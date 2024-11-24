College Football Week 13: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 13: Every Week 13 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

• Texas Tech's Behren Morton racks up the big-time throws: Morton's seven big-time throws in Week 13 led all FBS signal-callers.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

National Team of the Week

QB: Behren Morton, Texas Tech

RB: Devin Neal, Kansas

WR: Pat Bryant, Illinois

WR: Eli Pancol, Duke

TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor

Flex: WR O'Mega Blake, Charlotte

LT: Will O'Steen, Jacksonville State

LG: Jordan Church, FAU

C: Pat Coogan, Notre Dame

RG: Alani Noa, USC

RT: Monroe Mills, Louisville

EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DI: Bryson Eason, Tennessee

DI: Brodarius Lewis, Southern Miss

LB: Cody Simon, Ohio State

LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

CB: Jeremiah Wilson, Houston

CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

S: Adrian Maddox, UAB

Flex: EDGE Vic Shaw, UTSA

SEC

QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

HB: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

WR: Dalevon Campbell, South Carolina

WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE: Lawson Luckie, Georgia

Flex: WR Cam Coleman, Auburn

LT: Monroe Freeling, Georgia

LG: Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

C: Jared Wilson, Georgia

RG: Miles Frazier, LSU

RT: Xavier Truss, Georgia

EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas

DI: Bryson Eason, Tennessee

DI: Warren Brinson, Georgia

LB: Brad Spence, Arkansas

LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

CB: Rickey Gibson III, Tennessee

CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas

S: TJ Metcalf, South Carolina

Flex: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Big Ten

QB: Will Howard, Ohio State

HB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Pat Bryant, Illinois

WR: Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

TE: Tyler Warren. Penn State

Flex: J.Michael Sturdivant, UCLA

LT: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

LG: Emmanuel Pregnon, USC

C: Jonah Monheim, USC

RG: Alani Noa, USC

RT: Bryce Benhart, Nebraska

EDGE: Kameryn Fountain, USC

EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DI: Aaron Graves, Iowa

DI: Lavon Johnson, Maryland

LB: James Kreutz, Illinois

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB: Josh Fussell, Northwestern

S: Devin Turner, Northwestern

S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Flex: DB K.J. Wallace, UCLA

Big 12

QB: Behren Morton, Texas A&M

HB: Devin Neal, Kansas

WR: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

WR: Travis Hunter, Colorado

TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor

Flex: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

LT: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

LG: Coltin Deery, TCU

C: Cash Cleveland, Colorado

RG: Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State

RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

EDGE: Tyrin Bradley, West Virginia

EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia

DI: Anthony Holmes Jr., Houston

LB: Trey Lathan, West Virginia

LB: Jamal Morris, Houston

CB: Jeremiah Wilson, Houston

CB: Lorando Johnson, Baylor

S: Bud Clark, TCU

S: Devin Lemear, Baylor

Flex: CB Jacob Parrish. Kansas State

ACC

QB: Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech

HB: Jordan Lyle, Miami (FL)

WR: Eli Pancol, Duke

WR: Darrell Gill Jr., Syracuse

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Flex: WR Ali Jennings, Virginia Tech

LT: Blake Miller, Clemson

LG: Noah Josey, Virginia

C: Brian Stevens, Virginia

RG: Harris Sewell, Clemson

RT: Monroe Mills, Louisville

EDGE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

EDGE: David Reese, Cal

DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh

DI: Brandon Cleveland, NC State

LB: Tre Freeman, Duke

LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville

CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

S: Mishael Powell, Miami (FL)

Flex: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Group of Five

QB: Keyone Jenkins, FIU

HB: Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

WR: O'Mega Blake, Charlotte

WR: Markus Allen, Eastern Michigan

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Eric Rivers, FIU

LT: Will O'Steen, Jacksonville State

LG: Jordan Church, FAU

C: Dominic Serapiglia III, Central Michigan

RG: Brady Ploucha, Central Michigan

RT: Daniel King, Troy



EDGE: Clev Lubin, Coastal Carolina

EDGE: Eric O'Neill, James Madison

DI: Brodarius Lewis, Southern Miss

DI: Brandon Brown, UTSA

LB: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

LB: Bryan McCoy, Akron

CB: Amarian Williams, Liberty

CB: Jashon Prophete, Northern Illinois

S: Adrian Maddox, UAB

S: Wesley Miller, South Alabama

Flex: CB James Chenault, USF

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Morton led the Red Raiders to a shootout victory behind a huge offensive output. He threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his career and added four touchdowns. Morton also recorded a career-high seven big-time throws, which led the FBS in Week 13. This outing earned Morton an 88.5 PFF passing grade.

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo Bulls

Dolac leads all linebackers in PFF overall grade and total tackles through Week 13. He added nine more tackles and seven more defensive stops to his 2024 resume, finishing with a 93.6 PFF overall grade this week. It was also Dolac’s first multi-interception game.

Offensive Line of the Week: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage all game long, earning a 92.8 PFF grade as a five-man unit. They primarily got the run game going with left tackle Monroe Freeling, who recorded a 90.3 PFF run-blocking grade. This allowed running back Nate Frazier to have an excellent day on the ground. Across 40 pass-blocking snaps, the Bulldogs’ line surrendered only five pressures.