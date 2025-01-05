All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 18 Best Bets: Back Joe Flacco to be the catalyst for a high-scoring game

2S1295K Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Daniel Galper

The 2024 NFL regular season comes to an end as we enter Week 18.

In this article, we’ll identify a familiar quarterback who should push his game into a much higher-scoring environment. We’ll also identify two players poised for big outings. Let’s get into it.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 43.5)

In a season where the Colts have switched back and forth between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco at quarterback, it will be the veteran gunslinger Flacco to close out their season this week. As we’ve discussed multiple times in this article, the shift from Richardson to Flacco massively changes how the Colts' offense will function.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.