Sunday Night Football Week 7: Dolphins-Eagles betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• Bet D'Andre Swift OVER 62.5 rushing yards: Wind is expected to be a factor, plus the Eagles will want to burn clock against a high-powered Dolphins offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins one of the toughest possible runs of games, with the NFC East leaders facing the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Cowboys again after Miami. Six of the seven games are against teams with the highest Super Bowl odds.

The upside is that only two of those contests are on the road. Still, this is going to be a difficult period for the Eagles.

Philadelphia is dealing with injuries in the secondary before taking on the most explosive offense in the league. Starting safety Reed Blankenship and slot corner Bradley Roby have both already been ruled out. Interior defender Jalen Carterdoes return to bolster the defensive line, having missed out against the Jets. Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith both managed to avoid injury designations and will suit up.

As for the Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey is expected back soon — but not this weekend — and Xavien Howard is questionable with a groin injury. Howard failed to put in a full practice all week, so there is a chance that Parry Nickerson and Eli Apple will be tasked with trying to cover A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

D’Andre Swift Over 62.5 Rush Yards (-114 FanDuel)

There is some wind expected for this fixture, more so early in the game than late with winds dying down throughout. But 10-15 mph winds and 25 mph gusts are expected to have some impact, which is one reason that running is likely to be a bigger part of the game plan.

The Eagles will be looking to keep the explosive Miami offense off the field as much as possible, and leaning on D’Andre Swift and their exceptional offensive line is the best way to do that. It is not unheard of for the Eagles to lean on the run this season, having handed off to Swift 28 times against the Vikings in Week 2 before backing up that near-200-yard performance with a 16-carry, 130-yard game against the Buccaneers.

Things have been tougher for Philadelphia the past few weeks against the defensive lines of the Commanders and the Jets, but Miami is giving up the fifth-highest success rate to opposing rushing offenses while the Eagles' offensive line is generating 1.9 yards per carry before contact — the second-highest figure in the league.