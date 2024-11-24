College Football Week 13: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 13: Every Week 13 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
National Team of the Week
QB: Behren Morton, Texas Tech
RB: Devin Neal, Kansas
WR: Pat Bryant, Illinois
WR: Eli Pancol, Duke
TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor
Flex: WR O'Mega Blake, Charlotte
LT: Will O'Steen, Jacksonville State
LG: Jordan Church, FAU
C: Pat Coogan, Notre Dame
RG: Alani Noa, USC
RT: Monroe Mills, Louisville
EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
DI: Bryson Eason, Tennessee
DI: Brodarius Lewis, Southern Miss
LB: Cody Simon, Ohio State
LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
CB: Jeremiah Wilson, Houston
CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Adrian Maddox, UAB
Flex: EDGE Vic Shaw, UTSA
SEC
QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
HB: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
WR: Dalevon Campbell, South Carolina
WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE: Lawson Luckie, Georgia
Flex: WR Cam Coleman, Auburn
LT: Monroe Freeling, Georgia
LG: Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
C: Jared Wilson, Georgia
RG: Miles Frazier, LSU
RT: Xavier Truss, Georgia
EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
DI: Bryson Eason, Tennessee
DI: Warren Brinson, Georgia
LB: Brad Spence, Arkansas
LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
CB: Rickey Gibson III, Tennessee
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas
S: TJ Metcalf, South Carolina
Flex: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Big Ten
QB: Will Howard, Ohio State
HB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Pat Bryant, Illinois
WR: Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
TE: Tyler Warren. Penn State
Flex: J.Michael Sturdivant, UCLA
LT: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
LG: Emmanuel Pregnon, USC
C: Jonah Monheim, USC
RG: Alani Noa, USC
RT: Bryce Benhart, Nebraska
EDGE: Kameryn Fountain, USC
EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
DI: Aaron Graves, Iowa
DI: Lavon Johnson, Maryland
LB: James Kreutz, Illinois
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Josh Fussell, Northwestern
S: Devin Turner, Northwestern
S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Flex: DB K.J. Wallace, UCLA
Big 12
QB: Behren Morton, Texas A&M
HB: Devin Neal, Kansas
WR: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
WR: Travis Hunter, Colorado
TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor
Flex: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
LT: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
LG: Coltin Deery, TCU
C: Cash Cleveland, Colorado
RG: Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State
RT: Spencer Fano, Utah
EDGE: Tyrin Bradley, West Virginia
EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia
DI: Anthony Holmes Jr., Houston
LB: Trey Lathan, West Virginia
LB: Jamal Morris, Houston
CB: Jeremiah Wilson, Houston
CB: Lorando Johnson, Baylor
S: Bud Clark, TCU
S: Devin Lemear, Baylor
Flex: CB Jacob Parrish. Kansas State
ACC
QB: Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech
HB: Jordan Lyle, Miami (FL)
WR: Eli Pancol, Duke
WR: Darrell Gill Jr., Syracuse
TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Flex: WR Ali Jennings, Virginia Tech
LT: Blake Miller, Clemson
LG: Noah Josey, Virginia
C: Brian Stevens, Virginia
RG: Harris Sewell, Clemson
RT: Monroe Mills, Louisville
EDGE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
EDGE: David Reese, Cal
DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh
DI: Brandon Cleveland, NC State
LB: Tre Freeman, Duke
LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville
CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
S: Mishael Powell, Miami (FL)
Flex: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
Group of Five
QB: Keyone Jenkins, FIU
HB: Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
WR: O'Mega Blake, Charlotte
WR: Markus Allen, Eastern Michigan
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Eric Rivers, FIU
LT: Will O'Steen, Jacksonville State
LG: Jordan Church, FAU
C: Dominic Serapiglia III, Central Michigan
RG: Brady Ploucha, Central Michigan
RT: Daniel King, Troy
EDGE: Clev Lubin, Coastal Carolina
EDGE: Eric O'Neill, James Madison
DI: Brodarius Lewis, Southern Miss
DI: Brandon Brown, UTSA
LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
LB: Bryan McCoy, Akron
CB: Amarian Williams, Liberty
CB: Jashon Prophete, Northern Illinois
S: Adrian Maddox, UAB
S: Wesley Miller, South Alabama
Flex: CB James Chenault, USF
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Morton led the Red Raiders to a shootout victory behind a huge offensive output. He threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his career and added four touchdowns. Morton also recorded a career-high seven big-time throws, which led the FBS in Week 13. This outing earned Morton an 88.5 PFF passing grade.
Defensive Player of the Week: LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo Bulls
Dolac leads all linebackers in PFF overall grade and total tackles through Week 13. He added nine more tackles and seven more defensive stops to his 2024 resume, finishing with a 93.6 PFF overall grade this week. It was also Dolac’s first multi-interception game.
Offensive Line of the Week: Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage all game long, earning a 92.8 PFF grade as a five-man unit. They primarily got the run game going with left tackle Monroe Freeling, who recorded a 90.3 PFF run-blocking grade. This allowed running back Nate Frazier to have an excellent day on the ground. Across 40 pass-blocking snaps, the Bulldogs’ line surrendered only five pressures.