NFL Week 6 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• Take the over (43) in Bears-Jaguars: Both offenses played their best game of the season in Week 5 and are capable of continuing that production in Week 6.

• The Commanders are playing like the NFL's top team: Washington is an undeserving 6.5-point underdog to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

NFL Week 5 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 6. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.