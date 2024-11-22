College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 13

• Tyler Warren is the new highest-graded tight end: The do-it-all weapon has propelled Penn State's offense all year, racking up 808 receiving yards and 157 rushing yards.

• A big test for Army's stars: QB Bryson Daily and OT Lucas Scott will have to be at their best as the Black Knights battle Notre Dame in Yankee Stadium.

QUARTERBACK

Kurtis Rourke has been exceptional this season, with his PFF 92.4 passing grade the highest in all of college football. However, he has been exceptional against the 98th-toughest schedule, according to PFF’s power rankings. We’ll find out everything we need to know about Rourke and this Hoosier offense when it travels to Columbus this Saturday to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bryson Daily is coming off a much-needed bye week before Army plays Notre Dame this weekend. He’s had this Army offense humming all season long, as the Black Knights are first in EPA per play at 0.321. Daily has the second-highest run grade (89.7) among all FBS quarterbacks but will likely need to throw the ball against this vaunted Irish defense if Army wants to have a chance.

RUNNING BACK

Brashard Smith recorded his third straight 100-yard rushing game in Week 12, with 62 of those yards coming after contact. He may have missed one of the passes thrown his way last Saturday, but he still has the highest receiving grade (91.9) for a halfback nonetheless.

Stop sleeping on SMU’s Brashard Smith. One of the best running backs in the country pic.twitter.com/Obm9b9Joyg — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 16, 2024

Here is the weekly update for PFF metrics in which Jeanty is leading the NCAA.

Stat Number Rank Rushing Yards 1,892 1st Touchdown Runs 26 1st Run Grade 96.7 1st Missed Tackles Forced 105 1st 1st Down Runs 89 1st Elusive Rating 218.6 1st

WIDE RECEIVER

Ole Miss was on a bye week, where the Rebels were hopefully able to get Tre Harris healthy. They’re going to need him if they want to continue their run to not only making the Playoff, but potentially winning a game in it. Harris’ 90.1 receiving grade still leads the nation even though he hasn’t played since Week 7.

Nick Nash vs. Ashton Jeanty last week was a battle of G5 superstars, where both put up phenomenal games. Jeanty may have come away with the win, but Nash still walked away with his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season and continued his touchdown catch streak.

Everyone needs more Nick Nash in their life pic.twitter.com/AKKjrNylnV — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 17, 2024

TIGHT END

Power Five: Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions – 89.0

There’s a small chance Tyler Warren could get invited to the Heisman ceremony if he keeps up this level of play in the final two games. That’s how much he has meant to this Penn State offense this season as the nation’s second-leading tight end in receiving yards (808). Not to mention, Warren also has 157 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Here is the weekly update for PFF metrics in which Fannin Jr is leading all tight ends.

Stat Number Rank Yards 1,170 1st Touchdowns 8 1st Receiving Grade 96.9 1st Yards After the Catch 646 1st Yards Per Route Run 3.95 1st Missed Tackles Forced 26 1st 1st Downs 56 1st

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Spencer Fano has allowed one sack all year, and it came in the very first game. Since that time, he has permitted only one hit on the quarterback to bring his pass-blocking efficiency rate up to 98.2% for the season.

Lucas Scott was on a bye week but is now in line for his greatest test yet as a blocker this week, facing Notre Dame’s front seven. Many have tried but failed to block the Irish this year, as Notre Dame’s 92.4 team defense grade ranks top 10 in the FBS. It’s going to take everything Scott has to help Army pull off the upset, and it starts at the line of scrimmage.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Willie Lampkin has allowed only two pressures since Week 5. That makes only seven on the year, but he has still not surrendered a sack. On 396 pass-blocking snaps, Lampkin is recording a 99.0% efficiency percentage. This is on top of his stellar 83.2 run-blocking grade.

Through 12 weeks and on 671 snaps, Addison West is leading all FBS guards across the board in run-blocking (93.4), pass-blocking (93.4) and overall PFF grade (94.9).

CENTER

Georgia's offensive line has been stellar since Jared Wilson returned in Week 8. In Week 12, he recorded his highest-graded game from a pass-blocking perspective with an 85.0 mark against Tennessee, surrendering no pressures. That was especially impressive against that dominant Volunteer defensive line.

Jacob Gardner returned from injury last week and looked just as dominant, earning an 83.1 pass-blocking grade. He did allow one pressure, though, which was only his third quarterback hurry of the season. His pass-blocking efficiency percentage still ranks in the top 10 of all centers.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Alfred Collins earned national TOTW honors this past weekend with a 91.3 overall grade vs. Arkansas. He was an absolute game wrecker with three pressures, three tackles, four stops and one really slick forced fumble. Collins’ 90.4 run defense grade ranks in the top five of all interior defenders.

#Texas DT Alfred Collins is great example of an NFL prospect who has made $$$ by his play in 2024. 6055v, 319v, 34 3/4 arms. His disruption and effort show up consistently on tape, including this FF that locked up the win Saturday. Day 2 grade. pic.twitter.com/VA1DGxxC4y — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 18, 2024

Peyton Zdroik added three more pressures to his resume last Saturday in a big win vs. Oregon State. On 148 pass-rushing snaps this year, Zdroik has the highest PFF grade among defensive tackles in that category with a 90.8.

EDGE DEFENDER

Josaiah Stewart is coming off a bye week, but his status as the Power 4’s top edge rusher has not wavered. He’s been outstanding all season with a 25.1% pass-rush win rate that ranks third among qualified edge defenders.

Mike Green is skyrocketing up draft boards everywhere after how he’s been playing this season with a 90.2 pass-rushing grade. He is currently ranked 63rd on the PFF Big Board and may end up even higher. This is a guy you’ll want to watch out for come draft season. He is second in the nation in total pressures with 52 of them.

Two more sacks for Marshall EDGE Mike Green this weekend – he’s up to 15 on the season now There isn’t a pass rusher in the country that has done more for their draft stock this season pic.twitter.com/2UpDMNwlUR — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) November 18, 2024

LINEBACKER

There’s a chance Chris Paul Jr. might come away with this year’s Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s best defensive player. That is how good he’s been. Paul is one of only two linebackers in college football with an 80.9-plus grade in every major PFF statistical category.

PFF Stat Grade Overall Grade 90.9 Run Defense 88.2 Tackling 85.4 Pass-Rushing 80.6 Coverage 90.4

Shaun Dolac has yet not posted a game where he’s recorded fewer than eight tackles, which is insanely impressive. His 113 tackles lead the entire nation across all positions, while his 93.6 coverage grade is first at the linebacker position as well.

CORNERBACK

Jahdae Barron recorded another interception and pass breakup Saturday to add to his 2024 season totals of four and five, respectively. Opposing quarterbacks are now experiencing a 28.3 passer rating any time they throw at Barron. His play has elevated this Texas defense to become the highest-graded unit in the country with a 93.6 coverage grade.

Last week, Cam Stone grabbed his second pick of the season to bump his coverage grade to a near-elite 89.7 on the year. He is also one of the nation’s best tackling corners with an 88.5 tackling grade that ranks top 10 at the position.

SAFETY

Lathan Ransom has improved so much in his fifth season for the Buckeyes, raising his overall PFF grade more than 15 points from 2023. But, he will receive one of his biggest tests of the season Saturday facing Indiana’s stellar receiving corps. He has only given up one touchdown in all of 2024, so we’ll see if that continues after this top-five matchup.

This Marshall defense has some studs on it between Mike Green and J.J. Roberts, who are both grading in the 90.0s. Roberts broke up three passes last week, which now gives him 10 PBUs on the season, a mark that leads the whole NCAA.