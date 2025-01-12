All
NFL Wild-Card Best Bets: Back the Packers to keep it close with the Eagles

2YNT0AA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) leads a team huddle during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

By Daniel Galper

The NFL Playoffs are upon us with one of the best weekends of football all year. In this article, we’ll identify an underdog with a favorable schematic matchup. We’ll also buy an offense that might be able to overcome a test with an elite defense. Let’s get into it.

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 45.5)

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the health of both starting quarterbacks in this game. Although it seems Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts will play, it’s likely that neither will be 100%. This added variance tends to make me more interested in an underdog like Green Bay.

