NFL Divisional Round Best Bets: Back C.J. Stroud to produce on the ground

The NFL playoffs roll on as we enter the divisional round.

In this article, we’ll target a game that should generate more points than the market expects. We’ll also identify a player who may have a surprisingly productive rushing day. Let's get into it.

After a dominant win against the Vikings last week, the Rams will travel to Philadelphia to play the second-seeded Eagles. It appears that there will be snow on the ground when this game is played, which creates unique game conditions. While many assume that snow leads to less scoring, the results are actually more nuanced.