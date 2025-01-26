NFL Conference Championships Best Bets: Back Noah Gray to produce as Bills focus on Travis Kelce

The NFL season approaches its peak as the AFC and NFC Championship games are upon us. In this article, we will analyze the on-field interactions between the four teams to identify valuable betting angles. Let’s get into it.

Patrick Mahomes Under 25.5 Rushing Yards

Much has been made about Mahomes' increased scramble rate and rushing production in the playoffs, as he seems to be much more willing to put his body on the line to pick up key yards with his legs. While I’m not disputing that he is more willing to scramble in the postseason, the Bills are one of the few teams who have successfully limited his ability to do so.