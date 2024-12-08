NFL Week 14 Best Bets: Target Juwan Johnson to take on an increased role

• Saints' Juwan Johnson is poised to see more work this week: With Taysom Hill on injured reserve, expect Johnson to build on his season-high seven targets from last week.

• Take the over in Steelers-Browns: A game featuring two explosive offenses, two defenses prone to giving up explosive plays and Jameis Winston shouldn't be lined below the league average.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 14.

In this article, we’ll identify a game that may be far more high-scoring than the market expects. We’ll also back two players in favorable matchups to clear their projections. Let’s get into it.

These teams played in incredibly high-scoring games last week, both reaching 70 total points. This was a surprise to many, as Cleveland and Pittsburgh are generally thought of as defensive-minded squads that tend to play games in the 30s and low 40s in terms of total points scored.