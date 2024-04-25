2024 NFL Draft Cheat Sheet: Team needs and big board for all 32 teams

Final mock drafts have been submitted. Big boards have long been set. We've identified the strengths and weaknesses in the draft class, and we've made our bold predictions for Round 1.

We're finally ready for the 2024 NFL Draft.

To cap off PFF's pre-draft coverage, we've compiled individual team big boards for all 32 NFL teams, utilizing PFF's big board rankings. From top-billed prospects to hidden gems, discover each team's needs and top-ranked players.

For a deeper dive into each prospect, explore PFF's draft guide, NCAA Premium Stats and player profiles.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH