2025 NFL Draft: Scouting running backs using PFF+

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Football is chess with human players, and teams can only line up their 11 pieces in so many ways, so the shift over the past few seasons in the NFL of having more defenders lined up deep in coverage to yield some run stopping ability in exchange for preventing big plays in the passing game has increased the room in the box for run defenses to be exploited. This has increased running backs' value over the past few seasons.

Yes, PFF has a reputation for not valuing the running back position. It’s been a running joke for over a decade. At one point, we even sold an ugly Christmas sweater in our online shop that said “running backs don’t matter.” There are many reasons we aren’t as high on the running back position compared to the rest of the football media landscape.

One reason is because running the football is less efficient than passing. Part of that is because a four-yard run is reliant on more good blocks by the offensive linemen than a quick game five-yard pass. Another reason is due to the sheer ease of finding a replacement player at the running back position that can be nearly or equally as effective at any given time. If we look across college football rosters, the amount of players in the height and weight range of running backs (5-foot-8 to 6-foot-1 and 185 to 220 pounds) is astronomical, so it’s not that the role of running back isn’t valuable to an offense but more that a disproportionate number of people who have ever played college football fit within that size range than outside of it, so replacement level players aren’t hard to find.

In order to be valuable at the running back position, a player needs to be able to create production on their own, independent of the blocking. A runner either needs speed to run by defenders and destroy pursuit angles, the lateral agility to make defenders miss or the power to break tackle attempts in order to get more yardage than the play is blocked for. PFF premium stats will take you far beyond the box score, enabling subscribers to investigate if a ball carrier is reliant upon the offensive line and the scheme around them or if they can create on their own.

The three key ways to determine this is in PFF premium stats are yards after contact per attempt, missed tackles forced as a runner and a player’s elusive rating.

Yards after contact

This statistic is as simple as it sounds, how many yards did a player earned after the initial contact by a defender, and it relies heavily upon a player’s contact balance.

Missed tackles forced

This statistic totals how many missed tackles a ball carrier forced by either using lateral agility to juke a defender, using speed to run by a defender in position to make a tackle or the power to plainly run through the defender’s tackle attempt.

Elusive rating

The PFF “elusive rating” distills the success and impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking in front of him by looking at how hard he was to bring down.

Editor's note: The Formula is “(missed tackles forced) divided by (designed run attempts plus Receptions) multiplied by yards after contact per attempt multiplied by 100).” Elusive rating is sort of a combination of the two previous stats along with missed tackles forced on receptions.

In order to determine which running back prospects in this draft class might be able to succeed in the NFL by creating yardage on their own, it is important to look back at recent draft classes and which players were productive as rookies.

In the last six seasons, there have been 21 running backs who rushed for at least 700 yards as a rookie (Antonio Gibson played primarily WR at Memphis). Lets examine these running backs college production in PFF premium stats in order to determine what made them successful in the NFL so early in their careers. Below are the 21 running backs who rushed for 700 yards or more as rookies in the last six seasons and their PFF premium stats from their last year in college.

Editor's note: YCO/A means Yards after contact per attempt, while MTF is missed tackles forced as a runner and ER is elusive rating.

The yards after contact per carry average among this group was 3.83. Only one player coming in under 3.2 yards per carry, Isiah Pacheco with 2.87. The leader of the group was Javonte Williams with a 4.59 yards after contact mark. Eight players earned at least 4.0 yards after contact per attempt, Tyrone Tracy (4.44), Bijan Robinson (4.17), Kenneth Walker (4.46), Tyler Allgeier (4.16), Elijah Mitchell (4.04), Javonte Williams (4.59), J.K. Dobbins (4.01) and Josh Jacobs (4.07).

The average number of missed tackles forced on run plays among this group was 64.9. With only one player coming in with less that 30 missed tackles forced, Isiah Pacheco with only 12. Eight players had at least 75 missed tackles forced, Bijan Robinson (104), Kenneth Walker (88), Tyler Allgeier (77), Brian Robinson Jr. (79), Javonte Williams (76), Jonathan Taylor (87), David Montgomery (99) and Devin Singletary (86).

The average elusive rating among this group was 117.63. Only three players had an elusive rating of less than 90.0, and only one player finished with an elusive rating of less than 77.0, Isiah Pacheco with an 24.0 elusive rating. There were eight players with an elusive rating of 125 or higher, Javonte Williams (215.4), Bijan Robinson (169.1), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (163.5), Bucky Irving (149.2), Kenneth Walker (145.9), Rhamondre Stevenson (140.6), Dameon Pierce (138.0), and Michael Carter (135.1).

After examining the PFF premium stats of the college running backs that went on to achieve success as NFL rookies over the past six seasons, we are left with the following parameters:

Yards after contact per attempt: 3.8 average, 3.2 floor

3.8 average, 3.2 floor Missed tackles forced as a runner: 64.9 average, 30.0 floor

64.9 average, 30.0 floor Elusive rating: 117.0 average, 90.0 floor

Who in this draft class fits within these parameters?

When we apply these parameters to the 2025 NFL draft class, only six FBS running backs rushed for at least 3.8 yards after contact per attempt, forced at least 64 missed tackles as a runner and earned an 117.0-plus elusive rating. Keep in mind the players that stand out in these areas aren’t always running blazing 40-yard dash times at the combine. PFF's premium stats measure production, not how fast they are in shorts or how high they can jump, but the numbers indicate that if these players get opportunities as rookies they should produce.

The Heisman runner-up put on a show in 2024, posting historic numbers in all three statistical categories, finishing with 5.25 yards after contact per attempt, 151 missed tackles forced as a runner and a 215.1 elusive rating. Jeanty is the No.1 running back on PFF’s big board, will be the first running back selected in the draft and should instantly succeed in the NFL.

Hampton uses his strong lower body to run through tackle attempts on a regular basis. He is the No. 2 running back on the PFF big board and the No. 25 overall prospect. Hampton had 4.35 yards after contact per attempt, 72 missed tackles forced as a runner and a 126.8 elusive rating.

The bruising Skattebo is a difficult running back for defenders to bring down alone. In 2024, Skattebo rushed for 4.09 yards after contact per attempt, forced 102 missed tackles as a runner, and his 139.1 elusive rating ranked No. 3 in the class. Skattebo is the No. 3 running back on the PFF big board and the No. 46 overall prospect.

Johnson uses his speed to make defenders miss and create big plays as a runner. In 2024, Johnson had 4.42 yards after contact per attempt, 66 missed tackles forced as a runner and a 131.5 elusive rating. Johnson is the No. 5 running back on the PFF big board and the No. 54 overall prospect.

Harvey used his lateral agility and acceleration to make people miss, as he rushed for 3.88 yards after contact per attempt, forced 69 missed tackles as a runner and had a 122.2 elusive rating. Harvey is the No. 9 running back on the PFF big board and the No. 99 overall prospect.

Kiner is the biggest surprise on this list. Kiner is listed at 5-foot-9 but appears shorter than that. He uses his low center of gravity to maintain his balance through contact. In 2024, Kiner had 4.12 yards after contact per attempt, forced 81 missed tackles as a runner and had a 161.9 elusive rating.