2025 NFL Draft: Most improved units after Round 1

The 2025 NFL Draft started with a bang, as numerous impact playmakers found new homes at the next level. While not every pick is guaranteed to hit, many franchises took major strides to improve their roster.

These are the most improved units after the first round of the NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Secondary and receiving corps

After reports surfaced of teams holding interest in moving up to the fifth-overall pick, Jacksonville pivoted just before the clock started ticking to jump up to the second-overall pick to select two-way star Travis Hunter.

On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter will step into Liam Coen’s offense to create a dynamic receiving tandem with Brian Thomas Jr., reminiscent of the one he led in Tampa Bay. Trevor Lawrence now holds two first-round talents at receiver, just one year after Thomas was his only target to chart a PFF receiving grade over 61.0 (300 or more receiving snaps). Hunter’s 89.0 receiving grade will provide an instant impact.

While Jacksonville views Hunter primarily as a receiver, his impact on the defensive side of the ball presents significant value. The Jags posted the third-highest passer rating allowed (106.0) in 2024. Hunter’s 90.6 PFF coverage grade at outside corner this past season (98th percentile) will add an instant boost, even in a part-time capacity.

Atlanta Falcons: Pass rush

The Falcons made waves in the first round, making major moves to acquire two potential impact pass-rushers to amplify the defense. In 2024, Atlanta’s pass rush struggled to generate consistent pressure, ranking 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230).

While Jalon Walker’s primary position remains a question, his 80.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade will likely result in him finding a home out on the edge. Albeit, Walker can make a significant impact regardless of where he lines up, thanks to his range and athleticism.

In an aggressive move, Atlanta jumped back into the first round to snag another dynamic pass-rusher in James Pearce Jr. While the cost was high to execute the trade, Pearce’s talent is undeniable. His 13.4 pass-rush productivity rating was the highest charted in a class full of talent at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders: Backfield

After posturing from teams with hopes of moving up to acquire Jeanty, the Raiders were able to stand pat and still select one of the most dynamic running back prospects in years. Pete Carroll knows the value of a strong running game and now stands to upgrade a backfield that ranked 32nd in PFF rushing grade (57.9).

Jeanty has it all: vision, contact balance and explosion, allowing the Boise State star to amass the highest PFF grade by a running back in college football over the past two seasons. The addition stands to vastly improve a Raiders backfield that ranked 31st in yards after contact per attempt (2.5) by running backs in 2024, a mark that Jeanty more than doubled (5.3) this past season.

Carolina Panthers: Receiving corps

While the Panthers seriously need defensive firepower, the opportunity to add a true No. 1 receiver in Tetairoa McMillan was too good to pass up. The addition profiles as a significant upgrade over anyone on the Panthers’ roster currently, as 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette struggled in his rookie campaign (59.4 PFF receiving) while Adam Thielen enters his age-35 season.

Maximizing Bryce Young’s potential as a passer is a must after the former first-overall pick racked up the most big-time throws in the NFL from Week 8 onward. McMillan’s 95.6 PFF receiving grade on passes targeted 10 or more yards downfield last season should allow the pair to flourish.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback

Although it was the expected pick, the Titans selecting the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class stands to be a significant upgrade over Will Levis after massive struggles in 2024. Among passers with 100 or more attempts, Levis ranked bottom-10 in the NFL in uncatchable inaccurate pass percentage (21.3%) and turnover worth play rate (4.7%).

After finishing 31st in PFF passing grade without pressure, Cam Ward profiles as a significant upgrade over Levis, considering the Miami standout earned the highest clean pocket passing grade (95.1) in the 2025 class.