College Football Week 3: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

National

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State

WR: Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Flex: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State

LT: Percy Lewis, Auburn

LG: Simon Wilson, Middle Tennessee

C: Addison West, Western Michigan

RG: John Hofer, Western Michigan

RT: Malachi Carney, South Alabama

EDGE: Marcel Walker-Burgess, Ohio

EDGE: Chris Murray, Sam Houston State

DI: Santana Hopper, Appalachian State

DI: Javon Denis, Memphis

LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado

LB: Davon Gilmore, Georgia Southern

CB: Charles Brantley, Michigan State

CB: Jermari Harris, Iowa

S: Phillip Dunnam, FAU

S: Ky’won McCray, Jacksonville State

Flex: CB Cam Lockridge, Fresno State

SEC

QB: Hank Brown, Auburn

RB: Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Flex: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

LT: Percy Lewis, Auburn

LG: Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

RG: Kamryn Waites, Florida

RT: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

EDGE: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

DI: Alex Huntley, South Carolina

DI: Glenn Seabrooks III, Vanderbilt

LB: Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

CB: Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas

S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss

S: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Flex: CB Julian Humphrey, Georgia

Big Ten

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Giles Jackson, Washington

WR: A.J. Henning, Northwestern

TE: Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Flex: WR Miles Cross, Indiana

LT: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

LG: Nishad Strother, Oregon

C: Jack Bailey, Northwestern

RG: Josh Thompson, Northwestern

RT: Ben Wrather, Northwestern

EDGE: Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern

EDGE: Quashon Fuller, Maryland

DI: Derrick Harmon, Oregon

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

LB: Jordan Turner, Michigan State

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

CB: Charles Brantley, Michigan State

CB: Jermari Harris, Iowa

S: Makari Paige, Michigan

S: Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Flex: CB Jalen Huskey, Maryland

Big 12

QB: Jake Retzlaff, BYU

RB: RJ Harvey, UCF

WR: Jack Bech, TCU

WR: De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

Flex: WR Kobe Hudson, UCF

LT: Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State

LG: Dartanyan Tinsley, Cincinnati

C: Bryce Foster, Kansas

RG: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

RT: Nick Malone, West Virginia

EDGE: Samuel Okunlola, Colorado

EDGE: Chase Kennedy, Arizona

DI: Jackie Marshall, Baylor

DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, Utah

LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado

LB: Jalen Garner, Houston

CB: Cameron Calhoun, Utah

CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas

S: Tre Gola-Callard, Cincinnati

S: Chapman Lewis, Texas Tech

Flex: CB Evan Johnson, BYU

ACC

QB: Haynes King, Georgia Tech

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

WR: Jacolby George, Miami (Fl.)

WR: Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

TE: Kyle Morlock, Florida State

Flex: WR Sean Brown, Duke

LT: Anthony Belton, NC State

LG: Matthew McCoy, Miami (Fl.)

C: Zach Carpenter, Miami (Fl.)

RG: Timothy McKay, North Carolina

RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fl.)

EDGE: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

EDGE: Kam Butler, Virginia

DI: Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech

DI: Ahmad Moten, Miami (Fl.)

LB: Caden Fordham, NC State

LB: Tah'j Butler, Georgia Tech

CB: Zachary Tobe, Georgia Tech

CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State

S: Antonio Clary, Virginia

S: Taye Seymore, Georgia Tech

Flex: CB Daryl Porter Jr., Miami (Fl.)

Group of 5

QB: Caden Veltkamp, Western Kentucky

RB: Jay Ducker, Sam Houston

WR: Nick Nash, San Jose State

WR: Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee

TE: Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee

Flex: Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech

LT: Daniel Keys, Louisiana Tech

LG: Simon Wilson, Middle Tennessee

C: Addison West, Western Michigan

RG: John Hofer, Western Michigan

RT: Malachi Carney, South Alabama

EDGE: Marcel Walker-Burgess, Ohio

EDGE: Chris Murray, Sam Houston

DI: Santana Hopper, Appalachian State

DI: Javon Denis, Memphis

LB: Davon Gilmore, Georgia Southern

LB: Tyler Grubbs, Tulane

CB: Cam Lockridge, Fresno State

CB: Kobee Minor, Memphis

S: Phillip Dunnam, Florida Atlantic

S: Ky'won McCray, Jacksonville State

Flex: CB JeRico Washington Jr., Kennesaw State

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Oregon's entire offense needed a performance like this, but it was especially important for Gabriel, who had been under constant pressure in the first two games. Gabriel was nearly flawless, posting a 95.8% adjusted completion percentage with two big-time throws. After being sacked seven times this season, he wasn't taken down once in this game and even broke out for a 54-yard touchdown run.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Santana Hopper, Appalachian State

Hopper was a game-stopper against the run yesterday. He made two run stops and a forced fumble, earning him a 94.5 run-defense grade. He also tallied three pressures, including a sack.

Offensive Line of the Week: Miami Hurricanes

Miami earned Offensive Line of the Week honors with an impressive 84.8 PFF grade in their game against Ball State. The unit allowed just three pressures and no sacks over 42 pass-blocking snaps, with the offense as a whole generating 0.557 EPA per play, the fifth-highest mark of Week 3.