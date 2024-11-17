NFL Week 11 Best Bets: Back Titans' Calvin Ridley to stay hot

• Calvin Ridley is poised to rack up more targets and yards: Based on his recent performance and a favorable schematic matchup in Week 11, there is no reason to think Ridley can’t continue to produce at a high level.

• Darnell Mooney could be in for a big day: With Pat Surtain II shadowing Drake London, Mooney will have a much more favorable matchup against Denver’s secondary cornerbacks,

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 11.

In this article, we’ll identify two receivers and a running back with advantageous matchups who could be due for bigger days than the market projects. Let’s get into it.