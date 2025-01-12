NFL Wild-Card Best Bets: Back the Packers to keep it close with the Eagles

The NFL Playoffs are upon us with one of the best weekends of football all year. In this article, we’ll identify an underdog with a favorable schematic matchup. We’ll also buy an offense that might be able to overcome a test with an elite defense. Let’s get into it.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the health of both starting quarterbacks in this game. Although it seems Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts will play, it’s likely that neither will be 100%. This added variance tends to make me more interested in an underdog like Green Bay.