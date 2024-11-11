All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 11 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

2YHAB2A Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws downfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Bills defeated the Colts 30-20. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

By Daniel Galper

• Bills should be favorites against undefeated Chiefs: Kansas City’s pass defense has regressed to a below-average unit on the season. Look for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to take full advantage of that and beat the Chiefs for the second straight time in the regular season.

• Week 10 in review: Our bet on the Texans (+4.5) to cover against the Lions hit despite the team blowing a 16-point lead.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

NFL Week 10 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 11. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Player Props
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline
  • NCAA Greenline
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.