Week 14 early spread picks for the 2020 NFL season

We went 1-0 on Week 13's Sunday slate despite getting negative closing line value on the Jacksonville Jaguars +9.5. We have two bets pending, but since they are on two sides of the same game (Buffalo Bills -2.5 and San Francisco 49ers +8.5 to complete the leg of the teaser we started with Seattle Seahawks -0.5 last Monday), we’re ensured a positive week.

We are 27-21 on the season, and given the huge number of opportunities available for Week 14 from the teaser perspective, we’re going to make more than our customary three or four picks a week. Enjoy!

The Steelers might have been overrated by many a few days ago, but now that they almost lost to the Baltimore Ravens and their third-string quarterback, the shine has worn off a bit. Pittsburgh is still a top-three NFL team and had a season-high five drops against the Ravens, which we shouldn’t expect to happen again.