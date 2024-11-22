All
College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 13

2YKH7AX WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs down the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Penn State Nittany Lions on November 16, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Mitch Kaiser

• Tyler Warren is the new highest-graded tight end: The do-it-all weapon has propelled Penn State's offense all year, racking up 808 receiving yards and 157 rushing yards.

• A big test for Army's stars: QB Bryson Daily and OT Lucas Scott will have to be at their best as the Black Knights battle Notre Dame in Yankee Stadium.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

QUARTERBACK

Power Four: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Hoosiers – 91.4

Kurtis Rourke has been exceptional this season, with his PFF 92.4 passing grade the highest in all of college football. However, he has been exceptional against the 98th-toughest schedule, according to PFF’s power rankings. We’ll find out everything we need to know about Rourke and this Hoosier offense when it travels to Columbus this Saturday to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Group of Five: Bryson Daily, Army Black Knights – 92.8

Bryson Daily is coming off a much-needed bye week before Army plays Notre Dame this weekend. He’s had this Army offense humming all season long, as the Black Knights are first in EPA per play at 0.321. Daily has the second-highest run grade (89.7) among all FBS quarterbacks but will likely need to throw the ball against this vaunted Irish defense if Army wants to have a chance.

RUNNING BACK

Power Four: Brashard Smith, SMU Mustangs, 92.3

Brashard Smith recorded his third straight 100-yard rushing game in Week 12, with 62 of those yards coming after contact. He may have missed one of the passes thrown his way last Saturday, but he still has the highest receiving grade (91.9) for a halfback nonetheless.

 

Group of Five: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Broncos, 95.2

Here is the weekly update for PFF metrics in which Jeanty is leading the NCAA.

Stat

 Number Rank
Rushing Yards 1,892

1st

Touchdown Runs

 26 1st
Run Grade 96.7

1st

Missed Tackles Forced

 105 1st
1st Down Runs 89

1st

Elusive Rating

 218.6

1st

WIDE RECEIVER

Power Four: Tre Harris, Ole Miss Rebels – 90.1

Ole Miss was on a bye week, where the Rebels were hopefully able to get Tre Harris healthy. They’re going to need him if they want to continue their run to not only making the Playoff, but potentially winning a game in it. Harris’ 90.1 receiving grade still leads the nation even though he hasn’t played since Week 7.

Group of Five: Nick Nash, San Jose State Spartans – 86.1

Nick Nash vs. Ashton Jeanty last week was a battle of G5 superstars, where both put up phenomenal games. Jeanty may have come away with the win, but Nash still walked away with his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season and continued his touchdown catch streak. 

 

TIGHT END

Power Five: Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions – 89.0

There’s a small chance Tyler Warren could get invited to the Heisman ceremony if he keeps up this level of play in the final two games. That’s how much he has meant to this Penn State offense this season as the nation’s second-leading tight end in receiving yards (808). Not to mention, Warren also has 157 rushing yards with four touchdowns. 

Group of Five: Harold Fannin Jr, Bowling Green Falcons – 96.8

Here is the weekly update for PFF metrics in which Fannin Jr is leading all tight ends.

Stat

 Number Rank
Yards 1,170

1st

Touchdowns

 8 1st
Receiving Grade 96.9

1st

Yards After the Catch

 646 1st
Yards Per Route Run 3.95

1st

Missed Tackles Forced

 26 1st
1st Downs 56

1st

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Power Four: Spencer Fano, Utah Utes – 91.3

Spencer Fano has allowed one sack all year, and it came in the very first game. Since that time, he has permitted only one hit on the quarterback to bring his pass-blocking efficiency rate up to 98.2% for the season.

Group of Five: Lucas Scott, Army Black Knights – 91.4

Lucas Scott was on a bye week but is now in line for his greatest test yet as a blocker this week, facing Notre Dame’s front seven. Many have tried but failed to block the Irish this year, as Notre Dame’s 92.4 team defense grade ranks top 10 in the FBS. It’s going to take everything Scott has to help Army pull off the upset, and it starts at the line of scrimmage.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Power Four: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina Tar Heels – 82.4

Willie Lampkin has allowed only two pressures since Week 5. That makes only seven on the year, but he has still not surrendered a sack. On 396 pass-blocking snaps, Lampkin is recording a 99.0% efficiency percentage. This is on top of his stellar 83.2 run-blocking grade.

Group of Five: Addison West, Western Michigan Broncos – 94.9

Through 12 weeks and on 671 snaps, Addison West is leading all FBS guards across the board in run-blocking (93.4), pass-blocking (93.4) and overall PFF grade (94.9).

CENTER

Power Four: Jared Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs – 80.3

Georgia's offensive line has been stellar since Jared Wilson returned in Week 8. In Week 12, he recorded his highest-graded game from a pass-blocking perspective with an 85.0 mark against Tennessee, surrendering no pressures. That was especially impressive against that dominant Volunteer defensive line.

Group of Five: Jacob Gardner, Colorado State Rams – 90.1

Jacob Gardner returned from injury last week and looked just as dominant, earning an 83.1 pass-blocking grade. He did allow one pressure, though, which was only his third quarterback hurry of the season. His pass-blocking efficiency percentage still ranks in the top 10 of all centers.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Power Four: Alfred Collins, Texas Longhorns – 90.1

Alfred Collins earned national TOTW honors this past weekend with a 91.3 overall grade vs. Arkansas. He was an absolute game wrecker with three pressures, three tackles, four stops and one really slick forced fumble. Collins’ 90.4 run defense grade ranks in the top five of all interior defenders.

 

Group of Five: Peyton Zdroik, Air Force Falcons – 92.2

Peyton Zdroik added three more pressures to his resume last Saturday in a big win vs. Oregon State. On 148 pass-rushing snaps this year, Zdroik has the highest PFF grade among defensive tackles in that category with a 90.8.

EDGE DEFENDER

Power Four: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan Wolverines – 92.0

Josaiah Stewart is coming off a bye week, but his status as the Power 4’s top edge rusher has not wavered. He’s been outstanding all season with a 25.1% pass-rush win rate that ranks third among qualified edge defenders.

Group of Five: Mike Green, Marshall Thundering Herd – 92.2

Mike Green is skyrocketing up draft boards everywhere after how he’s been playing this season with a 90.2 pass-rushing grade. He is currently ranked 63rd on the PFF Big Board and may end up even higher. This is a guy you’ll want to watch out for come draft season. He is second in the nation in total pressures with 52 of them.

 

LINEBACKER

Power Four: Chris Paul Jr, Ole Miss Rebels – 90.9

There’s a chance Chris Paul Jr. might come away with this year’s Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s best defensive player. That is how good he’s been. Paul is one of only two linebackers in college football with an 80.9-plus grade in every major PFF statistical category.

PFF Stat

 Grade
Overall Grade

90.9

Run Defense

 88.2
Tackling

85.4

Pass-Rushing

 80.6
Coverage

90.4
Group of Five: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo Bulls – 91.9

Shaun Dolac has yet not posted a game where he’s recorded fewer than eight tackles, which is insanely impressive. His 113 tackles lead the entire nation across all positions, while his 93.6 coverage grade is first at the linebacker position as well.

CORNERBACK

Power Four: Jahdae Barron, Texas Longhorns – 90.6

Jahdae Barron recorded another interception and pass breakup Saturday to add to his 2024 season totals of four and five, respectively. Opposing quarterbacks are now experiencing a 28.3 passer rating any time they throw at Barron. His play has elevated this Texas defense to become the highest-graded unit in the country with a 93.6 coverage grade.

Group of Five: Cam Stone, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors – 89.2

Last week, Cam Stone grabbed his second pick of the season to bump his coverage grade to a near-elite 89.7 on the year. He is also one of the nation’s best tackling corners with an 88.5 tackling grade that ranks top 10 at the position. 

SAFETY

Power Four: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State Buckeyes – 90.2

Lathan Ransom has improved so much in his fifth season for the Buckeyes, raising his overall  PFF grade more than 15 points from 2023. But, he will receive one of his biggest tests of the season Saturday facing Indiana’s stellar receiving corps. He has only given up one touchdown in all of 2024, so we’ll see if that continues after this top-five matchup.

Group of Five: JJ Roberts, Marshall Thundering Herd – 90.9

This Marshall defense has some studs on it between Mike Green and J.J. Roberts, who are both grading in the 90.0s. Roberts broke up three passes last week, which now gives him 10 PBUs on the season, a mark that leads the whole NCAA.

 

