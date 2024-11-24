Sunday Night Football: Eagles-Rams betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Over 216.5 passing yards & over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+218): Jalen Hurts has been particularly effective since the start of November, averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt (tied for sixth) and recording seven big-time throws, tied with Josh Allen for fourth at the position during that span.

Game Overview

The first of two back-to-back primetime matchups at SoFi Stadium in Week 12 features an NFC showdown between the red-hot Eagles and the surging Rams.

After a rocky September, Philadelphia has hit its stride and now stands as one of the NFL’s strongest teams as they navigate the back half of their schedule. The Eagles have won six straight games and remain undefeated since their Week 5 bye. Their success also extends to bettors, as they boast a 4-2 record against the spread during this stretch, including a perfect 3-0 mark as favorites — two of those wins coming on the road.

The Eagles come into this game well-rested, having last played on Thursday Night in Week 11 against the Commanders. Despite a slow start offensively in that game, Philadelphia’s top-graded defense (87.7) held one of the league’s most potent offenses to just 18 points, giving Jalen Hurts and the offense the time they needed to settle in. The Eagles capitalized in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns to secure the win.

Similarly, the Rams have looked like a new team since coming off their Week 6 bye. Sean McVay’s squad has marked off four wins in their last five contests, to go with a respectable 3-2 record against the spread over that time. Even before their resurgence, this team showed flashes when gifted points at home and currently boasts a 2-1 record as home ‘dogs.

The Rams’ formula for success mirrors that of their opponents: lean on a strong, young defense and let the offense do just enough to secure and maintain leads. Since their Week 7 return, the Rams have posted the second-highest team defense grade (75.0) and rank third in EPA allowed per play—both categories that Philadelphia leads.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Over 216.5 passing yards & over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+218)

Concerns about inconsistency and ball security dominated the conversation around Jalen Hurts’ early-season performance. However, he has turned things around since the Eagles’ Week 5 bye. Over the past six games, the Eagles signal-caller has surpassed this yardage total in four contests and thrown for two or more touchdowns three times.

He has been particularly effective since the start of November, averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt (tied for sixth) and recording seven big-time throws, tied with Josh Allen for fourth at the position during that span.

While L.A. sports an improved defense, they still let some plays get away from them on the backend. This season, they have allowed a passer to exceed 217 yards and 1.5 touchdowns in six of their 10 matchups—half of which came in just their last four games—including this past week when Pats rookie QB Drake Maye passed for a season-high 282 yards and two scores through the air.