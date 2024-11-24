PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 13

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 13 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 13.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

OHIO STATE 38, INDIANA 15

Ohio State LB Cody Simon

Simon allowed just one reception for two yards from 19 coverage snaps, but he truly made his mark as a pass-rusher. He rushed the passer nine times in Ohio State’s win and earned a 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade after registering three sacks and forcing a fumble.

Cody Simon's 2024 PFF Game Grades

TEXAS 31, KENTUCKY 14

Texas EDGE Colin Simmons

Simmons had a monster game for the Longhorns as a pass-rusher, earning a 92.1 PFF pass-rush grade in a win over Kentucky. He racked up six pressures, including a sack and a pair of quarterback hits, and forced a fumble across only 18 pass-rushing snaps.

KANSAS 37, COLORADO 21

Kansas RB Devin Neal

Neal handled a ridiculous workload for the Jayhawks in their win over the Buffaloes. He turned 37 carries into 207 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, as well as five targets into four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. He forced nine missed tackles on a combined 41 touches.

Highest-Graded FBS Running Backs in Week 13

MIAMI (FL) 42, WAKE FOREST 14

Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward

Ward earned a 90.6 PFF passing grade in Miami’s dominant Week 13 win, going 27-of-38 for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With two drops by his receivers, he finished the game with an 85.3% adjusted completion rate. He also recorded a 4.8% big-time throw rate.

OKLAHOMA 24, ALABAMA 3

Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis

Lewis made the play that sealed the game for Oklahoma in Week 13, picking off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on a hitch route and taking it back for a touchdown. Along with that interception, he allowed just one reception from four throws into his coverage, earning a 90.8 PFF coverage grade for the game.