2025 NFL Draft: Prospect superlatives for every position

2T9E03M Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty drops the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Air Force during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick
  • Jalen Milroe brings a ton of athletic potential: Milroe's reportedly blazing-fast 40-yard-dash speed shows up on tape, and he pairs that with the strongest arm in the class.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with hundreds of prospects vying for spots on draft boards, it’s time to spotlight some of the class’s most unique talents. From the strongest arms to the smoothest route runners, we’re handing out superlatives to the players who stand out in one key area at each position.

If you’re diving into the PFF Big Board, firing up the Mock Draft Simulator or flipping through the 2025 PFF Draft Guide, consider this your cheat sheet for the most eye-catching traits in the class.

QUARTERBACK

Strongest Arm: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Best Out of Structure: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Best Under Pressure: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
…and more!

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top quarterbacks.

Click here to read more…

RUNNING BACK

Best Long Speed: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Best Footwork: RJ Harvey, UCF
Best Short-Yardage: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
…and more!

With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top running backs in the class in various categories.

Click here to read more…

WIDE RECEIVER

Best Long Speed: Dont'e Thornton Jr.Tennessee
Best Releases: Jayden HigginsIowa State
Best Separator: Tez JohnsonOregon
…and more!

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of these prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top wide receivers.

Click here to read more…

TIGHT END

Best Vertical Threat: Elijah ArroyoMiami (FL)
Best In-line Blocker: Jackson HawesGeorgia Tech
Best Route-Runner: Colston LovelandMichigan
…and more!

With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top tight ends in the class in various categories. 

Click here to read more…

OFFENSIVE LINE

Best hands in pass protection: T Will CampbellLSU, IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Best feet in pass protection: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, IOL Grey ZabelNorth Dakota State
Best at maintaining blocks: T Armand Membou, Missouri, IOL Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
…and more!

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top offensive linemen.

Click here to read more…

DEFENSIVE LINE

Best Pass-Rush Repertoire: EDGE Donovan EzeiruakuBoston College, DT Derrick HarmonOregon
Best Burst: EDGE James Pearce Jr.Tennessee, DT Mason GrahamMichigan
Best Bend: EDGE Abdul CarterPenn State, DT: Mason GrahamMichigan
…and more!

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top defensive linemen.

Click here to read more…

LINEBACKER

Best Athlete: Jihaad CampbellAlabama
Best Field General: Chris Paul Jr.Ole Miss
Best Pass-Rusher: Carson SchwesingerUCLA
…and more!

With just a month before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our class preview with prospect superlatives. Here are the top linebackers in the class in various categories. 

Click here to read more…

CORNERBACK

Best Athlete: Travis HunterColorado
Best Man Coverage Player: Travis HunterColorado
Best Zone Coverage Player: Jahdae BarronTexas
…and more!

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of these prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top cornerbacks.

Click here to read more…

SAFETY

Best Athlete: Nick EmmanworiSouth Carolina 
Best Tackler: Kevin Winston Jr.Penn State
Best Ball Skills: Xavier WattsNotre Dame
…and more!

With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top safeties in the class in various categories. 

Click here to read more…

