NFL Week 3 Betting: Midweek market update

Welcome to PFF's weekly midweek market update.

Injury, weather conditions and public pick releases can all affect line movement. Click here for a deeper explanation of what we aim to achieve with this article.

NE@NYJ | CHI@IND | NYG@CLE | HOU@MIN | PHI@NO | LAC@PIT | DEN@TB GB@TEN | CAR@LV | MIA@SEA | DET@ARZ | SF@LAR | BAL@DAL KC@ATL | JAX@BUF | WSH@CIN



Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread NYJ -7 NYJ -6.5 NYJ -6 Total 39.5 38.5 38.5

Spread: After dropping to 5.5 from the opener, the spread climbed back to 6.5 on Monday. Late Tuesday evening, a notable market influencer backed the Patriots, impacting the line.

Total: The total initially dipped to 37.5 before bouncing back to its opening number. It's now sitting at 38.5 across the board.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread PIT -2.5 PIT -1.5 PIT -1.5 Total 39 37 35.5

Spread: Early consensus has the spread holding steady at its 1.5 opener, with both teams coming off road wins in tough travel spots. It briefly touched 2.5 before Chargers money came in. Expect it to close between 1 and 2.

Total: There's been steady action on the under, which opened a couple of points lower than the lookahead line. It's not surprising, as both teams have shown a strong preference for running the ball repeatedly.

Situational Factors: Advantage Steelers. This marks the second consecutive week the Chargers will fly cross-country for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Buy/Sell: I'm buying the movement and locking in the under at 35.5. Expect a quick, low-scoring game.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread IND -2.5 IND -2 IND -1.5 Total 46.5 44 43.5

Spread: There has been steady movement toward the Bears since the opener, largely influenced by the Colts' surprising Week 2 loss to the Malik Willis-led Packers as 3-point favorites. Expect the game to close with a spread between 1 and 2.

Total: Immediate action on the under pushed the total from 44 to as low as 42.5. There's been some market disagreement, with the number bouncing between 43 and 44 throughout Tuesday. Expect it to close in that range.

Buy/Sell: I'm selling the Bears movement and backing the Colts as a small favorite. I prefer a moneyline at -120 or better over a standard -1.5 at -110.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread HOU -4 HOU -3 HOU -2.5 Total 46.5 45 46

Spread: The Texans opening as a field goal favorite didn’t last long. The market quickly corrected, signaling that the Vikings shouldn't be 3-point home underdogs, especially after their outright win against the 49ers in a similar spot last week. Notably, Vikings money came in strong last weekend just before kickoff, making Minnesota's line movement something to watch for timing future bets.

Total: Slight movement towards the over has pushed the total up by a point, bringing it closer to the lookahead line. There are still plenty of 45.5s available, and if forced to choose, I'd lean toward the over at that number.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread CLE -6.5 CLE -6.5 CLE -6 Total 39.5 38 39

Spread: The line has ticked down slightly in favor of the Giants, moving from 6.5 to 6, with minimal market activity since. A few 6.5s are still available.

Total: The total saw a 1-point increase shortly after opening and has remained steady since then.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread PHI -3.5 PHI -1.5 PHI -2.5 Total 47 49.5 49.5

Spread: All the early action has been on the Eagles, despite their MNF loss and the Saints' dominant performance. Currently, you’re either laying an expensive 2.5 with the Eagles or taking a costly 3 with the Saints.

Total: The total remains unchanged at 49.5 from the opener.

Situational Factors: There is a slight edge to the Saints with the Eagles coming off an MNF game.

Buy/Sell: I’m selling the Eagles support and buying the Saints as a 3-point home underdog. I prefer the +3 at -115 or better.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread TB -5.5 TB -7 TB -6.5 Total 43 40 40

Spread: Dropped from the touchdown opener down to 6.5 and has held steady at that number.

Total: It was initially well below the lookahead line, spending most of the week at 39.5. We've seen a small uptick to 40 as of early Wednesday.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread TEN -1.5 TEN -2 TEN -3 Total 39.5 36.5 36.5

Spread: Gradual support for the Titans has pushed the spread to 3 at most books, though a few 2.5s remain, likely not for long.

Total: No notable movement, holding steady at 36.5 across the board.

Buy/Sell: Buying the Titans at one of the remaining -2.5s. This marks the second straight week the market has faded the Packers' new QB situation.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread LV -4.5 LV -7.5 LV -5.5 Total 40.5 38 41

Spread: Continued support for the Panthers, as we’ve seen each week this season, now driven by Bryce Young’s benching in favor of Andy Dalton. The market clearly views Dalton as a significant upgrade.

Total: The shift to Dalton is further reinforced by the total, which has jumped 3 points to 41 following the announcement. There’s resistance at 41, and it doesn’t seem likely to push past that number.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread MIA -1 SEA -6 SEA -4.5 Total 48 43 41.5

Spread: A significant adjustment due to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury saw the line open close to a touchdown in favor of the Seahawks. The market quickly corrected, bringing it down to 4.5 at most books.

Total: The total dropped from 43 to 41 before rebounding slightly to 41.5.

Situational Factors: A net-neutral situation, with a slight advantage to the Dolphins due to extra rest.

Buy/Sell: While the spread adjustment for Tua is appropriate, I believe the total should have dropped further. I’ll buy the under at 41.5, considering the initial lookahead of 48 was already inflated.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread DET -4.5 DET -2.5 DET -3 Total 52 51 52.5

Spread: This is another spread hovering around the key number of 3. Expect to pay extra juice for the side you prefer. I anticipate this closing at 3.

Total: A pick release drove the total up 1.5 points, with last week’s offensive surge by the Cardinals fueling optimism for a potential shootout.

Buy/Sell: I’m buying the over at 52.5. The Bucs defense kept the Lions in check despite their injuries in the secondary. I expect a regression to the Lions' usual offensive output and will look for alternate overs in this game.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread DAL -1 PK BAL -1 Total 48 47 48.5

Spread: After opening at pick'em, the market has shifted, making Baltimore a small favorite heading into Dallas. Despite the flipped favorites, this is a minor 2-point move, one of the smallest adjustments you'll see on an NFL spread.

Total: A pick release bumped the total up 1.5 points from the opener, surpassing the lookahead line. Resistance came in at 49, preventing further movement.

Buy/Sell: Many might be hesitant to back the Ravens after last week's upset, but I’m buying in at -1 and expect Baltimore to close as a slightly larger favorite.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread SF -4.5 SF -7 SF -7 Total 48.5 45.5 44.5

Spread: The spread initially hovered around 8 and briefly climbed higher at a few books before settling closer to the key number of 7. Currently, the market is split, with some books offering 7 and others at 7.5.

Total: The total initially dropped from the opening 45.5 after a significant downgrade from the lookahead of 48.5. It bottomed out at 43 before a pick release pushed it back to 44.5. The absence of Christian McCaffrey and uncertainty around Cooper Kupp have been key factors driving this total down.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread KC -4 KC -4 KC -3.5 Total 47.5 45.5 46.5

Spread: The line reached KC -5 before settling at -4.5 before MNF. After the Falcons’ win, it re-opened at 3.5, with no significant movement since—3.5 across the board.

Total: The total initially jumped to 47 before retreating slightly to 46.5.

Situational Factor: The Falcons are on short rest after playing on Monday Night Football.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread BUF -3.5 BUF -6 BUF -5.5 Total 47.5 45.5 45.5

Spread: Slight movement from 6 to 5.5, where it's remained since Monday morning.

Total: After briefly climbing to 46.5, the total has returned to the opening number.

Situational Factors: The Bills have extra rest following their Thursday night game.

Lookahead Opener Current Line Spread CIN -6.5 CIN -8.5 CIN -7.5 Total 47.5 49 46.5

Spread: The action has mostly been one-sided, pushing the line back down toward 7 after opening at 8.5 and briefly moving to 9. While it may not hit 7, expect the Bengals to be a popular teaser option.

Total: A pick release on the under moved the total from 48.5 to 46.5 on Wednesday afternoon.