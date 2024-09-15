College Football Week 3: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 3: Every Week 3 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
• Dillon Gabriel leads Oregon to victory: Gabriel was nearly flawless, posting a 95.8% adjusted completion percentage with two big-time throws.
• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
National
QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State
WR: Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Flex: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State
LT: Percy Lewis, Auburn
LG: Simon Wilson, Middle Tennessee
C: Addison West, Western Michigan
RG: John Hofer, Western Michigan
RT: Malachi Carney, South Alabama
EDGE: Marcel Walker-Burgess, Ohio
EDGE: Chris Murray, Sam Houston State
DI: Santana Hopper, Appalachian State
DI: Javon Denis, Memphis
LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado
LB: Davon Gilmore, Georgia Southern
CB: Charles Brantley, Michigan State
CB: Jermari Harris, Iowa
S: Phillip Dunnam, FAU
S: Ky’won McCray, Jacksonville State
Flex: CB Cam Lockridge, Fresno State
SEC
QB: Hank Brown, Auburn
RB: Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Flex: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
LT: Percy Lewis, Auburn
LG: Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
RG: Kamryn Waites, Florida
RT: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida
EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
EDGE: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
DI: Alex Huntley, South Carolina
DI: Glenn Seabrooks III, Vanderbilt
LB: Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
CB: Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas
S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss
S: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Flex: CB Julian Humphrey, Georgia
Big Ten
QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Giles Jackson, Washington
WR: A.J. Henning, Northwestern
TE: Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
Flex: WR Miles Cross, Indiana
LT: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
LG: Nishad Strother, Oregon
C: Jack Bailey, Northwestern
RG: Josh Thompson, Northwestern
RT: Ben Wrather, Northwestern
EDGE: Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern
EDGE: Quashon Fuller, Maryland
DI: Derrick Harmon, Oregon
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
LB: Jordan Turner, Michigan State
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
CB: Charles Brantley, Michigan State
CB: Jermari Harris, Iowa
S: Makari Paige, Michigan
S: Sebastian Castro, Iowa
Flex: CB Jalen Huskey, Maryland
Big 12
QB: Jake Retzlaff, BYU
RB: RJ Harvey, UCF
WR: Jack Bech, TCU
WR: De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State
TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah
Flex: WR Kobe Hudson, UCF
LT: Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State
LG: Dartanyan Tinsley, Cincinnati
C: Bryce Foster, Kansas
RG: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
RT: Nick Malone, West Virginia
EDGE: Samuel Okunlola, Colorado
EDGE: Chase Kennedy, Arizona
DI: Jackie Marshall, Baylor
DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, Utah
LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado
LB: Jalen Garner, Houston
CB: Cameron Calhoun, Utah
CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas
S: Tre Gola-Callard, Cincinnati
S: Chapman Lewis, Texas Tech
Flex: CB Evan Johnson, BYU
ACC
QB: Haynes King, Georgia Tech
RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
WR: Jacolby George, Miami (Fl.)
WR: Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
TE: Kyle Morlock, Florida State
Flex: WR Sean Brown, Duke
LT: Anthony Belton, NC State
LG: Matthew McCoy, Miami (Fl.)
C: Zach Carpenter, Miami (Fl.)
RG: Timothy McKay, North Carolina
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fl.)
EDGE: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
EDGE: Kam Butler, Virginia
DI: Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech
DI: Ahmad Moten, Miami (Fl.)
LB: Caden Fordham, NC State
LB: Tah'j Butler, Georgia Tech
CB: Zachary Tobe, Georgia Tech
CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State
S: Antonio Clary, Virginia
S: Taye Seymore, Georgia Tech
Flex: CB Daryl Porter Jr., Miami (Fl.)
Group of 5
QB: Caden Veltkamp, Western Kentucky
RB: Jay Ducker, Sam Houston
WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State
WR: Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee
TE: Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee
Flex: Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech
LT: Daniel Keys, Louisiana Tech
LG: Simon Wilson, Middle Tennessee
C: Addison West, Western Michigan
RG: John Hofer, Western Michigan
RT: Malachi Carney, South Alabama
EDGE: Marcel Walker-Burgess, Ohio
EDGE: Chris Murray, Sam Houston
DI: Santana Hopper, Appalachian State
DI: Javon Denis, Memphis
LB: Davon Gilmore, Georgia Southern
LB: Tyler Grubbs, Tulane
CB: Cam Lockridge, Fresno State
CB: Kobee Minor, Memphis
S: Phillip Dunnam, Florida Atlantic
S: Ky'won McCray, Jacksonville State
Flex: CB JeRico Washington Jr., Kennesaw State
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Oregon's entire offense needed a performance like this, but it was especially important for Gabriel, who had been under constant pressure in the first two games. Gabriel was nearly flawless, posting a 95.8% adjusted completion percentage with two big-time throws. After being sacked seven times this season, he wasn't taken down once in this game and even broke out for a 54-yard touchdown run.
Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Santana Hopper, Appalachian State
Hopper was a game-stopper against the run yesterday. He made two run stops and a forced fumble, earning him a 94.5 run-defense grade. He also tallied three pressures, including a sack.
Offensive Line of the Week: Miami Hurricanes
Miami earned Offensive Line of the Week honors with an impressive 84.8 PFF grade in their game against Ball State. The unit allowed just three pressures and no sacks over 42 pass-blocking snaps, with the offense as a whole generating 0.557 EPA per play, the fifth-highest mark of Week 3.