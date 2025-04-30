2025 NFL Draft: Grading every QB selection

Giants trade up for Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart : New York gets their guy in Round 1, betting on downfield accuracy and strong stable-metric grades despite some inconsistency.



Saints take a shot on Tyler Shough



Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Fourteen quarterbacks heard their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft, and the group delivered no shortage of drama.

From Cam Ward’s rise to the No. 1 overall pick to the Giants trading up for Jaxson Dart to Shedeur Sanders‘ stunning slide into Day 3, this year’s class came with surprises, bold moves and value picks. Here’s how every quarterback selection graded out based on PFF’s draft tracker and prospect evaluations.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Ward might not be the top overall player in this draft, but he is the clear-cut top quarterback prospect in a weaker class — a massive area of need for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade in 2024 (57.0). Ward earned an FBS-best 92.9 PFF grade last season at Miami and brings a big-play mentality, evidenced by his 6.3% big-time throw rate in 2024, that should help breathe life into the Titans’ passing attack.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Opinions on Dart vary, but the Giants traded up to get their guy. His profile matches that of a starting-caliber quarterback, grading above the 89th percentile in five of PFF’s stable metrics, including a 94th percentile mark on early downs. Ole Miss’ offensive issues aside, Dart was the highest-graded passer in the 2025 draft class and showed strong downfield accuracy.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After passing on a quarterback in the first round, the Saints made Shough the third quarterback off the board. Shough is an older prospect — he turns 26 in September, having entered college in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields — after working through multiple injuries during his collegiate career. He has NFL size and an NFL arm and is coming off a career-best 87.7 PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Despite signing Sam Darnold in free agency, the Seahawks couldn’t pass up the opportunity to draft a quarterback with incredible physical tools. Milroe earned an 87.0-plus PFF overall grade over the past two seasons at Alabama. He has one of the strongest arms in the class but struggles with accuracy, giving him room to further develop.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Despite being a significant size outlier (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) for an NFL quarterback, Gabriel started at three schools over six college seasons. He managed to secure PFF passing grades of 80.0 or higher in five of those seasons. Gabriel now joins a quarterback room with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Pick Grade: Elite

This is certainly a surprising pick, not only because of Sanders’ “slide” but also because the Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel the day before. Last year, Sanders posted the second-best adjusted completion percentage in the class at 81.8% and the third-best turnover-worthy play rate at 1.3%.

Pick Grade: Good

PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz suggested the Eagles could select McCord earlier this week. He was outstanding on deep throws at Syracuse in 2024, ranking second in yardage (1,273) and posting a 96.4 PFF grade on throws of at least 20-plus air yards.

Pick Grade: Good

The Steelers get a tough quarterback who checks a lot of boxes in terms of size and experience. Howard posted a 79.6% adjusted completion percentage in 2024, as well as a 96.3 deep PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Leonard will need to improve his throw-to-throw consistency to develop into an NFL starter, but he does provide value as a dual threat and earned a 91.6 deep PFF passing grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After a long career as Wisconsin’s starter, Mertz spent the last two seasons at the helm in Gainesville with mixed results. In his final season, he struggled to fend off freshman phenom DJ Lagway before a Week 7 ACL tear ended his college career. Aside from a bad opening game against Miami, Mertz had been throwing the ball well, as he didn’t have a PFF passing grade below 76.0 in any of the four games he played.

Pick Grade: Average

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gets a new weapon in FCS athlete-quarterback Mellott. While he doesn’t have an NFL-caliber arm, he brings plenty of speed and athleticism to the table. Mellott accounted for 46 total touchdowns in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Raiders add another FCS quarterback in Cam Miller, who posted a 92.6 passing grade from a clean pocket in 2024. Miller also recorded consecutive overall grades of 90.0 or higher in 2023 and 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Rourke has plenty of starting experience but lacks top-end physical attributes, so he best projects as a backup quarterback. He finished the 2024 season with an elite 90.2 PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Ewers was the 165th-ranked prospect on the PFF big board, so the Dolphins got good value with this pick. He can eventually serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Although Ewers’ grades dipped in 2024 (72.5), he earned a very good 86.8 PFF overall grade in 2023.