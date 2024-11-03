NFL Week 9 Best Bets: Back the Saints in a get-right spot

• New Orleans is poised to get back on track: Derek Carr is returning from injury in Week 9 against the NFL's worst defense.

• Count on a lower-scoring Broncos-Ravens game: Both teams are at offensive disadvantages in this contest.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 9.

We’ll be buying an offense in a familiar smash spot, and we’ll also fade two quarterbacks with difficult schematic matchups. Let’s get into it.