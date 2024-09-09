All
NFL Week 2 Betting: Best early spread bets before lines move

2Y20FT2 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By Judah Fortgang and Daniel Galper

• Take the Colts (-3) against a weakened Packers offense: Green Bay is expected to be without injured quarterback Jordan Love, yet Indianapolis remains just a three-point favorite.

• The Saints (+7) present good value in a matchup with the Cowboys: New Orleans proved in Week 1 that it might be a very underrated team, one capable of hanging with the NFC's top-tier squads.

NFL Week 1 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 2. Here are our favorite early spread picks for the slate.

