Monday Night Football: Ravens-Buccaneers betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

Game Overview

The first of two Monday night matchups to conclude Week 7 features two of the NFL’s top teams: the Ravens and the Buccaneers.

Their success on the field has translated into success in the betting market. Tampa holds a 4-2 record against the spread but has gone just 2-2 over their last four games. In contrast, Baltimore has compiled a 3-0-1 record against the spread during that same stretch, all as favorites. Their only non-cover came this past week against Washington, where they held the league's most potent offense to just 5.5 yards per play and 23 points.

The Buccaneers are coming off their best offensive showing of the year, scoring 51 points against division rival New Orleans and covering as 3.5-point road favorites.

The Buccaneers rank in the top three in EPA per play since Week 4, largely due to a surging ground game that is being powered by the three-headed monster of Sean Tucker (90.8 rush grade, first among backs), Rachaad White (85.5, sixth) and Bucky Irving (79.9, 15th). This trio has produced the highest team rushing grade (92.4), recorded the most runs of 10 or more yards (18) and amassed the most yards after contact (354) over the past three weeks.

On the other sideline, the Ravens have been achieving some of the highest marks in various offensive metrics. The combination of Lamar Jackson‘s passing and Derrick Henry‘s rushing is giving defensive coordinators plenty of sleepless nights.

Henry is tied for the NFL's best rushing grade (90.5) through six weeks. This presents a significant mismatch for the Buccaneers' run defense, which ranked 28th in team run-defense grade (48.6) from Week 1 to Week 7.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens: Over 35.5 Receiving/Rushing yards (-114) — 0.4% PFF Greenline Edge

The running game isn't the only strength of the Ravens' offense, as Lamar Jackson and his teammates have looked explosive in the passing game in recent weeks. Since Week 4, Jackson has earned a league-leading 90.5 PFF passing grade, with six big-time and no turnover-worthy plays.

While Zay Flowers has garnered much attention for his impressive performances, Rashod Bateman has quietly made significant contributions. Per PFF’s Separation Report, Bateman has created separation on 74.65% of his opportunities, the second-highest rate in the NFL this season. That ability has directly resulted in him surpassing this line in his last two games and four of his six games in 2024.

Conversely, Tampa’s coverage unit has struggled to limit explosive passes in recent weeks. Since Week 4, they have allowed the second-most receptions of 15-plus yards (22).