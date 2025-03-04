2025 NFL Draft: Prospects moving up the PFF big board after the NFL Scouting Combine

Nick Emmanwori exceeds expectations as an athlete: We knew Nick Emmanwori was going to be a great athlete, but in Indianapolis, he showed he’s a rare athlete. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he flew over 11 feet in the broad, 43 inches in the vertical and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.



We knew Nick Emmanwori was going to be a great athlete, but in Indianapolis, he showed he’s a rare athlete. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he flew over 11 feet in the broad, 43 inches in the vertical and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. Armand Membou takes aim at the top offensive lineman crown: After an impressive week at the combine, where Membou measured in at over 330 pounds with 33.5-inch arms then ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash and even put up 31 reps on the bench on the way out, he should be viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in the class.



After an impressive week at the combine, where Membou measured in at over 330 pounds with 33.5-inch arms then ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash and even put up 31 reps on the bench on the way out, he should be viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in the class. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

As we review the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, we’ll adjust our big board based on confirmed measurables and on-field performance. The key is to find traits we didn’t expect to see, whether at an elevated level from what we saw on the field or at all.

Here are some players who will be moving up the board after the combine.

When I watched Hairston’s 2024 tape, I saw a little bit of hesitancy and some lack of anticipation that showed up in the form of less recovery speed than you’d want from an outside corner. However, he had a shoulder injury for most of the season. The fact that he put up fantastic numbers in the broad and vertical jumps, as well as the fastest 40-yard dash of any player this year, tells me that his long speed is not an issue. His impressive 2023 tape will be the closer version of who he will be in the NFL.

Scouts and other talent evaluators will tell you “don’t count traits twice”, meaning if you watched a prospect run fast on tape, and he runs fast at the combine, don’t give him bonus points in his scouting report or grade because of it – as it was already built in. We knew Nick Emmanwori was going to be a great athlete, but in Indianapolis, he showed he’s a rare athlete. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he flew over 11 feet in the broad, 43 inches in the vertical and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. That is crazy talk. I have some concerns about him flipping his hips in coverage as a true deep safety, but you just should not discount a player with this kind of athletic potential if your defense can house a safety/linebacker hybrid type in its structure.

After an impressive week at the combine, where Membou measured in at over 330 pounds with 33.5-inch arms then ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash and even put up 31 reps on the bench on the way out, he should be viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in the class. His 90.6 overall blocking grade showcased great growth from this past season, displaying nice movement skills that were confirmed by the combine testing. His range of where he could get drafted is now in the top 10 and even as high as No. 4 to the New England Patriots.

It’s a crowded and talented running back class, and yet even with that being the case, Judkins stood out. At 6 feet and 220 pounds, he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash with an 11-foot broad jump. Those are incredibly impressive explosiveness numbers for a player who has his size and strength. Given what he did at Ole Miss as a freshman and sophomore and what he did over the last calendar year, it feels like he will become the consensus RB3 in this class.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Calling out Ezeiruaku as a riser won’t mean too much movement on the PFF board, as he was already regarded as a top 30 player. However, measuring in above 245 pounds and still testing well as an athlete – including above 90th percentile times in the short shuttle and three-cone drill, which prove his cornering/bend ability – means he should move up even more. Given his athletic testing and production over the last three years (44 TFLs, 37 sacks, four PBUs and eight forced fumbles), he should be a first-round lock.

Harvey is my Bucky Irving this year. I was pretty high on the Oregon back in last year’s class – ranked 79th on my big board as a third-rounder compared to pick No. 125 in the fourth round where he was selected – and I see similar traits in Harvey. Now, I am not sure Harvey's contact balance is as good, but a missed tackles forced/attempted average above 0.30 in each of the last three seasons showcases that “make you miss” ability. Now, throw in the 4.41-second 40-yard dash to show he’s even faster than anticipated, and he should be a riser for a lot of NFL teams.

Like running backs, there’s a very talented tight end group this year, but the two guys who are the consensus Nos. 1 and 2, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, weren’t working out in Indy. That gave way for some others in the position group to stand out, and that’s exactly what Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson did. At 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, Ferguson ran the best 40-yard dash in the position group at 4.63 seconds with good vertical and broad jumps to boot. This pairs well with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. He might not be in that same category as the top two guys, but he feels as though he has entered that next tier with Elijah Arroyo and Mason Taylor.

This one is a true riser, and I love to call it out. Dippre was known as more of a blocker while he was at Alabama. He didn’t have a single receiving touchdown in his two-year stint there but still showcased some strong catches over the middle or in the flat with good blocking ability to boot. At 6-foot-4 and 257 pounds, he ran a sub 4.7-second 40-yard dash and looked pretty good in the on-field drills as well. Tip Reiman was a blocking tight end from Illinois who had a great combine last year and ended up being picked in the third round. Dippre wasn’t as athletic as Reiman, so I don’t expect him to make it into Day 2, but his stock on Day 3 did get a big boost due to showing some added athleticism.

This interior defensive line class is so deep that it is realistic to get a starting-level player in Rounds 3 or 4. That could very well be the case with whatever team drafts West. At just under 6-foot-2 and 316 pounds, he has that bowling-ball type of build to play nose tackle. However, he also showed some nice juice as a pass-rusher at times. At the combine, he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash with a 33-inch vertical to bring more support to his potential as a three-down defensive lineman. His 88.2 run-defense grade this past season was good enough to make him a priority Day 3 player, but now, I’ll be moving him up because there’s more in the tank as a pass-rusher, too.