PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 3

GEORGIA 13, KENTUCKY 12

Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker

Walker rushed the passer just 18 times in Georgia’s Week 3 win over Kentucky but still racked up eight total pressures. That included three quarterback hits, and he also notched a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

TEXAS 56, UTSA 7

Texas QB Arch Manning

Manning tossed four touchdowns from just 13 dropbacks in Texas’ big win over UTSA. He went nine-for-12 for 223 yards while making a big-time throw and no turnover worthy plays. Manning added 63 yards and another touchdown on two rushing attempts.

Highest-Graded SEC QBs | Week 3, 2024

ALABAMA 42, WISCONSIN 10

Alabama LB Deontae Lawson

Lawson impressed against the run and in coverage as Alabama took down Wisconsin on the road. He finished the game with an 86.3 PFF run-defense grade and a 77.1 PFF coverage grade, adding a pass breakup and three tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

OLE MISS 40, WAKE FOREST 6

Ole Miss EDGE Jared Ivey

Dominating in Ole Miss’ win over Wake Forest, Ivey was a menace as a pass-rusher. He finished the game with a 90.4 PFF pass-rushing grade, with five total pressures — three of which were sacks — from 30 pass-rushing snaps.

OKLAHOMA 34, TULANE 19

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

Thomas made a huge impact on only 23 pass-rushing snaps, racking up three sacks, a quarterback hit, a hurry, a batted pass and a forced fumble. He finished the game having registered a pressure on 21.7% of his pass-rushing snaps.