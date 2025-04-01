2025 NFL Draft: Prospect superlatives for every position

- Jalen Milroe brings a ton of athletic potential: Milroe's reportedly blazing-fast 40-yard-dash speed shows up on tape, and he pairs that with the strongest arm in the class.
- The top edge rushers bring different styles: Abdul Carter, James Pearce Jr. and Mike Green all display elite traits but excel in different categories.
The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with hundreds of prospects vying for spots on draft boards, it’s time to spotlight some of the class’s most unique talents. From the strongest arms to the smoothest route runners, we’re handing out superlatives to the players who stand out in one key area at each position.
If you're diving into the PFF Big Board, firing up the Mock Draft Simulator or flipping through the 2025 PFF Draft Guide, consider this your cheat sheet for the most eye-catching traits in the class.
QUARTERBACK
Strongest Arm: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Best Out of Structure: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Best Under Pressure: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
…and more!
As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top quarterbacks.
RUNNING BACK
Best Long Speed: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Best Footwork: RJ Harvey, UCF
Best Short-Yardage: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
…and more!
With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top running backs in the class in various categories.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best Long Speed: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
Best Releases: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Best Separator: Tez Johnson, Oregon
…and more!
As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of these prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top wide receivers.
TIGHT END
Best Vertical Threat: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)
Best In-line Blocker: Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Best Route-Runner: Colston Loveland, Michigan
…and more!
With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top tight ends in the class in various categories.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Best hands in pass protection: T Will Campbell, LSU, IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Best feet in pass protection: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, IOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Best at maintaining blocks: T Armand Membou, Missouri, IOL Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
…and more!
As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top offensive linemen.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Best Pass-Rush Repertoire: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Best Burst: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, DT Mason Graham, Michigan
Best Bend: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State, DT: Mason Graham, Michigan
…and more!
As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top defensive linemen.
LINEBACKER
Best Athlete: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Best Field General: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
Best Pass-Rusher: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
…and more!
With just a month before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our class preview with prospect superlatives. Here are the top linebackers in the class in various categories.
CORNERBACK
Best Athlete: Travis Hunter, Colorado
Best Man Coverage Player: Travis Hunter, Colorado
Best Zone Coverage Player: Jahdae Barron, Texas
…and more!
As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of these prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top cornerbacks.
SAFETY
Best Athlete: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Best Tackler: Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Best Ball Skills: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
…and more!
With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top safeties in the class in various categories.