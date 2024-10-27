NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Back the Browns to look better under Jameis Winston

• Eagles' trench edge could propel them as underdogs: Philadelphia has an incredibly meaningful advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball, which might be the difference-maker if the Bengals can't impact Jalen Hurts or protect Joe Burrow at a high enough rate.

• Browns' offense should have more life with Jameis Winston: Although he has seen limited snaps, Winston has been better than Deshaun Watson over the past couple of years and closer to the league average.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 8.

In this article, we will identify a team with a massive edge in the trenches, which should allow them to control the game. We’ll also buy an offense that is getting a meaningful jolt at the quarterback position. Let’s get into it.