NFL Week 11 Best Bets: Back Titans' Calvin Ridley to stay hot

2YFFH9F Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs with the ball during overtime of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

By Daniel Galper

• Calvin Ridley is poised to rack up more targets and yards: Based on his recent performance and a favorable schematic matchup in Week 11, there is no reason to think Ridley can’t continue to produce at a high level.

• Darnell Mooney could be in for a big day: With Pat Surtain II shadowing Drake London, Mooney will have a much more favorable matchup against Denver’s secondary cornerbacks,

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 11.

In this article, we’ll identify two receivers and a running back with advantageous matchups who could be due for bigger days than the market projects. Let’s get into it.

WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

