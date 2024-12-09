All
College Football Playoff Betting: Best early bet before lines move

2Y009H2 Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

By Tyler Phillips

Penn State -8 vs. SMU: While SMU QB Kevin Jennings has graded well under pressure, that’s an unstable and unreliable metric. I expect Penn State’s defensive line to challenge him early and often.

Tennessee +7.5 vs. Ohio State: I’m comfortable taking more than a touchdown with the better quarterback in this matchup, even if he is a freshman. That same freshman just finished 10-2 in his first SEC schedule. I expect Tennessee to push the pace, put points on the board and let their defense get after QB Will Howard.

The first-ever 12-team college football playoff is set. The lines are out; you can find a few early best bets below.

