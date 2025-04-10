2025 NFL Draft: Following the betting odds to map the top 16 picks

Ward and Hunter lead this betting-driven mock draft: Sportsbooks heavily favor Cam Ward (-20000) and Travis Hunter (-280) to go first and second overall.



With just weeks to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, sportsbooks have started to weigh in, releasing betting odds on the prospects likely to come off the board first. While mock drafts offer educated guesses and scouting analysis, the odds market adds another layer of intrigue by reflecting how oddsmakers — and bettors — expect the early picks to unfold.

In this exercise, we take the current betting favorites and project how the top half of Round 1 could play out if those odds hold true. Some selections align closely with the PFF big board and our Mock Draft Simulator, while others highlight where public perception and betting momentum may differ from traditional evaluations.

Let’s dive into a mini mock draft based on the latest draft odds.

As with Caleb Williams last year, it now appears all but certain that Cam Ward will be selected No. 1 overall. With odds on some sportsbooks as high as -20000, we can safely pencil Ward in as the draft’s top pick. While the Titans were reportedly engaged in trade talks earlier in the cycle, recent reports suggest they’re likely to move forward with Ward as their new franchise quarterback.

Following Travis Hunter’s pro day last week, betting markets shifted — with sportsbooks now favoring him over Abdul Carter as the likely No. 2 overall pick. As of now, FanDuel lists Hunter at -280 to go second overall. Questions remain about whether Hunter will focus on playing wide receiver or cornerback or continue as a two-way player in the NFL, but with Cleveland holding the pick and needing help at both positions, the market movement makes sense.

If Cam Ward and Travis Hunter come off the board as expected, Abdul Carter becomes the clear favorite to go No. 3 overall. Sportsbooks currently give Carter better than a 60% chance to land with the Giants, who may opt for the best player available rather than force a pick at quarterback with Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson still on the roster. Even without an urgent need off the edge, Carter’s elite profile makes him tough to pass up.

The market currently projects Will Campbell as the favorite to land with the Patriots at No. 4 overall, with odds hovering around -125 — implying better than a 50% chance. Adding a high-end tackle like Campbell would give New England a much-needed anchor on the offensive line to help protect franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

The market currently projects Mason Graham to be the most likely pick for Jacksonville at No. 5 overall, with odds close to -125. Given that the Jaguars’ top two interior defensive linemen ranked 78th and 105th out of 118 qualifiers in PFF grade last season, Graham — the top interior defender on the PFF big board — would fill a major need.

Jeanty is currently a -135 favorite at FanDuel to be selected by the Raiders, a team that struggled to generate consistent production from its backfield in 2024. Known for targeting athletic, explosive prospects, Las Vegas could see Jeanty — one of the most dynamic runners in the class — as a classic Raiders-style pick.

Armand Membou sits just outside the projected top five, with markets listing him around +115 to be selected within the first five picks. If the board falls as expected, No. 7 to the Jets appears to be his most logical destination. With New York favored at -130 to take an offensive lineman first — and Will Campbell likely off the board — the market is pointing toward Membou as the second tackle taken.

Walker is -350 to be selected before pick No. 9, and the Panthers — who need defensive reinforcements — appear to be the logical landing spot. Especially if Mason Graham is already off the board, the betting market is pointing to Walker at No. 8, with his draft position over/under set at 8.5.

We’re entering “far less certain” territory, as the betting markets grow increasingly unsure of how the back half of the top 10 will unfold. Still, in the “first position drafted” market, sportsbooks suggest the Saints are leaning quarterback — with Shedeur Sanders the most likely pick at +270.

The Bears were among the heaviest spenders in free agency, so a trade down from this spot wouldn’t be surprising. But if they stay put — or if another team moves into this range — Tyler Warren is the name to watch, with odds of -210 to be selected in the top 10.

The Dolphins are heavily favored by the market to go offensive line with their first pick, and Kelvin Banks Jr. fits the mold as the clear No. 3 tackle in the class. With Terron Armstead’s future uncertain and the 49ers also potentially eyeing a tackle, don’t be surprised if Miami looks to move up to secure their guy.

Desperate for help behind CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are favored by betting markets to address wide receiver early — and Tetairoa McMillan is the front-runner. Caesars lists McMillan at -160 to be the first wideout off the board, making him a strong candidate to land in Dallas.

Having likely missed out on the top tackles, the 49ers could pivot to the secondary and select Jahdae Barron as Charvarius Ward’s long-term replacement. If they pass on offensive line help, cornerback is currently the betting favorite to be their first position drafted at +300 on FanDuel.

The Colts are close to 50/50, per betting markets, to take a tight end with the No. 14 pick — and with Tyler Warren already off the board, Colston Loveland becomes the logical choice. Loveland is the clear No. 2 tight end in the eyes of sportsbooks, making him the most likely fit if Indianapolis stays put.

The Falcons are -170 to take a defensive player — most likely an edge rusher — with Mykel Williams emerging as the favorite. His over/under is set at 15.5 (-105), and Atlanta looks like the key landing spot. While Shemar Stewart could be in play, the betting markets give Williams the edge.

If the Falcons go with Mykel Williams, look for the Cardinals to pivot to Shemar Stewart — especially with EDGE listed as the most likely position for Arizona to target at +180. Stewart is the natural fit here, holding the third-shortest odds to be the first edge rusher selected.