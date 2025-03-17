2025 NFL Draft: Worst first-round fits for every team

The options are clear for the Titans: Tennessee ranked last in passing grade in 2024 and also finished in the bottom 11 in receiving, pass-rush and coverage grades. Addressing one of those areas is a must.

The NFL draft isn’t just about selecting the most talented players. It’s also about finding the right pieces that align with a team’s roster needs, scheme and overall philosophy. Every franchise has specific preferences for the types of players they target and those they are likely to avoid.

With that in mind, we’re taking a process-of-elimination approach to identify one player that each team will likely avoid in the first round of the upcoming draft.

While this may seem like a broad approach, the Titans should realistically be considering only Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the first overall pick. Tennessee ranked last in passing grade in 2024 and also finished in the bottom 11 in receiving, pass-rush and coverage grades. Addressing one of those areas is a must.

With Myles Garrett signed to a long-term extension, the Browns are unlikely to target another edge rusher this early. Cleveland ranked third in pass-rush grade in 2024, so there are more pressing needs to address. Quarterback Cam Ward and two-way star Travis Hunter seem the most likely targets for this pick.

As enticing as Hunter’s two-way ability is, the Giants re-signed Darius Slayton and acquired Paulson Adebo in free agency. That leaves Hunter without a natural spot on the roster, as the team already has its top three receivers and top two cornerbacks. New York’s primary focus remains quarterback, with offensive line help also a priority.

With Christian Barmore and Milton Williams now anchoring the interior defensive line, Mason Graham is likely off the Patriots’ draft board — despite his elite talent. Along with Williams, New England added several defensive pieces in free agency, and they are expected to use significant draft capital to build around Drake Maye, providing him with weapons and protection.

Between Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington, Jacksonville already has plenty of downfield threats in the passing game. Their biggest needs are in the trenches and secondary, making players like Mason Graham, Travis Hunter or Will Johnson more logical picks.

The Raiders are set on the edge with Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Stewart is a high-upside prospect, but he mirrors Wilson as a raw player who still needs development. Expect Las Vegas to add an offensive playmaker or upgrade the secondary with this pick.

The Jets have bigger needs at wide receiver, tight end and defense, making Jeanty an unnecessary luxury pick. Despite his talent, the team already boasts a strong backfield duo in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. If new head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand want to bolster the run game, they would likely do so with a tackle like Armand Membou or a tight end like Tyler Warren.

The only offensive player Carolina would likely consider here is Tetairoa McMillan. The more probable outcome is an addition to the defense, which was the lowest-graded unit in the NFL in 2024. An offensive tackle like Will Campbell would be unnecessary, given how much the Panthers have already invested in the position over the past two offseasons.

While finding a long-term answer at quarterback is important, the Saints have too many issues in the trenches to properly support a young passer. They finished the 2024 season with the lowest pass-blocking grade in the NFL and also need to rebuild their defensive line, particularly when it comes to stopping the run. Until those areas improve, New Orleans isn’t in a position to develop a rookie quarterback.

After a series of offseason moves, the Bears now have one of the best offensive lines in football. Their first-round pick is more likely to be used on Ashton Jeanty or a defensive player. While there has been some outside speculation about replacing Braxton Jones, he posted a solid 77.4 PFF grade last season, making offensive tackle a lower priority.

If given the chance, Kyle Shanahan could undoubtedly find a way to utilize both George Kittle and Tyler Warren effectively. However, with needs on both lines and in the secondary, San Francisco isn’t in a position to make a luxury pick at tight end, especially with Kittle still playing at an elite level.

The Cowboys are well-stocked at cornerback, with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland locked in as starters on the outside. If they were looking to replace Jourdan Lewis in the slot, a more natural fit would be Jahdae Barron from Texas. Instead, Dallas needs to focus on improving their rushing offense and run defense rather than further loading up in the secondary.

Burden’s explosiveness and versatility would make him a great fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense if the Dolphins needed a receiver. However, Miami still has one of the league’s most dangerous receiving corps, featuring Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Jonnu Smith. With pressing needs in the trenches, adding more speed to the offense isn’t a priority.

The Colts’ offensive line has remained one of their more stable units, even after losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency. They likely feel confident in how Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker performed last season. While Membou would likely need to kick inside if drafted, this could be a long-term move with Braden Smith’s future in question. However, the Colts may be better off adding defensive talent or a tight end in the first round.

Simmons' name here serves as a placeholder for any offensive tackle because the Falcons simply don’t need one. With Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews locked in as starters, Atlanta will likely target defense in the first round while keeping an eye on a new center in the middle rounds.

Even though the Cardinals frequently use multiple tight end sets, Loveland’s skill set would overlap too much with Trey McBride to justify the pick. Instead, Arizona is far more likely to address its bottom-10 defense, though a receiver or Ashton Jeanty could also be in play.

The Bengals have now locked up Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, so wide receiver is far from a priority for a team that needs to fix its struggling defense and interior offensive line. With Trey Hendrickson potentially on the trade block, edge rusher is also in play.

The Seahawks already have a strong interior defensive line rotation with Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II. If they go defense in the first round, they are likelier to target a linebacker or safety. However, the more probable move is addressing their depleted wide receiver corps or bolstering the interior offensive line.

Tampa Bay doesn’t need another perimeter receiver after signing Chris Godwin to a three-year extension and seeing Mike Evans post yet another 1,000-yard season. With Jalen McMillan emerging as a slot weapon, investing premium draft capital in another wideout doesn’t make sense. It’s far more likely that Todd Bowles will focus on defense early in the draft.

The Broncos have quietly built one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and led the league in pass-blocking grade in 2024. With Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey anchoring the tackle spots, they don’t need to spend a high pick on another offensive lineman. Instead, wide receiver, tight end and running back are areas where Denver could add playmakers.

The Steelers have no need for another edge rusher, with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig already in place. Defensive line depth, in general, would be a luxury pick, while quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback are much bigger needs. Expect Pittsburgh to prioritize one of those positions instead of strengthening an already elite pass rush.

Emmanwori is an intriguing athlete, but the Chargers already have an imposing safety duo with Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman, the latter of whom has come into his own over the past two seasons. Jim Harbaugh is far more likely to focus on reinforcing the defensive line or giving Justin Herbert more offensive weapons to work with.

The Packers could use depth across multiple position groups, but running back isn’t one of them. Josh Jacobs thrived in his first season in Green Bay, and the team still has young talent behind him in Marshawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson. A cornerback or safety would be a much better use of an early pick.

Minnesota has spent the offseason strengthening the trenches and secondary, and drafting another receiver goes against that plan. With Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor already on the roster, wide receiver isn’t a top priority. A trade out of the first round is entirely possible, but if they stay put, offensive guard, defensive tackle or safety are the more logical targets.

The Texans’ pass defense is one of the strongest in the league, particularly at edge rusher and cornerback. With Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. leading the defensive line and Derek Barnett recently re-signed for depth, Houston is well-stocked at the position. Their bigger needs lie in pass protection and run defense, making an edge rusher an unlikely first-round selection.

The Rams recently signed Poona Ford to reinforce their run defense, making it unlikely they would use an early pick on another defensive tackle. They already have young interior defenders like Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Tyler Davis, giving them plenty of depth. If they go defense early in the draft, linebacker or cornerback is a far more probable target.

While the Ravens value the tight end position, they don’t need another top-tier player in a group that already features Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Baltimore’s tight ends ranked second in receiving grade last season, proving to be a strength of the team. If they want to improve the passing attack, adding a wide receiver would be a smarter move.

The Lions already have one of the best safety duos in the NFL with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who helped lead Detroit’s safety unit to the league’s highest overall grade in 2024. While Starks is a talented prospect, his skill set overlaps with Branch's, making him redundant. With greater needs along the defensive line, Detroit would be better off addressing the trenches instead.

29. Washington Commanders: LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

While the Commanders have several defensive uncertainties, their linebacker situation is more stable, with Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu leading the unit. That makes linebacker far less likely to be a first-round priority compared to edge rusher or cornerback. Washington could still look for a young linebacker to develop behind Wagner, but that’s more likely to come in the middle rounds rather than on Day 1.

30. Buffalo Bills: TE Elijah Arroyo

Buffalo already has two solid tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, making another selection at the position unnecessary. The Bills’ primary focus in the 2025 draft should be defense, as they ranked 28th in overall defensive grade last season. Without significant improvements on that side of the ball, a Super Bowl run will remain out of reach.

Kansas City has built a strong, young cornerback room and recently added Kristian Fulton in free agency. General manager Brett Veach has a history of finding late-round defensive backs, making it unlikely they use a first-round pick at corner this year. Instead, expect the Chiefs to focus on adding depth in the trenches on either side of the ball.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Carson Schwesinger

After extending Zack Baun, the Eagles should feel very comfortable with their linebacker depth. With Baun, Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in place, there’s no need to use a first-round pick on another linebacker. Positions like guard, cornerback, safety and edge rusher are far more likely targets for Philadelphia early in the draft.