Super Bowl Betting Primer: Prop bets, alt lines and parlays for Chiefs-Eagles

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year, featuring plenty of markets to bet beyond your basic spreads, moneylines and totals. This piece is meant to give an early overview of several player prop bets, alt lines and same-game parlays I’m interested in early at different risk levels tied to the odds and potential payouts.

PLAYER PROPS (UNDERS)

Lower Risk: Patrick Mahomes under 6.5 carries (-131 on DraftKings)

Mahomes has recorded seven-plus carries in each of his past three postseason games, but if you look at his larger body of postseason work, he’s gone over that total in just seven of 20 playoff games.