NFL Week 13 Best Bets: Back the Eagles to cover in a heavyweight battle

2YNF72D Philadelphia Eagles players huddle during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Daniel Galper

• The Eagles should be rated higher against the Ravens: Back Philadelphia up to +1.5 in a matchup where Jalen Hurts has the potential to put up big numbers.

• Zach Ertz excels against zone: The Commanders tight end has a positive Week 13 matchup against a zone-heavy Titans team.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 13.

In this article, we’ll buy a surging team in a heavyweight matchup. We’ll also back two players to have productive games thanks to key matchup factors. Let’s get into it.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens (-3, 50.5)

The Eagles have a real argument to be the second-best team in football over recent weeks, as they have hit their stride behind one of the more explosive offenses in football. The trio of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown has been nearly impossible for defenses to stop and should continue to power Philadelphia's offense to be one of the more dangerous units in football.

