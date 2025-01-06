All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Playoff Betting: Best semifinal bets to make before lines move

2S1D255 Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) carries the ball during the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Notre Dame defeats Georgia 23-10. (Kirk Meche/Image of Sport) Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News

By Tyler Phillips

The favorites continued to dominate as the College Football Playoff marched through the Quarterfinals, with the chalk holding strong for another round. While some might point to the bye teams going 0-4 as a storyline, it's critical to note that all four entered their matchups as underdogs at kickoff—a significant contextual detail that reshapes the narrative.

As we prepare for the semifinals, now is the time to identify early value in the betting markets. Let’s dive into some of the best lines to grab before they shift.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.