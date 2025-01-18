All
NFL Divisional Round Best Bets: Back C.J. Stroud to produce on the ground

2S4DNRH Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles for a gain of 27 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

By Daniel Galper

The NFL playoffs roll on as we enter the divisional round.

In this article, we’ll target a game that should generate more points than the market expects. We’ll also identify a player who may have a surprisingly productive rushing day. Let's get into it.

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 43.5)

After a dominant win against the Vikings last week, the Rams will travel to Philadelphia to play the second-seeded Eagles. It appears that there will be snow on the ground when this game is played, which creates unique game conditions. While many assume that snow leads to less scoring, the results are actually more nuanced.

