, but there’s enough there to work with where it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make it in the NFL. He earned a 90.4 PFF coverage grade, including a 90.9 zone-coverage grade in 2023.

Hanson — ​​Hanson was a better run blocker than a pass blocker, earning a 71.5 PFF run-blocking grade compared to a 63.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. The step up in competition level will be steep for Hanson, so the preseason will be key for him.

Bowers — With the top six quarterbacks off the board, the Raiders go with a “best player available” approach despite taking tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bowers is a versatile offensive weapon and should be an immediate impact player thanks to what he can do with the ball in his hands. Bowers’ 689 receiving yards after contact during his college career at Georgia are more than any other tight end since PFF began charting college football in 2014.

Powers-Johnson — Powers-Johnson’s slide ends as the Raiders pick the interior offensive lineman with positional versatility. They struggled mightily at the guard positions in 2023, and current center Andre James was PFF’s ninth-highest-graded player at the position. Powers-Johnson allowed just one quarterback pressure on 481 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and is PFF’s highest-graded college center since 2022 (91.5).

Glaze — The Raiders double down on the offensive line on Day 2, picking Maryland’s Delmar Glaze, a big reach compared to the PFF big board and consensus boards. Glaze graded well in 2023, posting an 83.6 pass-blocking grade, but his movement skills are a bit lacking for an NFL tackle, making him a better option on the interior.

Richardson — Richardson is a plus player against the run and earned a career-best 75.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2023. He missed just 3.9% of his tackle attempts last season.

Eichenberg — Eichenberg racked up an impressive 75 combined run stops in 2022 and 2023, the top mark among Big Ten linebackers. In that span, he also amassed 29 tackles for loss or no gain, which ranked third in the conference.

Laube — Laube should have a role on special teams and as a receiving threat out of the backfield for the Raiders. He tallied more than 700 receiving yards with 23 forced missed tackles after the catch in his final season at New Hampshire, and he cleared an 80.0 PFF receiving grade in each of the past three seasons.

Taylor — Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in college football in 2023. He earned an 89.0 overall grade last year, fourth among all safeties. On 39 throws into his coverage, he allowed just 22 catches for 202 yards and one score.

Devonshire — Over his last two years at Pittsburgh, Devonshire forced 18 incompletions in coverage, the sixth-best mark among ACC cornerbacks. He also allowed only 45% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, the sixth-best mark in the conference.

Los Angeles Chargers: A

Alt — The Chargers had clear needs at both wide receiver and offensive tackle. They opted to beef up their offensive line, which should help keep franchise cornerstone Justin Herbert upright and spark a run game that has been non-existent in recent years. Alt allowed just 13 pressures across the last two seasons on over 700 pass-blocking snaps.

McConkey — After beefing up the trenches in the first round, Los Angeles trades up a few picks to get its wide receiver at the top of the second round. McConkey played over 600 snaps on the outside over the past two seasons at Georgia but projects as someone who will spend most of his time in the slot in the NFL. He has the speed to get vertical and the quickness to create separation underneath and add on after the catch, so he could quickly step into a significant role for the Chargers in Year 1.

Colson — The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers select their first Michigan Wolverine, Colson. In 2023, Colson earned a career-high 90.2 tackling grade, missing just 4.7% of his tackle attempts over the season. He was also one of the best linebackers in the country in coverage, earning an 83.4 coverage grade.

Eboigbe — Eboigbe tallied career highs in sacks (seven) and QB pressures (31) in 2023. His 86.4 run-defense grade ranked second among all FBS edge rushers last year.

Still — Still is a physical cornerback with solid instincts and outside/slot versatility. He lined up in press coverage on 122 of his 289 coverage snaps in 2023, and his career-high five interceptions ranked third among Big Ten cornerbacks. He also showed some tenacity as a run defender, earning an 88.4 run-defense grade.

Hart — Hart allowed no touchdowns on 308 coverage snaps in 2023 and is a high-ceiling cornerback with great measurables and athleticism. The Chargers have made cornerback a priority on Day 3 after picking Tarheeb Still earlier, acquiring two different playstyles and body types in the fifth round.

Vidal — Vidal is a rocked-up, explosive athlete, but his vision for space needs to speed up for him to earn a rotational role in the NFL. However, he earned a career-high 93.2 rushing grade in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns and forcing a whopping 94 missed tackles across 295 attempts.

Rice — It’s unclear why Rice fell so far in the draft. The son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brenden was PFF’s 125th overall prospect, so the Chargers may have found themselves one of the steals of Day 3. From 2022 to 2023, the USCreceiver generated a 117.3 passer rating when targeted, ninth-best among all players at the position over that span.

Johnson — Jim Harbaugh goes back to Ann Arbor to bring in another Wolverine. Johnson is a very willing blocker in the run game and is also extremely underrated as a route-runner. There are multiple instances where Johnson made above-and-beyond catches on deep throws. Pair that with Justin Herbert’s bazooka, and this is a solid fit. Aside from receiving a 71.1 PFF grade in 2023, Johnson also received a national championship ring.

Robinson — Robinson, ranked 40th on the PFF big board, could be considered a bit of a reach, but his potential is undeniable. He has dimensions of power and speed in his pass-rush arsenal. He also earned a 93.9 pass-rush grade over the past two seasons, which ranks second among FBS edge defenders — behind the Colts’ Laiatu Latu. Miami’s edge group could be a dominant unit if Robinson achieves his potential and Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from their injuries.

Paul — Miami selected a potential heir to Terron Armstead in Houston‘s Patrick Paul. Paul has terrific length and movement skills. He led all FBS tackles in 2023 with a 91.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. Pass protection is at a premium with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, so this is a significant move for the Dolphins’ offense.

Wright — Speed is the name of the game in Miami, and Wright supplies plenty of burst. His career-best 91.0 PFF grade in 2023 paced all backs in the SEC after racking up over 7.4 yards per carry, the second-highest rate among Power-Five backs.

Kamara — The Dolphins continue to add speed to their roster, regardless of position. Kamara is explosive — he recorded a 4.57-second 40 and a 10-foot-3 broad jump — but has a limited frame at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds. He’s been a productive pass-rusher for Colorado State over the last few seasons, though. Over the last three years, he ranks in the 94th percentile of qualifying edge rushers in pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Washington — The second-highest-graded receiver in 2023, behind only Malik Nabers, Washington led the FBS in receptions over the past two seasons. Despite his stature, he has some impressive movement skills and solid ability at the catch point to contribute in the receiving game while providing value on special teams in the meantime.

McMorris — McMorris wasn’t ranked on the PFF big board or the consensus board this year, though he did earn PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons. He earned a 73.3 PFF coverage grade last year and finished the campaign with 21 defensive stops.

Washington — Washington is small but was really productive at the college level. He averaged 3.06 yards per route run in his final year at USC, dropped just 1.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way and earned an 80.4 PFF grade against man coverage.

Maye — New England doesn’t have the ideal supporting cast on offense, but it would be difficult for the Patriots to pass on a quarterback prospect of Maye’s caliber here. The North Carolina product earned an elite PFF grade as a true sophomore in 2022 before following that up with another 90.0-plus grade in 2023. He has high-end arm talent and showed that he is comfortable making NFL throws over the middle of the field.

Polk — The Patriots continue to address their offense by getting No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye a new weapon to throw to. Polk is a quarterback-friendly target who is also a willing and engaged run-blocker. He produced an 82nd-percentile drop rate and a 73rd-percentile contested catch rate in his college career.

Wallace — The Patriots select a player who ranked 142nd on the PFF big board and 186th on the consensus big board. He may be coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 68.8 PFF grade, but he was solid in pass protection last year, earning a 72.8 pass-blocking grade and allowing just 13 total pressures from 359 pass-blocking snaps.

Robinson — Robinson surrendered only six total sacks across 1,206 career pass-blocking snaps. He saved his best for 2023 when he allowed just one sack all season.

Baker — Baker averaged 3.21 yards per route run in 2023 to rank fourth in this draft class. He can also make plays downfield, averaging 21.9 yards per reception to lead the class.

Dial — New England selects a cornerback with a knack for making plays on the ball. Dial has 19 pass breakups over the past two seasons, fourth among SEC corners, and earned a career-best 79.2 defensive grade in 2023.

Milton — Milton has a huge arm, and this is a good spot for him to land. His 83.1 overall grade since 2022 ranked seventh among SEC quarterbacks, and 10 of his 20 touchdown passes in 2023 came on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Bell — Bell is a great value in the seventh round. He earned a 73.4 PFF grade in 2023, ranking 13th among FBS tight ends. Bell is exceptional with the ball in his hands, ranking seventh among the same group in yards after the catch (315).

New York Jets: A

Fashanu — The Jets offensive line has been a weak point for the last few years. Even though they brought in veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to strengthen it, bringing in talented depth and getting a succession plan in place makes a lot of sense. Fashanu ranked in the 93rd percentile among qualifying college tackles in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the last two seasons.

Corley — The Jets trade up to grab one of the more unique wide receivers in this draft class. As a former running back, he is phenomenal with the ball in his hands. Last season, his 683 yards after the catch was good for second among all receivers in this draft class. He forced 63 missed tackles on 253 receptions over the past three seasons, so he adds another layer to Aaron Rodgers’ passing attack.

Allen — Allen burst onto the college football scene in 2021 and has been one of the best running backs in college football in each of the last three seasons. Only 20 years old, Allen is built like a truck. A valuable asset that he possesses is his ability to finish games — his 409 yards after contact in the second half of games ranked 13th in the FBS in 2023. He is more than capable of making plays in the screen game, but do not expect him to be utilized much outside of the backfield in regards to targets from the slot or out wide.

Travis — After trading away former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, the Jets opt for Travis to fill the void. The Florida State standout totaled 46 big-time throws over the past two seasons, second among ACC quarterbacks, earning an impressive 91.8 PFF grade in the span.

Davis — The FCS standout played well above his level of competition in his time at South Dakota State. Davis stood atop the draft class in a number of PFF facet grades. Since 2022, his 151 missed tackles forced helped contribute to his phenomenal 96.8 PFF rushing grade this past season, the highest among all running backs.

Stiggers — The hugely talented CFL standout makes his way to the top level after a fantastic 2023 north of the border. Stiggers totaled an 85.0 coverage grade in the CFL this past season, where he forced an incompletion on 12.5% of his coverage snaps while also hauling in five interceptions. He also allowed just 0.95 yards per coverage snap.

Key — Jaylen Key recorded a 69.1 PFF grade in 2023, 161st among FBS cornerbacks. He allowed only 13 catches and 145 receiving yards in 2023. Key was not the sought-after prospect his teammates Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry were, but he’s a serviceable corner.

Fautanu — There have been questions about whether Fautanu will play inside or outside in the NFL, but he may have landed at the most likely spot where he can play left tackle, his natural position. Fautanu ranked 15th on PFF’s final big board and fifth among all FBS tackles this past season in PFF pass-blocking grade (88.2).

Frazier — Frazier was a four-time state high school wrestling champion, and that background has led to great handwork and body control. His 84.6 PFF grade since 2021 ranks third among FBS centers, and he owns just a 2.27% pressure percentage allowed over the same span.

Roman Wilson — The PFF big board pegged Wilson as an early second-rounder. He is an effortless separator with great hands, as evidenced by his one drop on 67 targets and 90th-percentile separation percentage. He easily slots in as a replacement for Diontae Johnson to create explosive plays downfield.

Payton Wilson — The news of Wilson’s not having an ACL in one knee explains the fall for a first-round talent. If it weren’t for that recent news, this would be an elite grade. Wilson’s grading profile was excellent in 2023 with an 89.9 overall grade and a 90.4 in coverage. If the lack of an ACL doesn’t prevent him from playing in the NFL, Wilson has everything you want in a linebacker: length, intelligence and athleticism. His health is the biggest question mark.

McCormick — The Steelers continue to build up the offensive trenches, grabbing their third lineman on Day 3. Since 2022, McCormick has earned a 90.3 PFF grade, the best among all draft-eligible FBS guards.

Lee — Pittsburgh adds Lee to an interior group that ranked 11th against the run last season. He ranked fifth among Big Ten defensive tackles in run-defense grade (80.4) and fourth in quarterback pressures (28).

Watts — The Steelers add some size at the cornerback position with Texas’ Ryan Watts, who allowed just one touchdown from 267 coverage snaps and brings the physicality Steelers fans will love. Watts put up an 84.9 run-defense grade over the last two years, second among Big Ten cornerbacks in that span.

Tennessee Titans: B

Latham — Few teams had a more glaring need than the Titans did at offensive tackle. With Joe Alt off the board, Tennessee tabbed Latham as the top remaining tackle. The Alabama product is a massive physical presence, weighing in at 343 pounds with 35-plus-inch arms, and he earned an 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade in back-to-back seasons to finish his college career.

Sweat — Between JC Latham and T’Vondre Sweat, the Titans have added a lot of size within the first 40 picks. When he was on the field, Sweat was extremely productive last season at Texas. He graded above 90.0 as both a run defender and a pass-rusher, finishing first among all FBS defensive tackles in PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He had slid down boards leading up to the draft following a DWI arrest and off-field/conditioning questions, but Tennessee was clearly comfortable enough with those concerns to take him at the top of the second round.

Gray — Gray is at his best defending the run, as his 90 run stops over the past two seasons ranks first among all Power Five players at the position. His 85.5 PFF grade since 2022 ranks third among ACC linebackers.

Brownlee — Brownlee plays aggressively against the run and pass and posted an elite 92.9 run-defense grade over the past three seasons. He mostly played outside at Louisville, but his competitiveness and physicality could make him an impact player in the nickel sooner rather than later.

Jackson — A speedy receiver out of Tulane, Jackson didn’t put up a ton of production in his career but averaged over 2.2 yards per route run and 17 yards per catch the past two seasons. Jackson took three punts to the house in his career, which gives him a good chance to stick at the next level if he can stay healthy.

Williams — Williams is a solid player who could make an impact on special teams after being drafted here. He earned an 85.5 grade in 2023 and was the only Power Five safety to earn an 85.0-plus PFF grade in each of the past two seasons.

Harrell — Ranking 196th on PFF’s big board, Harrell is a solid draft selection for the Titans. Harrell had solid reps at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but none of his reps are more famous than the first-and-10 in late November 2023 vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes where he disrupted QB Kyle McCord to force an interception.