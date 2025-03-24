2025 NFL Draft: Quarterback superlatives

Jalen Milroe brings a ton of athletic potential: Milroe's reportedly blazing-fast 40-yard-dash speed shows up on tape, and he pairs that with the strongest arm in the class.

Shedeur Sanders' mechanics give him NFL-ready accuracy: He is the FBS’ all-time leader in completion percentage and owned an outstanding 80.6% adjusted completion rate over the past two seasons.

As we head into the home stretch of the 2025 NFL Draft season, it’s time to stack some of the top prospects up against one another with some superlatives. Here, we look at standout traits and styles from the top quarterbacks.

Accuracy and footwork may be question marks for Milroe, but his pure arm strength is undeniable. He proved to be a home-run threat during his two years as Alabama’s starter. His passes simply carry with better velocity than the rest of the quarterbacks in this class. He has 50-plus yard throws well within his range, even when he is compromised in the pocket. For those reasons, Milroe’s 7.0% big-time throw rate over the past two seasons leads all quarterbacks in this year’s class.

Best Out of Structure: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

While Sanders may not be the most gifted athlete in this year’s class, his ability to find answers against pressure without making a plethora of mistakes is excellent. No quarterback over the past two years was forced into more scramble drills than Sanders, and yet he maintained a solid 70.2 PFF passing grade, a 9.0% big-time throw rate and, most impressively, just a 2.0% turnover-worthy play rate. Sanders displayed toughness through some physical beatings and found a way to carry Colorado’s offense over the past two seasons.

Sanders’ accuracy is arguably his strongest trait. He is the FBS’ all-time leader in completion percentage and owned an outstanding 80.6% adjusted completion rate over the past two seasons, a higher mark than every quarterback drafted last year aside from Bo Nix.

Per PFF’s quarterback charting, Sanders’ 66.9% accurate throw rate over the past two years also leads the 2025 class. That elite accuracy comes from a clean and repeatable over-the-top delivery. The most accurate quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, for example, emphasize synchronizing their front side to the target. Whether within or outside the pocket, Sanders does an excellent job, particularly with his front shoulder, of getting his front side where it needs to be to make every throw.

Two quarterbacks consistently rank near the top of PFF's metrics over the past two years while under pressure: Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. While Rourke does a nice job of throwing through pressure, it’s Dart’s ability to win through the air or on the ground that comes out on top here. Since 2023, Dart’s 62.5 PFF passing grade and 73.1 PFF rushing grade rank among the top five passers in this class. His 68.2 PFF overall grade under pressure this past season ranks second among passers in the 2025 class.

With all due respect to players like Jaxson Dart and Riley Leonard, Milroe is easily the best athlete in this quarterback class. He ripped off 65 explosive runs over the past two seasons while forcing 67 missed tackles and earning an outstanding 88.8 PFF rushing grade. Milroe’s reported 4.4-caliber speed shows up on his tape, which is littered with read options, designed carries and scrambles that simply break the will of opposing defenses.

In a very close battle between Ward and Sanders, Ward comes out on top with a 90.5 PFF grade on third downs, in part because he led all Power Four quarterbacks with an 85.2 PFF rushing grade in such situations over the past two seasons. His 84.1 PFF passing grade isn’t too shabby, either. He is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed — with his arm or legs — in late-down situations.

Given a two-year sample size, the answer here could be Shedeur Sanders, but Ward was the best passer over the middle of the field this past season en route to being a Heisman finalist. On throws of 10-plus yards down the middle, Ward led the FBS with a 96.2 PFF passing grade. His 10 touchdowns and nine big-time throws in that area also ranked among the top three passers in college football.

Ward’s ability to zip the ball down the middle into the teeth of zone coverage allowed him to shred college defenses in 2024. He’s the most fearless passer in this year’s class.

In a very tight battle between Dart and Cam Ward, Dart wins based on his prolific efforts in the intermediate game along with his touch on over-the-shoulder throws. His 95.0 PFF passing grade on intermediate passes led the FBS over the past two seasons. He has a natural feel for layering passes to deep crossers and sail routes. His 24 over-the-shoulder completions were also the most of any Power Four quarterback over the past two seasons. Touch passes are the best ones on Dart’s tape, and he’ll hope to ride them to a potential first-round selection.

Best Outside the Numbers: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart ranks second, behind only Bo Nix, in PFF passing grade on throws outside an NFL field's numbers over the past two seasons. In an offense that specializes in creating those outside matchups, Dart compiled 34 big-time throws to just three turnover-worthy plays on such throws. His combination of timing and touch on go routes, in particular, could be tantalizing in an offense that continues to create those opportunities for him.