NFL Week 4 Betting: Midweek market update

• A bet for Monday night: Take the Dolphins moneyline, considering Tyler Huntley has an extra day to become acquainted with his new offense.

Welcome to PFF's weekly midweek market update.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread DAL -5 DAL -4 DAL -5.5 Total 44 44 45

Spread: This line was pushed from 4 to 5.5 early Tuesday afternoon. There are primarily 5.5s across the board, but a couple of 6s have started to appear.

Total: There was a one-point adjustment up from the opener to 45. All three of Dallas’ games have gone over by a significant margin, while all three of the Giants' games have gone slightly under.

Buy/Sell: Buying into the over at 45. I believe this closes north of that number.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 45.5 44 42.5 Total ATL -1.5 ATL -2 ATL -2.5

Spread: Within two minutes, the line dropped from 2 to 1.5. A handful of books moved to 1, but since then, it’s been Falcons money pushing it to 2.5.

Total: The total has ticked down from 44 to 43.5. A pick release continued to drive this down an additional point to 42.5.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread PIT -1 PK PIT -1.5 Total 39 38.5 40

Spread: Despite opening at a pick ‘em, the Steelers quickly became a small road favorite. They’ve gotten out to as far as 3, but most books have them between 1.5 and 2.

Total: A pick release pushed this total up to 40 from the 38.5 opener. It got as high as 40.5 but has remained firm at 40. Only one of these two teams' six games this year have gone over the total.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 45.5 44.5 45.5 Total HOU -4.5 HOU -4 HOU -6.5

Spread: Strong market reaction to what we saw from the Jaguars on Monday Night Football. After opening at 4 Sunday night, this game reopened at 6.5 Tuesday morning before making its way to 7 in the afternoon. It's almost like the market has forgotten about Houston’s lopsided loss at Minnesota. We’re back below the 7 now, and it should stay there the rest of the way. I’ll be buying +7 if another one shows up.

Total: There was an initial one-point adjustment shortly after opening. A few books are still lagging behind, hanging 45s.

Situational Factors: The Texans will have the advantage, as the Jaguars are coming off a short rest from MNF and traveling for their second consecutive road game.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 44 42.5 43.5 Total GB -2 GB -2 GB -2.5

Spread: The market is clearly optimistic that Jordan Love will return after his sprained MCL in Week 1. There’s a strong indication that this will close between 2.5 and 3. Each time it’s gotten to 3, it hasn’t lasted. A +3 on the Vikings would definitely be a buying opportunity if it resurfaces.

Total: One point of adjustment toward the over from the opener. I don’t think this one has reached its ceiling yet. Sam Darnold‘s appearance on the injury report might be keeping this in check for now.

Buy/Sell: I’m buying the over at 43.5. While the spread properly accounts for Love’s return, the total doesn’t. I expect this to close near 45.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread CIN -5.5 CIN -5.5 CIN -4 Total 45 45 47

Spread: This reopened Tuesday morning at 4.5 and didn’t move until Wednesday afternoon down to 4. Some 3.5s are showing.

Total: A pick release fueled this massive movement up to as high as 48.5 before falling back down to 47. There are now some 46.5s signaling the initial release's impact on the market was an overreaction.

Situational Factors: The Panthers have a slight advantage, as the Bengals played on Monday night and are traveling to Carolina.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 41 40 41 Total CHI -1 CHI -1.5 CHI -3

Spread: The Bears climbed from 1.5 to 3 since opening. There have been signs of life on the Rams, with buyback coming at 3.

Total: Steady action coming in on the over, driving it up a point from the opener. A total of 41 is likely where this one closes.

Buy/Sell: Selling the Bears money and buying the Rams at +3. Despite Cooper Kupp set to miss another week, this should close below 3.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 38.5 40 39.5 Total NYJ -8 NYJ -8 NYJ -7.5

Spread: This dropped a point, from opening to 7 before jumping back up to 7.5. The market wasn’t going to let this cross below a touchdown. There are 7.5s across the board now. Take the Jets in your teasers and move on.

Total: The total held at 38.5 most of the week before a pick release on Wednesday moved it as high as 40.

Situational Factors: This is a clear advantage spot for New York. The Broncos are returning to the East Coast for a second consecutive week for a 1:00 kickoff. The Jets will also have extra rest having played on Thursday Night Football.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread PHI -2.5 PHI -1 PHI -2 Total 45.5 45 44

Spread: Philadelphia got out as high as 3 before returning to 2.

Total: One point adjustment down from the opener, but 43.5s are starting to surface.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 49.5 50 50.5 Total ARI -5 ARI -6 ARI -3.5

Spread: A multi-point adjustment after MNF has this spread approaching a field goal. A couple of books have moved all the way down to 3. Is this justified, or an overreaction to a win vs. a Bengals team struggling out of the gate?

Total: The total has stayed relatively flat, only moving up a half point.

Situational Factors: This is a cross-country trip for the Commanders on a short week.

Buy/Sell: It would be hard to walk away from MNF unimpressed with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, but this is an opportunity to sell high. I’m locking in a Cardinals -3 (-120).

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 40.5 41 40.5 Total SF -10 SF -11 SF -10

Spread: We’re back down to the original lookahead line of 10 after opening at 11. Injuries are piling up for the 49ers. Yet another week they’re expected to be without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

Total: Consistent action has pushed this line down to 39 before some support showed up for the over and pushed the total back near the opening number.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 38.5 39 37 Total CLE -1 PK LV -2

Spread: We have flipped favorites in this matchup. Las Vegas has taken consistent money since opening a pick ‘em.

Total: A pick release drove this total down from 39 to 37 first thing Monday morning. Money showed up at 37 to push it back up to 38. The market has since settled at 37.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread KC -8.5 KC -6.5 KC -7.5 Total 39.5 39.5 40

Spread: This spread only spent a couple of minutes below a touchdown before climbing up to as high as 8.5. A slew of injuries to Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and a Derwin James suspension are certainly contributing. A popular Telegram channel moved this from 8 to 7.5 on Wednesday evening. Use the Chiefs in the second half of your teaser with the Eagles.

Total: The initial move was down to 38.5 before it was pushed out to 40. Still a depressed total for a matchup we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in the mid-50s over the past few seasons.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 45.5 46 46.5 Total BAL -2.5 BAL -2.5 BAL -2.5

Spread: No 3s out there, and I wouldn’t expect to see one show. Baltimore initially dropped to 2 before coming back up to 2.5

Total: Nothing major here, as it is a half-point up from the opener.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 38 37.5 36.5 Total TEN -1 MIA -1 MIA -1

Spread: The market likely remains in between the 1s, regardless of who starts at QB for the Dolphins.

Total: Continuous movement toward the under so far this week, having dropped a full point from 37.5.

Buy/Sell: I’ll buy the adjustment on the Dolphins from the lookahead line and lock in Miami on the ML at -104. I expect Tyler Huntley to start and play well. The extra day learning the playbook could go a long way here.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread 48 47 46.5 Total DET -4.5 DET -4.5 DET -3.5

Spread: We’ve seen differing opinions on this game, moving the spread down to 3.5 and back up to 4.5 on multiple occasions. Lions -3.5 has emerged as the early consensus line.

Total: The total has bounced back and forth between 46.5 and 47 for the last couple of days. We’re now starting to see some 46s.