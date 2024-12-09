College Football Playoff Betting: Best early bet before lines move

• Penn State -8 vs. SMU: While SMU QB Kevin Jennings has graded well under pressure, that’s an unstable and unreliable metric. I expect Penn State’s defensive line to challenge him early and often.

• Tennessee +7.5 vs. Ohio State: I’m comfortable taking more than a touchdown with the better quarterback in this matchup, even if he is a freshman. That same freshman just finished 10-2 in his first SEC schedule. I expect Tennessee to push the pace, put points on the board and let their defense get after QB Will Howard.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The first-ever 12-team college football playoff is set. The lines are out; you can find a few early best bets below.