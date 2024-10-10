NFL Week 6 Betting: Midweek market update

• Helping you understand market movement: This article will explain the factors that drive line movements in betting markets, helping you assess whether a change is an overreaction or underreaction to these market influences.

• A bet for Commanders–Ravens: Buy Commanders +6.5 in a battle between two electric quarterbacks.

Welcome to PFF's weekly midweek market update.

This article will explain the factors that drive line movements in betting markets, helping you assess whether a change is an overreaction or underreaction to these market influences.

Injury, weather conditions and public pick releases can all affect line movement. Click here for a deeper explanation of what we aim to achieve with this article.

Click here to jump to a game

SF@SEA | JAX@CHI | WAS@BAL | AZ@GB | HOU@NE | TB@NO | CLE@PHI IND@TEN | LAC@DEN | PIT@LV | ATL@CAR | DET@DAL

CIN@NYG | BUF@NYJ

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread SF -3 SF -3 SF -3.5 Total 47 47.5 49.5

Spread: The spread spent the first half of the week locked in at 3 before ticking up to 3.5. There are nothing but 3.5s across the board.

Total: A pick release pushed this total up a few points from its opener to as high as 50 before settling in at 49.5.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread JAX -1 CHI -2.5 CHI -2 Total 42 42 44.5

Spread: We’ve yet to see this touch 3, as Chicago opened as the favorite after being a small dog in the lookahead market. I don’t see this line moving much before kickoff.

Total: A pick release pushed this total up from 42 to as high as 45.5 before money showed up on the under.

Situational Factors: This is a London game, and no team has more experience making the trip than the Jaguars.