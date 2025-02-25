2025 NFL Draft: Prospect at every position with the most to gain at the NFL Scouting Combine

Jalen Milroe could put on a show: Milroe should ace whichever of the athletic tests he chooses to take part in. That along with a better performance in passing drills than he showed at the Senior Bowl would go a long way toward improving his draft stock.



While game tape and analytics are primarily used in draft evaluation, some players are still left with plenty to prove in the pre-draft process. The NFL Scouting Combine provides a chance for prospects to prove their athleticism and raise the perception of their potential in the league.

Here, we’ll highlight a player at each position who would greatly benefit from a positive Combine performance.

Milroe should ace whichever of the athletic tests he chooses to take part in. That along with a better performance in passing drills than he showed at the Senior Bowl would go a long way toward improving his draft stock. He needs to continue to show improved footwork and accuracy from standard dropbacks to give teams faith that he can consistently complete passes from the pocket.

Skattebo proved his toughness throughout his college career, culminating with 115 broken tackles in his final season at Arizona State. The biggest question is how his top-end speed and explosiveness compare to the other backs in the class. He could perform well in the receiving drills as well, further adding to his versatility.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Williams is an athletic freak who could garner scouts’ attention during testing. He earned just a 70.2 receiving grade this season partly due to a lack of fluidity in his route running and suspect hands. If Williams can display more polish in those areas during receiving drills, he may ascend beyond just being a gadget weapon on some teams’ boards.

Fannin couldn’t quite separate himself from the rest of the tight end group at the Senior Bowl after a mediocre performance. He’s well below average in the size department, so he’ll need to make up for it by showing more explosive and fluid route running. Fannin’s combine performance could displace his draft stock by multiple rounds depending on how well it goes for him.

Grant is currently sitting at 90th overall on the PFF big board after an excellent career at William & Mary. He excels as a zone blocker and earned a career-high 88.1 pass-blocking grade this past season. Grant appears on tape to be an above-average athlete. He could solidify a Day 2 selection if that athletic ability holds up this weekend.

Testing amongst a weak center class with few early-round options, Monheim’s athleticism as a former tackle could stand out compared to his peers. He’ll likely face questions about his arm length and power, but he should excel in any drills relating to footwork and mobility. Center-needy teams that primarily run zone-blocking schemes could take interest in Monheim’s performance.

Pearce has a chance to impress scouts with his athletic talent. He’s posted outstanding pass-rush grades and pressure rates over the past two seasons, primarily using his explosiveness off the ball to do so.

Alexander has been rising up draft boards after an outstanding season at Toledo and an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl. His elite 90.1 overall grade quantifies his dominant season, which was capped off with a pick-six in the team’s bowl game. A similar dominant performance in athletic testing this week could put him in consideration for a top 50 selection.

Walker’s designation as a linebacker comes with a bit of an asterisk, as he could move to edge defender once he gets in the league. In any case, he will be expected to blow away the athletic testing. He’ll measure in on the smaller side among edge defenders, so his fluidity through drills will need to stand out in order to prove he cam play there full-time or in some sort of hybrid role.

Johnson’s production at Michigan could warrant a top-10 selection, but there are questions about his health and top-end speed. He dealt with lower body injuries in each of the past two seasons, which hindered his ability to move the way he wanted at times. His medical evaluations and 40-yard dash times will draw extra attention as he aims to solidify his status as an early first-round pick.

After earning an outstanding 89.2 overall grade in 2023, Winston played in just two games this past season before electing to have surgery on a partially torn ACL. Had he played this season, he may have been in the conversation as the first safety off the board. His medical evaluations will be crucial to his draft stock, regardless of whether or not he participates in any drills.