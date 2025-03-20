2025 NFL Draft: Best run-blocking offensive linemen

West Virginia's Wyatt Milum is among the 2025 NFL Draft class' best run blockers: The No. 88 player on PFF's big board, Milum earned an 89.2 PFF run-blocking grade last season.

Don't sleep on the less-heralded prospects: Jacksonville State's Clay Webb and UConn's Chase Lundt excelled in the run game this past season.

If you asked a group of offensive linemen whether they prefer run blocking or pass blocking, most would probably say run blocking, as it allows them to be the aggressor.

We’re looking at the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects in this year’s class at run blocking, per PFF grading. Note that only players who appear on PFF's big board are included.

Big Board Rank: 88

Even if we were to include players not on PFF's big board, Milum still would come out on top among tackles in PFF run-blocking grade. He was at his best in zone blocking schemes, posting a 90.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024. While his gap blocking PFF grade is lower (78.7), it still ranks first among the players on this list.

T-2. G Willie Lampkin, North Carolina (87.6)

Big Board Rank: 127

The big thing keeping Willie Lampkin from being a top prospect is his size. At 5-foot-11 and 290 pounds, he’d be one of the smallest linemen in the league, prompting teams to consider him at center despite all of his 851 snaps in 2024 coming at right guard. Lampkin was still productive, posting the best PFF run-blocking grade among this class’ interior line prospects and the top zone blocking PFF grade (90.4) among all offensive linemen on PFF's big board.

Big Board Rank: 11

Membou is having one of the best pre-draft processes of any prospect in this year’s class. He went from a possible first-round pick to being talked about as a potential top-five pick. Not only did he put together a stellar NFL Combine performance, but his tape backs it up. Like the others talked about so far on this list, Membou specialized in zone blocking, where he carried an 87.4 PFF grade.

4. T Chase Lundt, UConn (87.1)

Big Board Rank: 135

Lundt started since his redshirt freshman season and improved his PFF grades across the board every year. He got off to a shaky start as a run blocker, posting an abysmal 45.1 PFF grade his first year before bettering that mark to 56.9 as a sophomore and catapulting to 78.3 as a junior. He peaked as a senior with an 87.1 PFF run-blocking grade, including five games with 80.0-plus figures.

5. T Trey Wedig, Indiana (85.1)

Big Board Rank: 280

After three years of inconsistent playing time at Wisconsin, Wedig transferred to Indiana, where he played almost as many snaps in one season as he had in the three years prior. He made the most of his increased role and significantly improved, particularly as a run blocker. His 85.1 figure in 2024 was a career high, powered by an 89.3 mark against FIU and an 88.2 mark against Washington.

Big Board Rank: 228

Like Chase Lundt, Hollin Pierce was a four-year starter at the same program who saw every element of his grading profile improve each year. His previous best PFF run-blocking grade came during his junior season (70.3) and was a significant jump over his back-to-back sub-60.0 marks to open his college career. At 6-foot-8 and 344 pounds, Pierce will be among the largest players in the NFL from day one.

Big Board Rank: 250

Webb’s PFF run-blocking grade is all the more impressive because Jacksonville State ran the ball a lot. Eight of the draft class' top 11 players in run-blocking snaps played for service academies, while the other three played at Jacksonville State, including Webb, whose 533 run-blocking snaps comfortably top this list (next closest was Lundt with 448) and rank eighth overall. Webb was elite at both inside-zone (90.2 PFF run-blocking grade) and man (91.5) concepts.

8. T Logan Brown, Kansas (82.2)

Big Board Rank: 174

2024 was Brown’s first year as a full-time starter, and he did not disappoint. He posted an 82.2 PFF run-blocking grade on significantly more snaps than he’d played in his previous four years combined between Wisconsin and Kansas. Brown was particularly productive on outside-zone runs, which was Kansas’ most-frequented concept. He carried an 82.6 PFF grade on those runs, and 32 of his 83 positively graded run blocks came on those plays.

Big Board Rank: 20

A three-year starter at Texas, Banks is expected to be one of the first tackles selected in this year’s draft. While his pass protection is his bread and butter, he was also very strong as a run blocker with some run-concept versatility. Banks carried a PFF run-blocking grade in the 70s for outside zone (73.0), inside zone (74.2), man/gap (71.6) and counter (75.8).

Big Board Rank: 124

After four years at San Diego State, where he was a regular starter for three seasons, Crenshaw-Dickson earned better PFF grades against stiffer competition in the SEC. He endured some shaky outings to open the season but got hot once SEC play began, posting at least a 74.0 PFF run-blocking grade in seven of his last 10 games.