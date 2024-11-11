NFL Week 11 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

• Bills should be favorites against undefeated Chiefs: Kansas City’s pass defense has regressed to a below-average unit on the season. Look for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to take full advantage of that and beat the Chiefs for the second straight time in the regular season.

• Week 10 in review: Our bet on the Texans (+4.5) to cover against the Lions hit despite the team blowing a 16-point lead.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL Week 10 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 11. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.