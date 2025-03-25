2025 NFL Draft Superlatives: Running backs

Ashton Jeanty is the best in multiple categories: The Heisman Trophy runner-up is the best running back in four of the nine categories in this article, showing once again how he’s one of the best running back prospects in recent memory.



The Arizona State star is the best in three categories, including "most determined."

With just a month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, we continue wrapping up our preview of the class with prospect superlatives. Here are the top running backs in the class in various categories.

Jeanty hit a top speed of 21.7 miles per hour last year according to our player-tracking data, the fastest of any running back in this draft class and third in the nation overall. He also had nine plays where he hit at least 20 miles per hour, second among FBS tailbacks.

ASHTON JEANTY IS UNSTOPPABLE ⚡️@BroncoSportsFB scores a third TD before the half 😤 pic.twitter.com/2Xek565tR5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2024

Jeanty bounces off tacklers like nobody else in recent memory. He broke 164 tackles last year on his runs and receptions in 2024, which led all FBS backs and is the most in the PFF College era. He also led the nation last year with 106 total forced missed tackles.

The Ashton Jeanty Experience in one rep. Insane.



Short-area quickness. Lateral cutting ability. Contact balance. Acceleration + long speed. pic.twitter.com/9fR2Ebu5QM — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 25, 2025

While he lacks top-end speed, Harvey is still effective at breaking tackles thanks to his quick feet. His 211 forced missed tackles since 2022 are fourth among FBS running backs.

Every RJ Harvey breakaway run (15+yards) from 2024 (2nd NCAA behind Ashton Jeanty) #NFLDraft2025 pic.twitter.com/JIVBmlww7K — Ray G (@RayGQue) March 21, 2025

Jeanty can work in a gap or zone scheme because of his elite vision. His 96.5 career rushing grade on zone runs is the best in America while his 96.6 grade on gap runs is second to only Bijan Robinson. Jeanty’s 99.9 career rushing grade is the best in PFF College history.

Jeanty is the most elusive back PFF has ever seen in college, both as a runner and receiver. Not only did he have the most total forced missed tackles over the past two seasons, but he led the nation in forced missed tackles per carry (40%) and forced missed tackles per reception (54%) since 2023.

Thinking this Ashton Jeanty guy might be a sleeper to watch in this year's draft pic.twitter.com/h2nviGSW2M — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 24, 2025

If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy. His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span.

CAM SKATTEBO RUNS THROUGH 1500LBs OF TEXAS DEFENDERS FOR 6 pic.twitter.com/JJ2MTnFGQQ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 1, 2025

Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back. His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space.

Cam Skattebo can catch & run routes too, and it's what gives him a massive fantasy floor and ceiling.



3-down back I expect to get 50+ targets per season like Conner, Montgomery, Jacobs, Javonte, etc.



Defensive backs just have no shot against him in space. pic.twitter.com/SAmEUa4TWF — Dynasty Zoltan (@DynastyZoltanFF) February 9, 2025

Brooks’ game is all about physicality at 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds. While that mostly describes his running style as a bowling ball-type of back, it also illustrates his willingness to pass protect. His 72.6 pass-blocking grade since 2023 ranks second among Power Four running backs and the best among those in this year’s draft.

Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils. He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs.

babe wake up Cam Skattebo just broke five tackles on a 47-yard rush 😤#Big12FB | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/HA759U7gpK — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 7, 2024





