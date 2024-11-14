All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

Thursday Night Football: Commanders-Eagles betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

2YFDJ1D Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Mason Cameron

• WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles — over 80.5 receiving yards: Since returning from injury in Week 6, the Eagles receiver has snagged 14 receptions of 15-plus yards on his way to a position-leading 90.5 PFF receiving grade.  

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Washington CommandersPhiladelphia Eagles (-3.5) [Total: 48.5]

Game Overview

Week 11 kicks off with an NFC East divisional matchup between the Commanders and Eagles.

Philadelphia plays host to a Commanders team coming off a heart-breaking loss to the AFC North-leading Steelers, in a game that slipped through their fingers in the waning moments after interior defender Johnny Newton jumped offsides on a crucial fourth-and-1. That loss also marks the first time since Week 1 that Washington hasn’t covered or pushed the spread.

Offensive production has slowed down a touch for the Commanders in recent weeks compared to the insane efficiency they exhibited in the first half of the season. Over the past three games, the offense has generated a touchdown on 21.9% of their drives — below the league average and a sizable drop from its second-ranked 34.4% rate through the first seven weeks.

That may pose a problem against an Eagles defense that has climbed to the upper echelon of the NFL. Through September, Philadelphia maintained the 20th-ranked unit in overall team defense grade, but the unit has risen to PFF’s highest-graded defense in the NFL (86.1) through 10 weeks.

The Eagles' defense is strong at all levels, possessing a top-eight-graded player at each. Slot cornerback Cooper DeJean stands atop the position with an 85.9 PFF coverage grade. Along the front-seven, linebacker Zack Baun owns the third-highest overall grade (86.4) at the position. And second-year interior defender Jalen Carter holds the second-highest pass-rushing grade (87.7) among interior players.

Interestingly, Philadelphia has yet to cover at home this year (0-3) and holds just a 3-4 record against the spread as the favorite.

After a matchup with a tough Pittsburgh defense last week — one they nearly took down — Jayden Daniels and company will have an opportunity to right those wrongs and prove they can compete against playoff-level defenses on their turf. 

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Over 80.5 Receiving yards (-110) 

Coverage issues prompted Washington to trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the deadline, but the team has yet to see the talented cornerback on the field as he nurses a hamstring injury. The Commanders remain outmatched and under-manned in the secondary without Lattimore in the fold.

While the headlines surrounding the late offsides dominated the news cycle after last week’s loss, it went semi-overlooked that cornerback Benjamin St-Juste surrendered what would be a game-winning 32-yard touchdown to the Steelers' Mike Williams on third-and-9 with less than 2:30 left. A stop there would have potentially sealed the win for Washington. 

St-Juste has endured his share of struggles in coverage this year, maintaining just a 49.4 PFF coverage grade to rank 98th out of 108 qualifying cornerbacks. That’s largely due to having surrendered 15 receptions of 15-plus yards, the most in the NFL.

And now he has to contend with guarding one of the most physical deep-ball receivers in the league in A.J. Brown. Since returning from injury in Week 6, the Eagles receiver has snagged 14 receptions of 15-plus yards on his way to a position-leading 90.5 PFF receiving grade.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Player Props
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline
  • NCAA Greenline
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.