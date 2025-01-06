College Football Playoff Betting: Best semifinal bets to make before lines move

The favorites continued to dominate as the College Football Playoff marched through the Quarterfinals, with the chalk holding strong for another round. While some might point to the bye teams going 0-4 as a storyline, it's critical to note that all four entered their matchups as underdogs at kickoff—a significant contextual detail that reshapes the narrative.

As we prepare for the semifinals, now is the time to identify early value in the betting markets. Let’s dive into some of the best lines to grab before they shift.