2024 NFL Draft Cheat Sheet: Team needs and big board for all 32 teams

By PFF.com

Final mock drafts have been submitted. Big boards have long been set. We've identified the strengths and weaknesses in the draft class, and we've made our bold predictions for Round 1.

We're finally ready for the 2024 NFL Draft.

To cap off PFF's pre-draft coverage, we've compiled individual team big boards for all 32 NFL teams, utilizing PFF's big board rankings. From top-billed prospects to hidden gems, discover each team's needs and top-ranked players.

For a deeper dive into each prospect, explore PFF's draft guide, NCAA Premium Stats and player profiles.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 6
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 7
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 10
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 11
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 12
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 13
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 14
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 15
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 16
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 17
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 18
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 19
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 20
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 21
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 22
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 23
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 24
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 25
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 26
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 27
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 28
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 29
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 30
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 31
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 32
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 33
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 34
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 35
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 36
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 37
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 38
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 39
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 40
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 41
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 42
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 43
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 44
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 45
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 46
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 47
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 48
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 49
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 50
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 51
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 52
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 53
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 54
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 55
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 56
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 57
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 58
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 59
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 60
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 61
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 62
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 63
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 64
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 65
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 66
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 67
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 68
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 69
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 70
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 71
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 72
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 73
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 74
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 75

Atlanta Falcons

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 1
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 2
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 3
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 4
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 5
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 6
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 7
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 8
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 9
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 10
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 11
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 12
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 13
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 14
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 15
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 16
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 17
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 18
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 19
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 20
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 21
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 22
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 23
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 24
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 25
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 26
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 27
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 28
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 29
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 30
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 31
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 32
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 33
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 34
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 35
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 36
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 37
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 38
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 39
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 40
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 41
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 42
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 43
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 44
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 45
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 46
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 47
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 48
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 49
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 50
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 51
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame ED 164 52
Nelson Ceaser Houston ED 165 53
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 54
Braiden McGregor Michigan ED 169 55
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 173 56
Kalen King Penn State CB 177 57
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 180 58
Myles Cole Texas Tech ED 185 59
Grayson Murphy UCLA ED 187 60
Josh Newton TCU CB 189 61
Johnny Dixon Penn State CB 192 62
Logan Lee Iowa DI 195 63
Jaylen Harrell Michigan ED 196 64
Justin Eboigbe Alabama ED 197 65
Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 200 66
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DI 205 67
Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois DI 206 68
Gabe Hall Baylor DI 210 69
Myles Murphy North Carolina DI 212 70
Jordan Jefferson LSU DI 214 71
Jalen Green James Madison ED 215 72
Jowon Briggs Cincinnati DI 219 73
Khristian Boyd Northern Iowa DI 220 74
Cedric Johnson Ole Miss ED 224 75

Baltimore Ravens

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 7
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 10
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 11
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 12
JC Latham Alabama T 18 13
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 14
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 15
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 16
Graham Barton Duke T 23 17
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 18
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 19
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 20
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 21
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 22
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 23
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 24
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 25
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 26
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 27
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 28
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 29
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 30
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 31
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 32
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 33
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 34
CB T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 35
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 36
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 37
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 38
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 39
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 40
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 41
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 42
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 43
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 44
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 45
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 46
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 47
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 48
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 49
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 50
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 51
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 52
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 53
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 54
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 55
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 56
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 57
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 58
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 59
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 60
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 61
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 62
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 63
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 64
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 65
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 66
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 67
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 68
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 69
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 70
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 71
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 72
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 73
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 74
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 75

Buffalo Bills

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 7
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 8
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 9
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 10
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 11
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 12
JC Latham Alabama T 18 13
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 14
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 15
Graham Barton Duke T 23 16
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 17
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 18
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 19
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 20
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 21
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 22
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 23
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 24
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 25
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 26
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 27
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 28
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 29
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 30
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 31
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 32
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 33
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 34
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 35
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 36
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 37
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 38
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 39
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 40
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 41
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 42
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 43
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 44
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 45
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 46
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 47
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 48
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 49
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 50
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 51
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 52
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 53
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 54
Calen Bullock USC S 81 55
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 56
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 57
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 58
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 59
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 60
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 61
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 62
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 63
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 64
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 65
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 66
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 67
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 68
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 69
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 70
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 71
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 72
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 73
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 74
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 75

Carolina Panthers

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 3
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 7
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 8
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 9
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 10
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 11
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 12
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 13
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 14
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 15
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 16
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 17
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 18
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 19
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 20
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 21
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 22
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 23
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 24
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 25
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 26
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 27
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 28
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 29
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 30
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 31
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 32
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 33
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 34
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 35
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 36
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 37
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 38
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 39
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 40
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 41
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 42
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 43
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 44
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 45
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 46
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 47
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 48
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 49
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 50
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 51
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 52
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 53
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 54
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 55
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 56
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 57
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 58
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 59
Erick All Iowa TE 92 60
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 61
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 62
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 63
Cade Stover Ohio State TE 103 64
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE 105 65
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 66
Jared Wiley TCU TE 108 67
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 68
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 69
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 70
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 71
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 72
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 73
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 74
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 75

Chicago Bears

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 2
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 3
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 4
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 5
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 6
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 7
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 8
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 9
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 10
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 11
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 12
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 13
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 14
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 15
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 16
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 17
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 18
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 19
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 20
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 21
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 22
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 23
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 24
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 25
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 26
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 27
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 28
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 29
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 30
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 31
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 32
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 33
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 34
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 35
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 36
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 37
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 38
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 39
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 40
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 41
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 42
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 43
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 44
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 45
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 46
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 47
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 48
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 49
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 50
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 51
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 52
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 53
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 54
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 55
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 56
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 57
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 58
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 59
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 60
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 61
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 62
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 63
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 64
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 65
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 66
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 67
Jalen Coker Holy Cross WR 160 68
161. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia Georgia WR 161 69
Jordan Whittington Texas WR 162 70
164. ED Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame Notre Dame ED 164 71
Nelson Ceaser Houston ED 165 72
Jordan Travis Florida State QB 167 73
Braiden McGregor Michigan ED 169 74
Anthony Gould Oregon State WR 170 75

Cincinnati Bengals

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 1
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 2
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 3
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 4
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 5
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 6
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 7
JC Latham Alabama T 18 8
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 9
Graham Barton Duke T 23 10
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 11
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 12
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 13
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 14
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 15
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 16
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 17
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 18
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 19
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 20
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 21
Erick All Iowa TE 92 22
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 23
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 24
Cade Stover Ohio State TE 103 25
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 26
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE 105 27
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 28
Jared Wiley TCU TE 108 29
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 30
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 31
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 32
Theo Johnson Penn State TE 135 33
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 34
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 35
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 36
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 37
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 38
Christian Jones Texas T 154 39
Jaheim Bell Florida State TE 155 40
Dallin Holker Colorado State TE 157 41
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 42
Walter Rouse Oklahoma T 171 43
Javon Foster Missouri T 179 44
KT Leveston Kansas State T 181 45
Logan Lee Iowa DI 195 46
Tip Reiman Illinois TE 202 47
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DI 205 48
Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois DI 206 49
Gabe Hall Baylor DI 210 50
Myles Murphy North Carolina DI 212 51
AJ Barner Michigan TE 213 52
Jordan Jefferson LSU DI 214 53
Ethan Driskell Marshall T 218 54
Jowon Briggs Cincinnati DI 219 55
Khristian Boyd Northern Iowa DI 220 56
Sataoa Laumea Utah T 221 57
Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State DI 227 58
Tanner McLachlan Arizona TE 232 59
Justin Rogers Auburn DI 233 60
Nathan Thomas Louisiana T 235 61
Jalen Sundell North Dakota State T 236 62
Fabien Lovett Florida State DI 239 63
Marcus Harris Auburn DI 245 64
Donovan Jennings USF T 253 65
Frank Crum Wyoming T 256 66
Delmar Glaze Maryland T 257 67
Trey Knox South Carolina TE 259 68
Andrew Coker TCU T 272 69
Trente Jones Michigan T 274 70
Jack Westover Washington TE 277 71
Anim Dankwah Howard T 279 72
Zion Logue Georgia DI 283 73
Evan Anderson FAU DI 285 74
Josiah Ezirim Eastern Kentucky T 290 75

Cleveland Browns

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 1
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 2
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 3
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 4
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 5
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 6
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 7
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 8
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 9
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 10
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 11
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 12
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 13
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 14
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 15
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 16
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 17
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 18
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 19
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 20
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 21
Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB 168 22
JD Bertrand Notre Dame LB 175 23
Steele Chambers Ohio State LB 178 24
Darius Muasau UCLA LB 188 25
Ty'Ron Hopper Missouri LB 191 26
Logan Lee Iowa DI 195 27
Michael Barrett Michigan LB 198 28
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DI 205 29
Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois DI 206 30
Curtis Jacobs Penn State LB 207 31
Gabe Hall Baylor DI 210 32
Myles Murphy North Carolina DI 212 33
Jordan Jefferson LSU DI 214 34
Jowon Briggs Cincinnati DI 219 35
Khristian Boyd Northern Iowa DI 220 36
Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State DI 227 37
Justin Rogers Auburn DI 233 38
Fabien Lovett Florida State DI 239 39
Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State LB 244 40
Marcus Harris Auburn DI 245 41
Jaylan Ford Texas LB 247 42
Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington LB 261 43
Zion Logue Georgia DI 283 44
Evan Anderson FAU DI 285 45
Dallas Gant Toledo LB 288 46
Jontrey Hunter Georgia State LB 296 47
Easton Gibbs Wyoming LB 302 48
Aaron Casey Indiana LB 306 49
Omar Speights LSU LB 312 50

Dallas Cowboys

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 7
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 8
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 9
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 10
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 11
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 12
JC Latham Alabama T 18 13
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 14
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 15
Graham Barton Duke T 23 16
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 17
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 18
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 19
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 20
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 21
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 22
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 23
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 24
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 25
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 26
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 27
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 28
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 29
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 30
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 31
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 32
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 33
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 34
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 35
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 36
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 37
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 38
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 39
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 40
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 41
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 42
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 43
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 44
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 45
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 46
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 47
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 48
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 49
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 50
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 51
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 52
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 53
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 54
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 55
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 56
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 57
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 58
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 59
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 60
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 61
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 62
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 63
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 64
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 65
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 66
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 67
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 68
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 69
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 70
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 71
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 72
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 73
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 74
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 75

Denver Broncos

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 2
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 3
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 4
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 5
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 6
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 7
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 10
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 11
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 12
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 13
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 14
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 15
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 16
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 17
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 18
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 19
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 20
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 21
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 22
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 23
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 24
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 25
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 26
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 27
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 28
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 29
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 30
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 31
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 32
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 33
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 34
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 35
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 36
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 37
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 38
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 39
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 40
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 41
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 42
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 43
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 44
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 45
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 46
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 47
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 48
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 49
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 50
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 51
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 52
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 53
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 54
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 55
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 56
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 57
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 58
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 59
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 60
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 61
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 62
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 63
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 64
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 65
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 66
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 67
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 68
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 69
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 70
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 71
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 72
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 73
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 74
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 75

Detroit Lions

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 1
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 2
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 3
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 4
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 5
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 6
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 7
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 8
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 9
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 10
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 11
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 12
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 13
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 14
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 15
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 16
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 17
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 18
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 19
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 20
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 21
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 22
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 23
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 24
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 25
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 26
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 27
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 28
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 29
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 30
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 31
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 32
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 33
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 34
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 35
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 36
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 37
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 38
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 39
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 40
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 41
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 42
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 43
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 44
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 45
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 46
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 47
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 48
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 49
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame ED 164 50
Nelson Ceaser Houston ED 165 51
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 52
Braiden McGregor Michigan ED 169 53
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 173 54
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 55
Kalen King Penn State CB 177 56
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 180 57
Myles Cole Texas Tech ED 185 58
Grayson Murphy UCLA ED 187 59
Josh Newton TCU CB 189 60
Johnny Dixon Penn State CB 192 61
Javion Cohen Miami Fl G 194 62
Jaylen Harrell Michigan ED 196 63
Justin Eboigbe Alabama ED 197 64
Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 200 65
Jalen Green James Madison ED 215 66
Cedric Johnson Ole Miss ED 224 67
Elijah Jones Boston College CB 225 68
Solomon Byrd USC ED 241 69
Ryan Watts Texas CB 242 70
Eyabi Okie-Anoma Charlotte ED 243 71
Tarheeb Still Maryland CB 246 72
M.J. Devonshire Pittsburgh CB 248 73
Dylan McMahon Nc State C 249 74
Daequan Hardy Penn State CB 251 75

Green Bay Packers

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 1
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 2
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 3
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 4
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 5
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 6
JC Latham Alabama T 18 7
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 8
Graham Barton Duke T 23 9
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 10
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 11
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 12
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 13
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 14
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 15
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 16
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 17
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 18
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 19
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 20
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 21
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 22
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 23
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 24
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 25
Calen Bullock USC S 81 26
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 27
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 28
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 29
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 30
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 31
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 32
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 33
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 34
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 35
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 36
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 37
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 38
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 39
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 40
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 41
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 42
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 43
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 44
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 45
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 46
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 47
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 48
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 49
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 50
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 51
Christian Jones Texas T 154 52
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 53
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 54
Walter Rouse Oklahoma T 171 55
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S 172 56
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 57
Javon Foster Missouri T 179 58
KT Leveston Kansas State T 181 59
Josh Proctor Ohio State S 184 60
Beau Brade Maryland S 193 61
Javion Cohen Miami Fl G 194 62
Logan Lee Iowa DI 195 63
Trey Taylor Air Force S 201 64
Dominique Hampton Washington S 204 65
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DI 205 66
Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois DI 206 67
Gabe Hall Baylor DI 210 68
James Williams Miami Fl S 211 69
Myles Murphy North Carolina DI 212 70
Jordan Jefferson LSU DI 214 71
Ethan Driskell Marshall T 218 72
Jowon Briggs Cincinnati DI 219 73
Khristian Boyd Northern Iowa DI 220 74
Sataoa Laumea Utah T 221 75

Houston Texans

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 6
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 7
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 8
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 9
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 10
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 11
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 12
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 13
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 14
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 15
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 16
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 17
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 18
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 19
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 20
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 21
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 22
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 23
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 24
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 25
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 26
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 27
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 28
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 29
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 30
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 31
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 32
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 33
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 34
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 35
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 36
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 37
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 38
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 39
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 40
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 41
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 42
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 43
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 44
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 45
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 46
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 47
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 48
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 49
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 50
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 51
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 52
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 53
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 54
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 55
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 56
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 57
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 58
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 59
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 60
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 61
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 62
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 63
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 64
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 65
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 66
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 67
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 68
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 69
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 70
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 71
Jalen Coker Holy Cross WR 160 72
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia WR 161 73
Jordan Whittington Texas WR 162 74
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 75

Indianapolis Colts

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 6
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 7
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 8
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 9
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 10
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 11
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 12
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 13
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 14
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 15
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 16
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 17
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 18
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 19
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 20
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 21
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 22
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 23
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 24
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 25
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 26
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 27
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 28
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 29
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 30
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 31
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 32
Calen Bullock USC S 81 33
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 34
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 35
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 36
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 37
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 38
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 39
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 40
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 41
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 42
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 43
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 44
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 45
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 46
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 47
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 48
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 49
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 50
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 51
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 52
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 53
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 54
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 55
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 56
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 57
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 58
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 59
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 60
Jalen Coker Holy Cross WR 160 61
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia WR 161 62
Jordan Whittington Texas WR 162 63
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 64
Anthony Gould Oregon State WR 170 65
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S 172 66
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 173 67
Kalen King Penn State CB 177 68
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 180 69
Josh Proctor Ohio State S 184 70
Tayvion Robinson Kentucky WR 186 71
Josh Newton TCU CB 189 72
Johnny Dixon Penn State CB 192 73
Beau Brade Maryland S 193 74
Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 200 75

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 1
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 2
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 3
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 4
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 5
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 6
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 7
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 8
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 9
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 10
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 11
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 12
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 13
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 14
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 15
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 16
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 17
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 18
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 19
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 20
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 21
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 22
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 23
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 24
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 25
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 26
Calen Bullock USC S 81 27
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 28
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 29
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 30
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 31
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 32
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 33
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 34
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 35
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 36
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 37
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 38
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 39
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 40
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 41
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 42
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 43
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 44
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 45
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 46
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 47
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 48
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 49
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 50
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 51
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 52
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 53
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 54
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 55
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 56
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 57
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 58
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 59
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame ED 164 60
Nelson Ceaser Houston ED 165 61
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 62
Braiden McGregor Michigan ED 169 63
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S 172 64
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 173 65
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 66
Kalen King Penn State CB 177 67
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 180 68
Josh Proctor Ohio State S 184 69
Myles Cole Texas Tech ED 185 70
Grayson Murphy UCLA ED 187 71
Josh Newton TCU CB 189 72
Johnny Dixon Penn State CB 192 73
Beau Brade Maryland S 193 74
Javion Cohen Miami Fl G 194 75

Kansas City Chiefs

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 5
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 6
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 7
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 8
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 9
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 10
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 11
JC Latham Alabama T 18 12
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 13
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 14
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 15
Graham Barton Duke T 23 16
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 17
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 18
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 19
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 20
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 21
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 22
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 23
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 24
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 25
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 26
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 27
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 28
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 29
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 30
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 31
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 32
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 33
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 34
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 35
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 36
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 37
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 38
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 39
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 40
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 41
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 42
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 43
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 44
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 45
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 46
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 47
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 48
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 49
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 50
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 51
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 52
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 53
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 54
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 55
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 56
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 57
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 58
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 59
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 60
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 61
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 62
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 63
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 64
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 65
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 66
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 67
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 68
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 69
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 70
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 71
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 72
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 73
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 74
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 75

Las Vegas Raiders

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 6
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 7
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 10
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 11
JC Latham Alabama T 18 12
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 13
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 14
Graham Barton Duke T 23 15
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 16
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 17
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 18
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 19
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 20
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 21
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 22
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 23
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 24
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 25
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 26
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 27
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 28
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 29
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 30
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 31
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 32
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 33
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 34
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 35
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 36
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 37
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 38
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 39
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 40
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 41
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 42
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 43
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 44
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 45
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 46
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 47
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 48
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 49
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 50
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 51
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 52
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 53
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 54
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 55
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 56
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 57
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 58
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 59
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 60
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 61
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 62
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 63
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 64
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 65
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 66
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 67
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 68
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 69
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 70
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 71
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 72
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 73
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 74
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 75

Los Angeles Chargers

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 3
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 7
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 10
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 11
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 12
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 13
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 14
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 15
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 16
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 17
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 18
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 19
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 20
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 21
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 22
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 23
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 24
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 25
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 26
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 27
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 28
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 29
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 30
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 31
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 32
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 33
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 34
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 35
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 36
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 37
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 38
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 39
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 40
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 41
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 42
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 43
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 44
Erick All Iowa TE 92 45
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 46
Cade Stover Ohio State TE 103 47
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE 105 48
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 49
Jared Wiley TCU TE 108 50
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 51
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 52
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 53
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 54
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 55
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 56
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 57
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 58
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 59
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 60
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 61
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 62
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 63
Theo Johnson Penn State TE 135 64
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 65
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 66
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 67
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 68
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 69
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 70
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 71
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 72
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 73
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 74
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 75

Los Angeles Rams

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 6
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 7
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 8
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 9
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 10
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 11
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 12
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 13
JC Latham Alabama T 18 14
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 15
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 16
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 17
Graham Barton Duke T 23 18
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 19
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 20
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 21
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 22
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 23
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 24
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 25
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 26
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 27
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 28
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 29
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 30
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 31
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 32
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 33
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 34
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 35
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 36
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 37
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 38
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 39
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 40
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 41
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 42
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 43
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 44
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 45
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 46
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 47
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 48
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 49
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 50
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 51
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 52
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 53
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 54
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 55
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 56
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 57
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 58
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 59
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 60
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 61
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 62
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 63
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 64
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 65
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 66
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 67
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 68
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 69
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 70
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 71
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 72
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 73
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 74
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 75

Miami Dolphins

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 1
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 2
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 3
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 4
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 5
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 6
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 7
JC Latham Alabama T 18 8
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 9
Graham Barton Duke T 23 10
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 11
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 12
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 13
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 14
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 15
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 16
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 17
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 18
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 19
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 20
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 21
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 22
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 23
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 24
Erick All Iowa TE 92 25
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 26
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 27
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 28
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 29
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 30
Cade Stover Ohio State TE 103 31
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 32
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE 105 33
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 34
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 35
Jared Wiley TCU TE 108 36
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 37
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 38
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 39
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 40
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 41
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 42
Theo Johnson Penn State TE 135 43
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 44
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 45
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 46
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 47
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 48
Christian Jones Texas T 154 49
Jaheim Bell Florida State TE 155 50
Dallin Holker Colorado State TE 157 51
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 52
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 53
Walter Rouse Oklahoma T 171 54
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 55
Javon Foster Missouri T 179 56
KT Leveston Kansas State T 181 57
Javion Cohen Miami Fl G 194 58
Logan Lee Iowa DI 195 59
Tip Reiman Illinois TE 202 60
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DI 205 61
Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois DI 206 62
Gabe Hall Baylor DI 210 63
Myles Murphy North Carolina DI 212 64
AJ Barner Michigan TE 213 65
Jordan Jefferson LSU DI 214 66
Ethan Driskell Marshall T 218 67
Jowon Briggs Cincinnati DI 219 68
Khristian Boyd Northern Iowa DI 220 69
Sataoa Laumea Utah T 221 70
Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State DI 227 71
Tanner McLachlan Arizona TE 232 72
Justin Rogers Auburn DI 233 73
Nathan Thomas Louisiana T 235 74
Jalen Sundell North Dakota State T 236 75

Minnesota Vikings

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 2
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 6
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 7
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 8
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 9
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 10
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 11
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 12
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 13
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 14
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 15
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 16
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 17
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 18
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 19
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 20
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 21
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 22
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 23
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 24
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 25
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 26
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 27
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 28
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 29
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 30
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 31
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 32
Calen Bullock USC S 81 33
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 34
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 35
Erick All Iowa TE 92 36
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 37
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 38
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 39
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 40
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 41
Cade Stover Ohio State TE 103 42
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE 105 43
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 44
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 45
Jared Wiley TCU TE 108 46
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 47
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 48
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 49
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 50
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 51
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 52
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 53
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 54
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 55
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 56
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 57
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 58
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 59
Theo Johnson Penn State TE 135 60
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 61
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 62
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 63
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 64
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 65
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 66
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 67
Jaheim Bell Florida State TE 155 68
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 69
Dallin Holker Colorado State TE 157 70
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 71
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 72
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 73
Jordan Travis Florida State QB 167 74
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S 172 75

New England Patriots

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 2
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 3
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 4
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 5
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 6
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 7
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 8
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 9
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 10
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 11
JC Latham Alabama T 18 12
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 13
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 14
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 15
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 16
Graham Barton Duke T 23 17
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 18
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 19
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 20
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 21
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 22
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 23
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 24
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 25
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 26
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 27
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 28
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 29
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 30
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 31
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 32
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 33
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 34
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 35
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 36
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 37
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 38
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 39
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 40
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 41
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 42
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 43
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 44
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 45
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 46
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 47
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 48
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 49
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 50
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 51
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 52
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 53
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 54
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 55
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 56
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 57
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 58
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 59
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 60
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 61
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 62
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 63
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 64
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 65
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 66
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 67
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 68
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 69
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 70
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 71
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 72
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 73
Christian Jones Texas T 154 74
Jalen Coker Holy Cross WR 160 75

New Orleans Saints

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 2
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 3
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 4
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 5
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 6
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 7
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 8
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 9
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 10
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 11
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 12
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 13
JC Latham Alabama T 18 14
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 15
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 16
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 17
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 18
Graham Barton Duke T 23 19
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 20
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 21
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 22
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 23
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 24
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 25
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 26
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 27
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 28
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 29
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 30
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 31
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 32
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 33
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 34
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 35
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 36
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 37
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 38
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 39
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 40
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 41
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 42
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 43
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 44
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 45
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 46
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 47
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 48
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 49
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 50
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 51
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 52
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 53
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 54
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 55
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 56
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 57
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 58
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 59
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 60
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 61
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 62
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 63
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 64
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 65
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 66
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 67
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 68
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 69
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 70
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 71
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 72
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 73
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 74
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 75

New York Giants

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 2
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 3
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 4
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 5
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 6
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 7
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 8
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 9
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 10
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 11
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 12
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 13
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 14
JC Latham Alabama T 18 15
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 16
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 17
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 18
Graham Barton Duke T 23 19
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 20
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 21
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 22
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 23
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 24
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 25
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 26
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 27
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 28
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 29
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 30
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 31
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 32
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 33
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 34
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 35
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 36
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 37
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 38
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 39
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 40
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 41
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 42
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 43
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 44
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 45
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 46
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 47
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 48
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 49
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 50
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 51
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 52
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 53
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 54
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 55
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 56
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 57
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 58
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 59
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 60
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 61
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 62
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 63
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 64
Calen Bullock USC S 81 65
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 66
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 67
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 68
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 69
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 70
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 71
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 72
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 73
Michael Pratt Tulane QB 97 74
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 75

New York Jets

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DI 11 5
Byron Murphy II Texas DI 12 6
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 7
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 8
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 9
JC Latham Alabama T 18 10
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 11
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 12
Graham Barton Duke T 23 13
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 14
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 15
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 16
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 17
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 18
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 19
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 20
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 21
Braden Fiske Florida State DI 44 22
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 23
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 24
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 25
Kris Jenkins Michigan DI 50 26
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 27
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 28
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 29
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 30
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DI 65 31
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 32
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DI 67 33
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 34
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 35
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 36
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 37
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 38
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 39
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 40
Calen Bullock USC S 81 41
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 42
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 43
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 44
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 45
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 46
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 47
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DI 107 48
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 49
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 50
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 51
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 52
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 53
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 54
T'Vondre Sweat Texas DI 122 55
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 56
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 57
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 58
Mekhi Wingo LSU DI 131 59
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 60
DeWayne Carter Duke DI 136 61
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 62
Maason Smith LSU DI 140 63
Leonard Taylor III Miami Fl DI 141 64
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 65
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 66
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 67
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 68
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 69
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 70
Christian Jones Texas T 154 71
Tyler Davis Clemson DI 158 72
Jalen Coker Holy Cross WR 160 73
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia WR 161 74
Jordan Whittington Texas WR 162 75

Philadelphia Eagles

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 3
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 4
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 5
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 6
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 7
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 8
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 9
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 10
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 11
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 12
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 13
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 14
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 15
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 16
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 17
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 18
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 19
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 20
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 21
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 22
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 23
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 24
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 25
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 26
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 27
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 28
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 29
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 30
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 31
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 32
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 33
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 34
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 35
Calen Bullock USC S 81 36
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 37
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 38
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 39
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 40
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 41
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 42
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 43
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 44
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 45
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 46
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 47
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 48
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 49
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 50
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 51
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 52
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 53
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 54
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 55
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 56
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 57
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 58
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 59
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 60
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 61
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 62
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 63
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 64
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 65
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 66
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 67
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 68
Jalen Coker Holy Cross WR 160 69
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia WR 161 70
Jordan Whittington Texas WR 162 71
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 72
Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB 168 73
Anthony Gould Oregon State WR 170 74
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S 172 75

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 7
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 8
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 9
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 10
JC Latham Alabama T 18 11
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 12
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 13
Graham Barton Duke T 23 14
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 15
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 16
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 17
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 18
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 19
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 20
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 21
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 22
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 23
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 24
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 25
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 26
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 27
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 28
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 29
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 30
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 31
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 32
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 33
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 34
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 35
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 36
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 37
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 38
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 39
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 40
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 41
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 42
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 43
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 44
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 45
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 46
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 47
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 48
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 49
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 50
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 51
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 52
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 53
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 54
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR 112 55
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 56
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR 117 57
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR 119 58
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 59
Brenden Rice USC WR 125 60
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 61
Tahj Washington USC WR 129 62
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 63
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 64
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 65
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 66
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 67
Isaiah Williams Illinois WR 144 68
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR 146 69
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 147 70
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 71
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane WR 152 72
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 73
Christian Jones Texas T 154 74
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 75

San Francisco 49ers

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 1
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 2
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 3
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 4
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 5
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 6
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 7
JC Latham Alabama T 18 8
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 9
Graham Barton Duke T 23 10
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 11
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 12
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 13
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 14
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 15
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 16
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 17
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 18
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 19
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 20
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 21
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 22
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 23
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 24
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 25
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 26
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 27
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 28
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 29
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 30
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 31
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 32
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 33
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 34
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 35
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 36
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 37
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 38
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 39
Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh T 120 40
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 41
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 42
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 43
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 44
Isaiah Adams Illinois T 137 45
Caedan Wallace Penn State T 142 46
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 47
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 48
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 49
Christian Jones Texas T 154 50
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 51
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 52
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 53
Walter Rouse Oklahoma T 171 54
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 173 55
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 56
Kalen King Penn State CB 177 57
Javon Foster Missouri T 179 58
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 180 59
KT Leveston Kansas State T 181 60
Josh Newton TCU CB 189 61
Johnny Dixon Penn State CB 192 62
Javion Cohen Miami Fl G 194 63
Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 200 64
Ethan Driskell Marshall T 218 65
Sataoa Laumea Utah T 221 66
Elijah Jones Boston College CB 225 67
Nathan Thomas Louisiana T 235 68
Jalen Sundell North Dakota State T 236 69
Ryan Watts Texas CB 242 70
Tarheeb Still Maryland CB 246 71
M.J. Devonshire Pittsburgh CB 248 72
Dylan McMahon Nc State C 249 73
Daequan Hardy Penn State CB 251 74
Donovan Jennings USF T 253 75

Seattle Seahawks

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 1
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 2
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 3
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 4
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 5
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 6
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 7
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 8
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 9
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 10
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 11
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 12
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 13
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 14
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 15
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 16
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 17
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 18
Calen Bullock USC S 81 19
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 20
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 21
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 22
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 23
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 24
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 25
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 26
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 27
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 28
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 29
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 30
Kamren Kinchens Miami Fl S 109 31
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 32
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 33
Tykee Smith Georgia S 118 34
Sione Vaki Utah S 124 35
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 36
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 37
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 38
Cole Bishop Utah S 132 39
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 40
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 41
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 42
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest S 148 43
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 44
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 45
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 46
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame ED 164 47
Nelson Ceaser Houston ED 165 48
Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB 168 49
Braiden McGregor Michigan ED 169 50
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State S 172 51
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 52
JD Bertrand Notre Dame LB 175 53
Steele Chambers Ohio State LB 178 54
Josh Proctor Ohio State S 184 55
Myles Cole Texas Tech ED 185 56
Grayson Murphy UCLA ED 187 57
Darius Muasau UCLA LB 188 58
Ty'Ron Hopper Missouri LB 191 59
Beau Brade Maryland S 193 60
Javion Cohen Miami Fl G 194 61
Jaylen Harrell Michigan ED 196 62
Justin Eboigbe Alabama ED 197 63
Michael Barrett Michigan LB 198 64
Trey Taylor Air Force S 201 65
Dominique Hampton Washington S 204 66
Curtis Jacobs Penn State LB 207 67
James Williams Miami Fl S 211 68
Jalen Green James Madison ED 215 69
Tyler Owens Texas Tech S 223 70
Cedric Johnson Ole Miss ED 224 71
Jaylin Simpson Auburn S 228 72
Solomon Byrd USC ED 241 73
Eyabi Okie-Anoma Charlotte ED 243 74
Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State LB 244 75

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 1
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 2
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 3
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 4
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 5
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 6
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 7
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 8
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 9
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 10
Payton Wilson Nc State LB 30 11
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 12
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 13
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 14
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 15
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 16
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 17
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 18
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 19
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 20
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 21
Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 59 22
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 23
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 24
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 25
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 26
Junior Colson Michigan LB 71 27
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 28
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 29
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 30
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 31
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 32
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 33
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 34
Erick All Iowa TE 92 35
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 36
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 37
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 96 38
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 39
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 40
Cade Stover Ohio State TE 103 41
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE 105 42
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 43
Jared Wiley TCU TE 108 44
Caelen Carson Wake Forest CB 110 45
Hunter Nourzad Penn State C 111 46
Jarrian Jones Florida State CB 113 47
Brennan Jackson Washington State ED 115 48
Trevor Keegan Michigan G 126 49
Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 127 50
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C 128 51
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 130 52
Jordan Magee Temple LB 133 53
Jarvis Brownlee Louisville CB 134 54
Theo Johnson Penn State TE 135 55
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB 138 56
Mohamed Kamara Colorado State ED 139 57
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State CB 143 58
Gabriel Murphy UCLA ED 149 59
Cedric Gray North Carolina LB 150 60
Myles Harden South Dakota CB 151 61
D.J. James Auburn CB 153 62
Jaheim Bell Florida State TE 155 63
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 156 64
Dallin Holker Colorado State TE 157 65
Zak Zinter Michigan G 163 66
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame ED 164 67
Nelson Ceaser Houston ED 165 68
Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 166 69
Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB 168 70
Braiden McGregor Michigan ED 169 71
Kamal Hadden Tennessee CB 173 72
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C 174 73
JD Bertrand Notre Dame LB 175 74
Kalen King Penn State CB 177 75

Tennessee Titans

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR 2 1
Malik Nabers LSU WR 4 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Rome Odunze Washington WR 6 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 7
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 10
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 11
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 12
JC Latham Alabama T 18 13
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 14
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 15
Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 22 16
Graham Barton Duke T 23 17
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 18
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 25 19
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 20
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 21
Troy Franklin Oregon WR 29 22
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 23
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR 32 24
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 25
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 26
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 27
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 28
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 29
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 30
Keon Coleman Florida State WR 41 31
Roman Wilson Michigan WR 42 32
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR 45 33
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 34
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 35
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington WR 48 36
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 37
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR 53 38
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 39
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 40
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 41
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 42
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 43
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 44
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 45
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR 62 46
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 47
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 48
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 49
Xavier Worthy Texas WR 69 50
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 51
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 52
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 53
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 74 54
Devontez Walker North Carolina WR 76 55
Javon Baker UCF WR 78 56
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 80 57
Calen Bullock USC S 81 58
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 59
Jalen McMillan Washington WR 85 60
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 61
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 62
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 63
Renardo Green Florida State CB 89 64
Malik Washington Virginia WR 90 65
Javon Solomon Troy ED 91 66
Cooper Beebe Kansas State G 93 67
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech S 94 68
Mason McCormick South Dakota State G 95 69
Bralen Trice Washington ED 98 70
Roger Rosengarten Washington T 99 71
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C 100 72
Patrick Paul Houston T 101 73
Dominick Puni Kansas T 104 74
Christian Mahogany Boston College G 106 75

Washington Commanders

Player School Pos. Big board rank Team rank
Caleb Williams USC QB 1 1
Drake Maye North Carolina QB 3 2
Joe Alt Notre Dame T 5 3
Brock Bowers Georgia TE 7 4
Cooper DeJean Iowa CB 8 5
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 9 6
Laiatu Latu UCLA ED 10 7
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State T 13 8
Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 14 9
Troy Fautanu Washington T 15 10
Dallas Turner Alabama ED 16 11
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State T 17 12
JC Latham Alabama T 18 13
Jared Verse Florida State ED 19 14
Amarius Mims Georgia T 20 15
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 21 16
Graham Barton Duke T 23 17
Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24 18
Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 26 19
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C 27 20
J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 28 21
Tyler Nubin Minnesota S 31 22
Zach Frazier West Virginia C 33 23
Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 34 24
Bo Nix Oregon QB 35 25
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB 36 26
Jordan Morgan Arizona T 37 27
Adisa Isaac Penn State ED 38 28
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma T 39 29
Chop Robinson Penn State ED 40 30
Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE 43 31
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB 46 32
Javon Bullard Georgia S 47 33
T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB 51 34
Jaden Hicks Washington State S 54 35
Jonah Elliss Utah ED 55 36
Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB 56 37
Kiran Amegadjie Yale T 57 38
Chris Braswell Alabama ED 58 39
Christian Haynes Uconn G 60 40
Darius Robinson Missouri ED 61 41
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan ED 63 42
Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 64 43
Kingsley Suamataia BYU T 66 44
Brandon Coleman TCU T 70 45
Max Melton Rutgers CB 72 46
Blake Fisher Notre Dame T 73 47
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB 77 48
Calen Bullock USC S 81 49
Xavier Thomas Clemson ED 83 50
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian ED 86 51
Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 87 52
Austin Booker Kansas ED 88 53
Renardo Green