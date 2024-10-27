All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Back the Browns to look better under Jameis Winston

2Y482NK Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) jogs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

By Daniel Galper

• Eagles' trench edge could propel them as underdogs: Philadelphia has an incredibly meaningful advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball, which might be the difference-maker if the Bengals can't impact Jalen Hurts or protect Joe Burrow at a high enough rate.

• Browns' offense should have more life with Jameis Winston: Although he has seen limited snaps, Winston has been better than Deshaun Watson over the past couple of years and closer to the league average.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 8.

In this article, we will identify a team with a massive edge in the trenches, which should allow them to control the game. We’ll also buy an offense that is getting a meaningful jolt at the quarterback position. Let’s get into it.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 47.5)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Player Props
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline
  • NCAA Greenline
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.