NFL Week 18 Best Bets: Back Joe Flacco to be the catalyst for a high-scoring game

The 2024 NFL regular season comes to an end as we enter Week 18.

In this article, we’ll identify a familiar quarterback who should push his game into a much higher-scoring environment. We’ll also identify two players poised for big outings. Let’s get into it.

In a season where the Colts have switched back and forth between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco at quarterback, it will be the veteran gunslinger Flacco to close out their season this week. As we’ve discussed multiple times in this article, the shift from Richardson to Flacco massively changes how the Colts' offense will function.