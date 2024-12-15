NFL Week 15 Betting Notebook

I’ve been putting together notes for every game that Judah Fortgang and I touch on during the betting episode of the PFF NFL Show each week, and I’ve since extended that to game-by-game betting notes for the full slate of Sunday games.

The idea is to put my research and thoughts onto paper in a quick-hitting, bulleted format to help myself work through what bets I want to place each week. Hopefully, you’re able to get similar value from this article as you work through your decision-making process.

Each game will include data-driven and contextual notes for both sides of the ball with an “Angles I Like” summary at the end, which quickly summarizes how I’m most likely to bet the game from a spreads, totals and player props perspective.

Jump to a game:

WAS@NO | CIN@TEN | MIA@HOU | KC@CLE | DAL@CAR | NYJ@JAX | BAL@NYG | IND@DEN | NE@ARZ | TB@LAC | PIT@PHI | BUF@DET | GB@SEA

• The Commanders' offense got the train back on the tracks in their last game before a bye against the Titans

In 3 losses prior to Week 13, Washington ranked just 26th in EPA per play, a notable drop-off from the first nine weeks of the season (first in EPA per play)



• This is another matchup where they should have success against a Saints defense that has allowed 5.6 yards per play this season (2nd most in NFL)