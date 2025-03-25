All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Draft Superlatives: Running backs

2STFMP3 Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs in the open field during the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 31, 2024.

By Max Chadwick
  • Ashton Jeanty is the best in multiple categories: The Heisman Trophy runner-up is the best running back in four of the nine categories in this article, showing once again how he’s one of the best running back prospects in recent memory.
  • Cameron Skattebo isn’t too far behind: The Arizona State star is the best in three categories, including “most determined.”
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top running backs in the class in various categories.

Best Long Speed: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty hit a top speed of 21.7 miles per hour last year according to our player-tracking data, the fastest of any running back in this draft class and third in the nation overall. He also had nine plays where he hit at least 20 miles per hour, second among FBS tailbacks. 

Best Balance: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty bounces off tacklers like nobody else in recent memory. He broke 164 tackles last year on his runs and receptions in 2024, which led all FBS backs and is the most in the PFF College era. He also led the nation last year with 106 total forced missed tackles. 

Best Footwork: RJ Harvey, UCF

While he lacks top-end speed, Harvey is still effective at breaking tackles thanks to his quick feet. His 211 forced missed tackles since 2022 are fourth among FBS running backs.

Best Vision: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty can work in a gap or zone scheme because of his elite vision. His 96.5 career rushing grade on zone runs is the best in America while his 96.6 grade on gap runs is second to only Bijan Robinson. Jeanty’s 99.9 career rushing grade is the best in PFF College history.

Best Elusiveness: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty is the most elusive back PFF has ever seen in college, both as a runner and receiver. Not only did he have the most total forced missed tackles over the past two seasons, but he led the nation in forced missed tackles per carry (40%) and forced missed tackles per reception (54%) since 2023.

Best Short-Yardage: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy. His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span.

Best Pass-Catcher: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back. His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space.

Best Pass-Protector: Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Brooks’ game is all about physicality at 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds. While that mostly describes his running style as a bowling ball-type of back, it also illustrates his willingness to pass protect. His 72.6 pass-blocking grade since 2023 ranks second among Power Four running backs and the best among those in this year’s draft.

Most Determined Runner: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils. He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs.



Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.