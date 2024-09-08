NFL Week 1 same-game parlays

• A play on Gardner Minshew, Tre Tucker and the Las Vegas Raiders: If Minshew connects with Tucker on a deep touchdown, that’s likely the key to Minshew hitting his alternate passing yards. Of course, there are still multiple paths for this bet to succeed, even if it’s not just one big touchdown that gets us there.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Same-game parlays (SGPs) allow you to combine multiple bets from a single game into one wager, increasing the potential payout.

Our SGP picks are built around specific game narratives that the data suggests could unfold, with insight into how key players and matchups may impact the outcome.

Here are our top SGP picks for this week based on these data-driven narratives.

Story: Tre Tucker catches deep touchdown in a Las Vegas Raiders win

Only two wide receivers earned more separation than deep-ball specialist Tre Tucker last season. Set to see more playing time in 2024 for the Raiders, Tucker is poised to be more than just a deep threat—he was dominant in creating separation even outside of deep passes.

Tucker has a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that allowed the fourth-highest rate of explosive plays last season and made minimal improvements to the secondary this offseason. He’s likely to face Kristian Fulton on most snaps, who ranked in the 20th percentile in preventing separation last year.

If Minshew connects with Tucker on a deep touchdown, that’s likely the key to Minshew hitting his alternate passing yards. Of course, there are still multiple paths for this bet to succeed, even if it’s not just one big touchdown that gets us there.