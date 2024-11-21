Thursday Night Football: Steelers-Browns betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns — over 45.5 receiving + rushing yards: In his past three games, the talented receiver has accumulated 1.97 yards per route run and a 71.5 PFF receiving grade, due in part to the willingness of Jameis Winston to target him in small windows.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Game Overview

An AFC North divisional throwdown marks the start of Week 12 on Thursday Night, with the 8-2 Steelers heading to Cleveland to take on the 2-8 Browns.

After impressive back-to-back wins against top teams from both conferences, the Steelers head into the teeth of their schedule with serious momentum. Pittsburgh is 5-0 against the spread across a five-game win streak, including three outright wins as the underdog.

Mike Tomlin’s defense is playing out of its mind, evidenced by impressive outings the past two weeks in which they held two of the NFL’s top offenses — Baltimore and Washington — to just 5.2 yards per play and a 32.0% scoring drive percentage. The Steelers also forced the Ravens into a trio of turnovers last week, including Payton Wilson’s incredible interception, stripping Justice Hill on a would-be 30-yard wheel route that would have set up Lamar Jackson and company in plus territory.

While the Browns' successes this season are few and far between — particularly after dropping last week’s matchup to New Orleans by 21 points, despite being 1-point road favorites — this isn’t too far removed from also taking down the vaunted Ravens, 29-24, in Week 8. Cleveland limited Baltimore to just two of 10 conversions on third down and forced a pair of turnovers of downs.

Offensive consistency has been an issue, to varying degrees, for both of these franchises. In the always heavy-hitting AFC North, this game could be closer than expected.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns: Over 45.5 receiving + rushing yards (-115) — 1.9% PFF Betting Model Edge

Since arriving in Cleveland this offseason, Jeudy has struggled for consistent touches and production amid Cleveland's offensive shortcomings. However, that has seemingly turned around in recent weeks after Amari Cooper‘s departure and Deshaun Watson‘s injury.

Over the first seven games, Jeudy recorded just 0.96 yards per route run on his way to a 62.6 PFF receiving grade. In the three games to follow, the talented receiver accumulated 1.97 yards per route run and a 71.5 PFF receiving grade, due in part to the willingness of Jameis Winston to target his guy in small windows. That resurgence has allowed Jeudy to surpass this yardage line in each of his past three games.

The Steelers' defense is not one to be trifled with but has lost a few receivers in coverage in recent weeks. While they held Baltimore receivers to under this mark last week, they did allow five receivers to surpass it in the three games prior, including a pair of 100-yard games.